Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 release date, new modes and everything we know

Call of Duty: Mobile's regular seasonal updates have a tendency to whisk players through time and across the world, and the latest adventure – Season 5 – is no different.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 drops at the end of June alongside a substantial in-game update, switching up the popular mobile shooter with new playlists, modes, seasonal challenges and events.

Here, we break down everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5, from how much it costs to play to what to expect from its run-and-gun gameplay.

When does Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 start?

Officially titled Season 5: In Deep Water, Call of Duty: Mobile’s latest update releases on June 28 for Android and iOS devices at 5pm PT (June 29, 1am BST / 10am AEST).

🌊 Season 5: In Deep Water⚓🤿 Lower your anchors and get ready to dive into the new season!🔍 More intel here 👉 https://t.co/yzpP0kkhHU🆕 New season is deploying to #CODMobile early next week, but check in-game now for the return of a legend 😎! pic.twitter.com/FKRwPCC6KcJune 25, 2021 See more

It replaces Season 4 of the game and therefore the entire roster of seasonal challenges steadily introduced since its release back in May. In that respect, the slate is wiped clean for the new season, which sees players immersed in a nautical-themed game world.

What’s included in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5?

Season 5: In Deep Water brings with it a host of new maps, playlists, weapons and events – but perhaps most exciting is its two new game modes.

The first is Cranked: Confirmed, a mix of Cranked and Kill Confirmed. In this mode, players will enter the cranked state for a combat boost and must keep the timer from running out by getting eliminations or collecting dog tags.

Sure, this one doesn't sound as original as previous Activision efforts – but when you've run out of ideas for new modes, combine two existing ones, right?

Cranked: Confirmed will be playable in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 at launch on June 28, and is expected to run until it's replaced by the next new mode in Season 5 – or the next new season, at least.

(Image credit: Activision)

The second new mode from Call of Duty: Mobile's latest season takes clear inspiration from one of the most popular modes of games gone by.

Ground Mission will "bring Domination to the big stage," developer Activision says, and see players fight for five capture points in large 10v10 matches.

Ground Mission is set to arrive as part of "new Season 5 events", which we presume to mean it will drop alongside Cranked: Confirmed. If Season 5 follows the trend of previous seasons, though, Ground Mission may become playable only after Cranked: Confirmed ends.

As mentioned, Season 5: In Deep Water will also bring a host of new maps and weapons to Call of Duty: Mobile.

Docks makes a return to the franchise, having first debuted in Modern Warfare, while new weapons and operator skills including the CR-56 AMAX, Kilo Bolt-Action and K9 Unit are now available to unlock and use.

💥 Deploy a new ally to guide & help you in the fight!🐕 New Operator Skill, K9 Unit available in the Season 5 Battle Pass.🔜 Launching tomorrow at 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/Kv2yYyynF8June 28, 2021 See more

Docks, a small, symmetrical map, takes the fight to a familiar shipyard on the River Thames. It will see Operators battle it out across duplex buildings, small platforms and a central bridge, providing lots of opportunities to fight inside or out in the open. Gunfight will be supported for Docks, too.

Also arriving is Suldal Harbor, a medium-sized map located on the edge of the Black Sea. It's made up of shipping crates, narrow alleyways and close-quarter interiors, and will support 5v5 and 10v10 play.

Finally, there's Aniyah Incursion, a larger map centred around an Asian palace. This one also first appeared in Modern Warfare, and will see players fight through bombed-out interiors or wide open palace grounds. Aniyah Incursion will support 10v10, Attack of the Undead and the new Ground Mission mode.

Check out the tweet below, which details what to expect from each new map arriving in Season 5.

🗺 New location intel has been identified!📍 Suldal Harbor📍 Docks📍 Aniyah Incursion✔ Destinations incoming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/yJW9Txbjy0June 24, 2021 See more

Activision has also confirmed that Season 5 will introduce new perks like Gung-Ho, a speed boost that lets you hip-fire, throw grenades and reload while sprinting, alongside a new Time Traveler class in Battle Royale, which allows players to glitch back in time, in addition to adding higher resistance to explosives.

New themed events will be arriving, too. Sticking with the nautical theme, Sea of Steel will see players race to capture territory and earn rewards for completing various daily tasks. The faction with the most map nodes at the end of the event – either the Ghosts or the Federation – will win.

As usual, Season 5 drops new Operator skins into the fray, too, including Call of Duty Ghost's Merrick and Rorke.

(Image credit: Activision)

How much is the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass?

Many of these updates come as part of the free version of the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass – including basic variants of new weapons like the CR-56 AMAX and the brand new K9 Unit Operator Skill – but lots of content still remains locked behind Activision’s paid package.

Put simply, the Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Pass costs the same every time: that’s 800 COD Points ($9.99 / £9.99). A premium pass is also available, which automatically unlocks the first 25 tiers of the pass for 2000 COD Points ($24.99 / £24.99) and gives you some additional unique items (including epic weapon skins, XP boosts and those aforementioned new Operator skins).

As with all versions of Call of Duty across every platform, microtransactions give some players access to more content than others – that’s not to say you need to fork out for the Battle Pass to enjoy the Call of Duty: Mobile experience, but it’s certainly the best way to access everything Season 5: In Deep Water has to offer.