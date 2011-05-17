Acer Iconia Tab A100 hit by delays

Acer Iconia Tab A100 - not out in May after all

Acer has delayed its Iconia Tab A100 tablet until later this year, after missing the intended shipping date of 14 May.

An eagle-eyed Polish site spotted that Acer had removed the 7-inch tablet from its website, and was subsequently told that the tablet has been cancelled.

But Acer UK insists that this is not the case; the tablet has simply been pushed back to the 'second half of the year'.

Marvelously vague

That's not a massively helpful timescale, though; it could mean a launch any time from the end of next month all the way through to Christmas.

The delay comes as a disappointment to anyone looking for a Honeycomb tablet on a shoestring; with a UK price of £299.99, the dual-core Iconia Tab A100 would have been the cheapest Honeycomb slate around.

We'll keep you posted on an updated release date; in the meantime, remind yourself of what you're missing out on with our hands on Acer Iconia Tab A100 review.

From tabletowo via SlashGear