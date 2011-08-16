Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 injunction lifted across Europe

The injunction preventing sales of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 has been suspended across Europe except for in Germany where the slate is still prohibited from sale.

Unfortunately for German tablet fans, the injunction against Samsung's German arm still stands, and the company's head office is also forbidden from selling the Tab 10.1 in the land of the lederhosen.

However, lifting the injunction against Samsung's South Korean head office means that the rest of the EU should be able to buy the slate once again.

Return of the Tab

The injunction hasn't been fully lifted though; this is merely a temporary suspension pending the outcome of the patent dispute case that Apple brought against Samsung in Germany.

However, it does indicate that there's a good chance that the preliminary injunction will be completely reversed at a hearing next week.

There's no indication yet if the allegedly inaccurate images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 that were submitted as evidence by Apple had any bearing on the suspension of the injunction.

From FOSS Patents