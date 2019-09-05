Sony Xperia 1 gets DualShock 4 controller support for ultimate gaming on the go

Sony has announced the new Xperia 5 and flagship Sony Xperia 1 now support DualShock 4 controllers.

The announcement was made during Sony's conference at IFA 2019, where the company revealed its new compact smartphone alongside a host of other new tech.

The phone launch itself may have been the big news, but the fact you can now wirelessly connect your PlayStation's DualShock 4 controller to the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 means gaming on the go will be easier than ever.

For those who already own the Xperia 1, compatibility will be added via an over-the-air software update.

Why should we care?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

What's actually the benefit though? Apart from the fact you can use your existing DualShock 4 with your Xperia 1 or Xperia 5, and don't need to purchase a brand new controller, it also makes gaming easier overall.

Mobile gaming can be a serious pain, and being able to use a proper gamepad with your device can seriously improve your control and your gameplay experience. It's like having a compact console at your fingertips.

Sony highlighted popular mobile game Fortnite during its announcement of the feature, with the close control provided by the analogue sticks far superior to any on-screen touch controls.

It also means your hands aren't covering the screen during battle, giving you the best view possible - plus the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 have wide 21:9 aspect ratio screens, giving you a wider field of view when playing in landscape.

