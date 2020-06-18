The best HP Spectre x360 deals, prices and sales in June 2020

When it comes to finding the best HP Spectre x360 deals, prices and sales, we're always on hand to help you research where to look, what to spend, and what models you'll want to consider when on the hunt for one of this truly excellent premium 2-in-1 laptops.

You probably know already that you can pick up decent HP Spectre x360 deals at HP directly, but what you probably didn't know is that there's actually a whole range of retailers in the US and UK vying to offer the best prices on these brand new premium laptops.

We've rounded up all the best HP Spectre x360 deals and prices just down below, as well as a quick run-through of each of the current offerings - including specs and the various pros and cons of each model. If you're looking for the best prices on the new slim, almost bezel-less HP Spectre x360 2020, you'll find them here, as well as the latest 15-inch variant and last year's (still excellent) 13-inch model.

The best HP Spectre x360 deals, prices and sales

HP Spectre x360 13 (2020)

The latest HP Spectre

CPU: 10th Gen Core i5 - Core i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB - 1TB SSD

Nearly borderless display

The latest 10th Gen Intel processors

Superb build quality

Can run hot at times

Slightly poorer battery life than previous gens

The latest flagship 13-inch HP Spectre comes with some brand new 10th Gen Intel Core processors and a gorgeous near bezel-less design. Put together, you've got a slimmed-down, super speedy premium ultrabook 2-in-1 that weighs just 2.8 pounds.

Prices generally start around the $1,000 / £1,000 mark for a base level Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD version, but range all the way up to $1,700 / £1,400 depending on what specs you chose. At the top-end, you can get some eye-wateringly good specs - an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a whopping 1TB SSD, which firmly places it as one of the fastest 13-inch Ultrabooks you'll find anywhere.

Our recent HP Spectre x360 13 review gave this slick 2-in-1 laptop five out of five stars so we've got no hesitations in recommending the best prices right here.



HP Spectre x360 15T (2019)

Bigger, badder, and with a 4K display

CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce MX330 - GTX 1650 Ti | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Storage: 256GB - 1TB SSD

Stunning 4K display

Ultrabook performance

Off centre track pad might annoy some

If you need something a little bigger then the HP Spectre x360 15T is the perfect powerhouse machine, equally at home at work or play with its powerful specifications and stunning 4K screen.

Prices generally start around the $1,499 / £1,499 area, which, while more expensive than the 13-inch, isn't too bad considering you're getting a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD on the standard baseline model. If you really want to push the boat out then prices will range all the way up to around $2000 / £2000 for a machine that can feature an upgraded Core i7 processor, GTX 1650 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an OLED screen.

Our recent HP Spectre x360 15T review awarded excellent marks once again to this premium ultrabook, with our only quibbles being minor ones - namely the trackpad placement and the fan exhausts, which are placed on the right instead of the back.



HP Spectre x360 13 (2019)

A cheaper alternative

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 - i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Storage: 256GB - 512GB SSD

More bang for the buck

Still super speedy

Better battery performance

Older 8th Gen Intel processors

Screen has larger bezels

Slightly bulkier overall

Another fantastic option when looking for HP Spectre x360 deals is the slightly older 13-inch 2019 model, which generally goes for around $200 / £200 cheaper than a similarly specced new 2020 model.

At first glance you might not notice too many differences between the generations, however, on the second look you'll notice that the 2019 laptop is just ever so slightly bigger overall. This is down to the larger side and bottom bezels that feature on these older models, although the screen is actually the same size on most models.

These 2019 models also feature slightly older processors - 8th generation Intel Core, as opposed to the 10th Gens featured on the new Spectre x360. This isn't a deal-breaker in our books as the 8th gen processors are still plenty fast, and you can generally pick up a Core i7 equipped 2019 model for the same price as an i5 equipped 2020 model.

RAM and SSD capacities have stayed consistent across both years - 8GB and 256GB respectively in this case, so generally it's down to personal preference in regards to the screen design and whether you'd like a shiny new processor.



HP Spectre x360 price: is it worth it?

While pricey, the HP Spectre x360 range offers versatile, powerful and stylish machines that can handle a wide range of tasks and applications. They're a great alternative to the likes of Apple MacBooks and Dell XPS 13's, which have around the same baseline specs but of course don't feature that neat convertible 2-in-1 design.

Ultimately, value comes down to your own personal preferences and what you intend to use the laptop for. For example, do you prefer Windows or Mac, and do you really need such a powerful laptop or would a cheap laptop deal suffice? For further research, we'd recommend checking out our best laptops of 2020 buying guide, where you'll see all the big names compared and tested.

Where to find more HP Spectre x360 deals and sales

If you'd like to check the best retailers directly we've compiled a list of useful links just down below so you can find the best HP Spectre x360 prices not featured above.

