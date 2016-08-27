The Nintendo NX controllers might borrow some tricks from the Wii

It sounds like Nintendo's newest console might be borrowing one or two ideas from its classic Wii box - specifically motion controllers.

Two anonymous sources speaking to Let's Play Video Games has hinted that the controllers for the upcoming console will have basic motion control support, similar to the Wii Remotes, as well as vibration force feedback. Wii Remotes can also be used to play some games on the Nintendo NX, the source adds.

Think waving around a controller to simulate sword play, for example, then getting a vibration through the device when someone's blade smacks yours.

Wait for it

Although the report seems well informed, take it with a pinch of salt for now. Another rumour suggests the NX controller is going to look a lot like a horseshoe.

What we do know is that the console is real and is going to be available to buy from March 2017. Everything else is pretty much an intriguing mystery at this point, although Nintendo has hinted the console can be used at home or on the move, suggesting it's some kind of console/mobile hybrid.

The Japanese company seems determined to avoid the mistakes made with the launch of the Wii U and make sure customers know what they're getting. In a few short months, all will be revealed.

Here's everything we know so far about the Nintendo NX: