Philips to reveal a 'genuine TV first'

This should set your techradar tinkling: Philips has just invited us to an event in London on Thursday 29 January where it's promising to unveil a TV 'that truly offers something new and is genuinely like nothing you've seen before'.

We have heard rumours that Philips is secretly working on OLED TV tech... which makes sense given its expertise in OLED lighting.

It could equally be a new kind of Ambilight TV or even a next-gen Aurea, but somehow neither really does the pre-event hype much justice.

So it looks like we'll all just have to wait - but be assured, TechRadar will be there to bring you the full skinny when it breaks.