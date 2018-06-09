Ghost Giant for PlayStation VR is the latest reveal in Sony's E3 countdown

We're now up to day four in the Sony PlayStation E3 countdown – a new reveal every day, remember – and this time we're treated to a new PlayStation VR game called Ghost Giant. You can check out the trailer below.

Details are a little sketchy right now but the Ghost Brain of the title is you – it looks like you need to help the main character Louis with various puzzles and tasks. As this is VR, most of your movements will be controlled for you, but there seems to be a fair amount of reaching in and interacting with a colorful 3D world.

It's certainly a beautifully designed game from the way the launch trailer has been put together. Ghost Giant is from Swedish developer Zoink Games, which has put out titles including Flipping Death and Fe before now.

"Ghost Giant is a heartfelt puzzle story in VR about trying to keep life together with a little help from a very big friend," runs the official blurb. We also know it's set in a fictional place called Sancourt, and Louis is the only person who can see you.

So far in this E3 countdown we've already seen the brand new Tetris Effect and Twin Wood games unveiled, and a fixed release date for Days Gone announced, ahead of the big Sony press conference on June 11. There should be one more surprise to go, which we'll hear about tomorrow.

In the meantime, Ghost Giant looks well worth investigating for anyone who has the necessary console kit set up at home. At the moment there's no word on a release date, but we should get more details soon.