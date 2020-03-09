PS5 next-gen power will make even low-res games stunning, says developer

The PlayStation 5 will have the ability to display some content in resolutions up to the dizzy heights of 8K – that much is known, thanks to some early communications from Sony itself regarding the console, many of the details of which remain shrouded in secrecy.

But for one developer, Martha is Dead's LKA, real excitement sits with the potential for next-gen upscaling techniques.

“It’s one of the most important advances in visual capacity that we were waiting for,” studio head Luca Dalco told Official PlayStation Magazine.

“We worked a lot in order to use the highest-resolution textures as possible also on PS4; nonetheless, PS5 will allow us to use an incredible Texel density, up to 4096px/m – that means the visual will be fully detailed also in higher resolutions.”

A strong spec sheet

The PS5's other key specifications, which Sony has publicly shared are also "incredibly exciting" according to Dalco, who made particular mention of the extra graphical horsepower and the inclusion of ray-tracing.

“Our studio has come a long way over four years and Martha Is Dead will strive for photorealism,” he said.

“We’re excited to see the next-generation hardware incoming to support us bringing our vision to players.”

After months of waiting, we're starting to see developers speak openly about the graphical capabilities of the console. Bruce Stanley, ex-creative director at The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog, spoke of the environmental effects that the increased processing power ha made possible, from “smoke, water, wind” to realistic hair effects – right down to slathering glossy hair gel on characters.