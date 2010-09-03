ViewSonic ViewPad 100 with Windows and Android shown

ViewSonic has formally announced the ViewPad 100, a 10 inch tablet that dual boots Android and Windows 7 Home Premium.

The ViewSonic range has already been boosted by the arrival of the ViewPad 7, and that has now been joined by the 10 inch dual-booter that the company teased in its pre-IFA release.

The ViewPad 100's biggest selling point is, of course, the fact that it comes with both Android and Windows.

Combination

"The combination of operating systems means that users have the speed and portability of an Android-based OS without sacrificing the power and compatibility of a Windows powered system," explains ViewSonic.

"Users can quickly check their emails or browse the internet with Android while still being able to rely on the traditional PC experience that a full Windows environment provides, such as USB connectivity, video output via mini VGA, Adobe Flash support and the ability to create presentations and word documents from scratch.

Other details on the tablet include a 16GB solid state drive, aGPS chip and 1GB DDR3 memory with the beating heart of the ViePad 100 a 1.66Ghz Atom N455 processor.

"We want to supply users with a tablet computer that incorporates both Android and Windows as we believe in providing an open approach to mobile technology to users who may not wish to be tied to a specific operating system," says Derek Wright, European Product Marketing Manager.

"The ViewPad 100 is aimed at those who want the speed and portability of Android without losing the advantages of having a Windows-based system.

"We recognise many users may be transitioning from a netbook but will possibly struggle with the learning curve of a new OS, even for simple tasks as uploading photos or using a VPN. Eventually they may choose to favour one over the other, but they will always have the choice."

More specs

The screen resolution is 1024x600 and there are built in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections as well as a 'G' Sensor that reorients the screen.

The tablet's storage is boosted by the inclusion of a Micro SD slot, offering up to 32GB extra, and there is two USB connections along with a 1.3MP webcam.

We dont yet have UK release date details or pricing, but rest assured we are chasing.