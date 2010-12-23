BBC iPlayer views still on the up

The BBC's latest iPlayer stats have arrived and show a small increase in streams in November but a massive increase over the same period last year.

141 million requests for TV and Radio programmes in November is slightly up on October – but 32 per cent more than November 2009, illustrating the growth in desire for video on demand.

It was also a record month for those people who use Virgin Media's iPlayer service to catch up on BBC shows.

Playing Lip Service

The Apprentice, Merlin, Spooks and Russell Howard's Good News all performed well, and we're shocked to find that raunchy lesbian drama Lip Service contributed to a strong month in drama.

"Live TV viewing via the BBC iPlayer increased in November to make up 13 per cent of all requests, boosted by Children In Need and sport coverage. Live radio also grew slightly," blogged the BBC's Bridget Middleton.

"The Unbelievable Truth was the most requested radio programme, with The News Quiz and The Chris Moyles Show also popular.

"It was also a strong month for sport coverage on 5 Live with the football Premier League, and the Haye v Harrison boxing match."