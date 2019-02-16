NBA All-Star game 2019 live stream: how to watch Team LeBron vs Team Giannis from anywhere

Traditionally the NBA All-Star game has been a matchup of the best players in the Eastern Conference versus the best from the Western Conference. However, last year it decided to make things a bit more interesting by switching how the teams are picked. Each conference now holds a vote to choose their team captain who then picks their teammates the same way it’s done on the playground.

The plan was a success and this year the league is sticking with this new format - and you're in the right place to find out how to get an NBA All-Star game lve stream from absolutely anywhere.

NBA All-Star game 2019 - when and where This year’s NBA All-Star game will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will begin at 8pm ET, 5pm PT, 1am GMT on Sunday, February 17. There will also be the traditional Slam Dunk and 3-Point contests, which take place on Saturday, February 16 at 8pm ET (5pm PT, 1am GMT).

The Western Conference has chosen - who else - LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers as its captain, while the Eastern Conference has chosen Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. The captains held their draft on a televised event and now both teams are ready to face off this Sunday.

This will be LeBron James’ second year as captain and he has picked Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden as his starters. Giannis's starters will be Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Paul George and Kemba Walker. Team LeBron is predicted to win this year’s NBA All-Star game but anything can happen on the court this Presidents' Day weekend.

Whether you’re rooting for Team LeBron, Team Giannis or you're just a basketball fan trying to watch the league’s best go toe-to-toe, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the 2019 NBA All-Star game from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the 2019 NBA All-Star game online from outside your country

If you live in the US or UK and want to know how to catch the 2019 NBA All-Star game, then keep scrolling and we’ll tell you your best live stream and viewing options.

But if you can't watch because you're not in your home country and so your coverage is geo-blocked then we can suggest a clever alternative (and no, it doesn’t involve finding some dodgy feed on Reddit). Using a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - you can change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have the stream so that you can watch the 2019 NBA All-Star game from anywhere in the world. The process is very straightforward…

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and then 3 months FREE with an annual plan

2. IPVanish: supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming Read more: Our guide to the best VPN service of 2019 From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing an All-Star game live stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the 2019 NBA All-Star game in the US

If you live in the US and want to watch the NBA All-Star game on television, then TNT is your only option. The network has the broadcast rights to the event and will be showing the game at 8pm ET (5pm PT). For those who would prefer to stream the game on their computer, mobile devices or on either Apple TV, FireTV or Roku, TNT also has a streaming app available. However, you will have to login using the details from your cable subscription.

Are you a cord cutter who can’t justify the price of a premium cable package? Don’t worry as there are plenty of other streaming options that offer access to TNT and we’ll go over them in detail below.

Your options to live stream the NBA All-Star game online

Playstation Vue $44.99 per month - Playstation Vue's basic Access package offers over 45 channels including ABC, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2. A 5-day trial to Playstation Vue is also available to help you get started.

DIRECTV NOW $50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the NBA and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial to test out the platform for yourself.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to TNT, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes ABC, TNT, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Can I watch with with NBA League Pass?

Unfortunately no. NBA League Pass subscribers will not be able to watch the NBA All-Star game using the service. This is because games that are shown on national television (such as how TNT is showing the NBA All-Star game) are subject to NBA blackouts.

While you won’t be able to watch Sunday’s All-Star game with League Pass, a replay of the game will likely be available once it airs on television.

How to watch a 2019 NBA All-Star game live stream in the UK