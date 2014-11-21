DocuSign gets investment from Samsung

Samsung Ventures, the VC arm of Samsung, has confirmed that it has invested in DocuSign, a popular digital transaction management solutions provider that also provides an electronic signature platform.

Exact details of the deal were not disclosed; Samsung was not the only investor with BBVA ventures and Singapore's Economic Development Board signing in as well to a $115 million investment (£73 million, AU$134 million).

The press release mentions that the investment was a "precursor" to the development of a broader strategic relationship that could well see DocuSign come to all Samsung devices.

Michael Jeon, Director at Samsung Ventures, stressed the fact that DocuSign is considered by the company as the "global standard for Digital Transaction Management".

The company claims more than 40 million users with about three percent of these paying for the service.

About 23 million documents are "DocuSigned" every month and it counts the likes of Sony and Salesforce as its enterprise customers.

The company signed a partnership with Microsoft earlier this year for Office 365.