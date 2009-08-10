Dell to launch smartphone this week?

Dell is reportedly going to announce a new smartphone for the Chinese market in the next few days.

TechCrunch is reporting that a "source close to the situation" has confirmed the announcement, although there's not a lot more information around at the moment.

It's likely the new phone will be running Google's Android OS as has been previously reported, although carriers haven't been announced as yet.

Carrier delays

These carriers have apparently been part of the reason for the delay, as Dell has said that it is still assessing what it will need in a smartphone.

What's likely is that this next announcement (should it appear) will debut the first in a range of internet-enabled devices, as larger-screened options (up to 12 inches apparently) are also in the works.

We hope the new Dell device offers something different to all the other smartphones on the market at the moment, as otherwise it could have waited far too long to bring it to market.

