You may have to wait three weeks after launch to buy the Galaxy Note 8

The Galaxy Note 8 is set to launch on August 23 at a Samsung Unpacked event in New York, but the wait to actually buy the phone may continue for almost a month.

A new rumor from analysts suggests the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date won't be until September 15.

A South Korean carrier spokesperson is also quoted in a news story from site ETNews who said, "We are going to sell Galaxy Note 8 starting from the 15th of September. Its price has not been set yet".

Near the iPhone 8

Previous rumors for the Note 8 launch suggested the phone would be up for pre-order from August 25 in Australia and that may still be the case.

It just means if you pre-order the phone in August you'll have to wait a few weeks until you receive it.

A three week wait from launch to on sale may be a little frustrating for some, but it should mean the Note 8 beats the iPhone 8 or iPhone 7S to market as that's expected to launch in mid-September or even a little later in the year.