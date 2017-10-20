Sony's bright new PS4 controller will be blinding for Australian gamers

Sony has really been branching out lately when it comes to its DualShock 4 controller range. After announcing its 90s influenced crystal range at the start of September, followed by the officially licensed mini controllers from Horti, the company has announced yet another new DualShock 4 color is coming.

This time it’s something a little different and distinctly autumnal. Revealed on the official PlayStation blog as the Sunset Orange model, this two-toned controller is an eye-catching orange with contrasting purple buttons, sticks and back.

Despite the fact that it’s a color palette that seems pretty Halloween-inspired, this controller won’t be available to buy until November 14.

Sunrise, sunset

It’s also fairly limited in terms of which territories it can be purchased in. Lucky Australian gamers are able to pre-order the controller for $99 from both EB Games and JB Hi-Fi right now.

Though the controller has been confirmed to be coming to Europe, it won’t be released in the UK or Ireland. There’s been no word on whether or not the controller will be arriving on North American shores at all.

This isn’t an unusual move for Sony, given that its crystal range of controllers also had limited releases.

The red and blue versions, for example, weren’t released in the UK while North American customers had to maneuver around different colors being exclusively available at different retailers.

Regardless, this is definitely a different look for the DualShock 4 and we hope to see more color palettes like this released to more territories in the future. We wouldn't be averse to an Xbox Design Lab inspired venture from Sony, either.