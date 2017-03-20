Guess Connect smartwatch gets an Android Wear 2.0 makeover

As the Android Wear 2.0 roll out begins in earnest, the Baselworld 2017 watch show is playing host to a raft of new smartwatches bearing Google's revised wearable OS. One of the more interesting options is the revamped Guess Connect, a reworking of the company's similarly-named first smartwatch effort.

Going for a full circular touchscreen face style compared to the original Connect's hybrid mechanical look, it's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip.

In total, more than a hundred face, complication and color options will be available to Guess Connect owners, giving them plenty of customisation choices to choose between.

Styles before specs

That's before considering the different exterior style variants on offer. Both 44mm and 41mm cases will be available, alongside navy blue, gold, rose gold and silver finishes, with the latter three also offering jewel-encrusted bling.

However, there's no word yet on further specs beyond the Qualcomm chip, so we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what sensors are onboard.

The same goes for price, which has yet to be announced, though the metallic finishes suggest these timepieces will sit at the pricier end of the Android Wear market.

What we do have however is a rough launch window – expect to see the new Guess Connect watches in shops sometime between Fall and Winter of this year.