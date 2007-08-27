Symbian surge throws down gauntlet to iPhone

The Nokia N95 is one of the premium Symbian OS-powered handsets that has helped boost shipments of Symbian-based products this year

The task faced by Apple in establishing the iPhone as a market-leading smartphone leader was underlined today with the latest figures from Symbian, showing relentless growth for its smartphone operating system.

The Symbian figures posted today show that in the second quarter of 2007, 18.7 million Symbian-powered smartphones were shipped globally. That's 52 per cent up on the same period in 2006. For the first half of 2007, some 34.6 million Symbian OS smartphones were shipped. By contrast, Apple is aiming for sales of 10 million iPhones in 2008.

Currently, there are 122 mobile devices on the market using the Symbian smartphone operating system. And more than 145 million Symbian devices have shipped since the operating system was first introduced.