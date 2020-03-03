Is Intel cooking up the fastest gaming laptop processor ever made?

New benchmark results have been leaked that appear to show off the power of the upcoming Intel Core i9-10980HK, and if they're accurate, Intel is building an incredibly powerful mobile processor that could transform gaming laptops.

As part of Intel’s eagerly anticipated 10th generation Comet Lake-H processors, the Intel Core i9-10980HK will apparently come with eight cores and 16 threads, alongside a 45W TDP and base clock of 3.10GHz, which is a marked improvement over the 2.4GHz of the Intel Core i9-9980HK, which the chips is expected to replace.

It’s also rumored to reach a boost clock of 5GHz, and in a new leak of Geekbench benchmark results, it looks like the Intel Core i9-10980HK actually hits speeds of 5.27GHz – an incredibly high number for a laptop processor. If these results (which were shared on Twitter by @TUM_APISAK) are accurate, the chip would be the fastest gaming laptop CPU ever made.

Transforming gaming laptops

The rumored power of the Intel Core i9-10980HK could make any premium gaming laptop that uses it an incredibly powerful machine, and one that’s particularly adept at multitasking. It’s essentially bringing desktop-level performance to a laptop, and the potential of that is very exciting indeed.

The leaked benchmarks suggest a single-core score of 6,321 and a multi-core score of 32,038. As @TUM_APISAK points out on Twitter, the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU, a high-end chip from Intel’s arch rival, scored 5,228 and 31,614 points respectively in the same tests.

Real-world performance will differ, and AMD’s chip (like all of its AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors) is based on its 7nm process and new Zen 2 architecture, while Intel’s chip is based on a 14nm process and older architecture. However, these results seemingly suggest that Intel will keep its crown when it comes to laptop processor performance.

With AMD’s recent successes, this is a welcome bit of good news for Intel, and we can’t wait to see gaming laptops emerge with this kind of firepower in the near future.

Via Wccftech