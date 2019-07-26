Here's how battle mode will work in Doom Eternal

id Software has revealed further details on how the upcoming Doom Eternal's multiplayer battle mode will work.

During the QuakeCon 2019 livestream, id Software explained how battle mode will pack in "tonnes of drama" - much like Doom Eternal's single-player campaign mode.

The premise of battle mode is 2v1, with one player taking on the role of the Demonslayer and the other two taking on the role of demons.

But how exactly will battle mode work? Read on to find out more.

Here's what we learnt

(Image credit: id Software)

Doom Eternal's battle mode will have six unique maps at launch, each designed to allow the Doomslayer and demons to partake in a hellish game of cat and mouse. These arenas include portals, monkey bars and jump pads to make play as dynamic as possible - and fun obviously.

But what demons are available for you to play as? At launch, there will be five playable demons: the Revenant, Pain Elemental, Mancubus, Marauder and Arch-vile. Each demon has its own particular abilities, strengths and weaknesses to harness against the Doomslayer. While some are more hard-hitting, others focus on stealth.

id Software emphasises that it's important for the playable demons to work together to best the Doomslayer, as a demon alone is an easy target for the BFG.

When it comes to the Doomslayer themselves, you'll be fully-loaded with all mods available. Like in the single-player campaign, you will need to manage spawning demons as well as resources - not to mention your player foes.

As the demons it is your job to kill the Doomslayer to win, while the Doomslayer has a harder task at hand. The Doomslayer must kill both playable demons, but this is where it gets tricky: When you kill one demon, they have the chance to respawn after a certain amount of time if you don't kill the other within that time limit. If a demon does respawn, it will do so with half health.

Between rounds, players will be able to upgrade their demons and Doomslayer to make things a bit more difficult - like it wasn't already,

From what we've seen, battle mode certainly looks like it will be a blast and we can't wait to get our hands on it.