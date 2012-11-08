Samsung Galaxy S3 is world's best selling smartphone

Want to hear an impressive stat? One in every nine smartphones sold during the third quarter of 2012 was a Samsung Galaxy S3.

The Galaxy S3 overtook the iPhone 4S as the world's bestselling smartphone according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, which claims Samsung shipped 18 million units of its flagship device in Q3.

Over the same period Apple managed to shift 16.2 million units of the iPhone 4S, an impressive volume considering the iPhone 5 was launched during the same quarter.

Not for long

Although Samsung can enjoy being on top of the smartphone world for the time being, Apple is expected to retake the best selling crown with the iPhone 5 in the final quarter of the year.

The news comes as no surprise, as the Samsung Galaxy S3's success has been well documented since its launch in June, and Apple's popularity never waivers thanks to its obsessive fan base.

So in the short term Samsung can gloat to its Cupertino-based rival, but Apple looks set to have the last laugh, until the Samsung Galaxy S4 is launched anyway.