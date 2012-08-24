New Jelly Bean OS leaks on T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S3

T-Mobile customers who own a Samsung Galaxy S3 rejoice!

If you've been waiting with baited breath for the Android 4.1: Jelly Bean update of your phone, wait no more.

Though the update isn't supposed to come until late August (the 29th, according to an anonymous source) the OS update was leaked for T-Mobile's versions of the phone Friday.

This follows just one week after a preview version of the update also made its way online.

Jelly Bean fiends

A user at XDA-Developers posted the leak on a forum, showing off an OTA file. Apparently, those looking to take advantage of the leak must run the stock T-Mobile Ice Cream Sandwich ROM, or T999UVALH2, for those in the know.

Unlike the preview version that hit online last week, this one doesn't appear to have U.S. restrictions. However, there is plenty shaky about this leak to give even the bravest rogue downloaders pause.

Uploading the leak might not be in Galaxy SIII owners best interests: reports of root lose, dysfunctional Wi-Fi calling and bugs related to the stock browser and video player.

Google Now functionality is finicky too and general performance may suffer with the reboot.

If those facts don't deter you, then go for the Bean.

Via Android Police and The Verge