Sony's Xperia Z1 won't be getting Android Marshmallow upgrade

Sony is getting ready to update its phones to Android 6.0 and has shared which phones will be getting the Marshmallow goodness - but the Xperia Z1 won't be one of them.
The full list of those phones getting the Android 6 upgrade includes all the recent Sony releases like the Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z5 Premium and Xperia Z4 Tablet.
Older phones also getting a taste of Google's new sweet treat are:
- Xperia Z3+
- Xperia Z3
- Xperia Z3 Compact
- Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact
- Xperia Z2, Xperia Z2 Tablet
- Xperia M5, Xperia C5 Ultra
- Xperia M4 Aqua
- Xperia C4. Phew.
Some people are going to be really upset that the Xperia Z1 isn't supported, but a two year old handset was always going to struggle to prove its relevance for the new software. That said, Apple's been making a habit of supporting older phones with its new iOS updates, so perhaps this is a bit harsh.
There's no news on when the Xperia handsets will start to be updated but it's probably going to take a little while - Sony isn't the fastest manufacturer at getting these out as it needs to put its own Xperia UI on top of the new software.