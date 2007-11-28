Trending
 

Orange names unlocked iPhone price

By  

It's cheaper than going to Germany

null

Orange has revealed how much it will charge for unlocked iPhones in France. The device will go on sale in 10 different outlets tonight - ahead of the official launch tomorrow - for just €749 (£536).

The €749 price is 'significantly lower' than the €999 (£717) T-Mobile asks for unlocked iPhones in Germany - as confirmed by Didier Lombard of France Telecom, Orange's parent company, yesterday. The price is also inline with our own estimates.

The €749 price tag actually breaks down even further: the iPhone itself costs €649 (£464), but Orange includes a €100 (£72) charge so you can access other networks.

Orange also says 50,000 people have already pre-ordered iPhones there. This should make it easy for it to hits its publicised sales target of 100,000 iPhones by the end of the year.

See more news