Orange names unlocked iPhone price

Orange has revealed how much it will charge for unlocked iPhones in France. The device will go on sale in 10 different outlets tonight - ahead of the official launch tomorrow - for just €749 (£536).

The €749 price is 'significantly lower' than the €999 (£717) T-Mobile asks for unlocked iPhones in Germany - as confirmed by Didier Lombard of France Telecom, Orange's parent company, yesterday. The price is also inline with our own estimates.

The €749 price tag actually breaks down even further: the iPhone itself costs €649 (£464), but Orange includes a €100 (£72) charge so you can access other networks.

Orange also says 50,000 people have already pre-ordered iPhones there. This should make it easy for it to hits its publicised sales target of 100,000 iPhones by the end of the year.