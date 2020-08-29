Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch 2020 Community Shield from anywhere

Despite last season's action having finished a mere month ago, the 2020/21 English football season begins in earnest today with the annual Community Shield match taking place at Wembley. FA Cup final winners Arsenal face Premier League champs Liverpool, with both sides looking to get their campaigns off to a winning start. It looks set to be an intriguing affair and, with our help, you can get an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Community Shield online wherever you are right now.

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream The 2020 Community Shield showdown will take place at the home of football - Wembley Stadium in London, UK. The game itself kicks off today (Saturday, August 29) at 4.30pm BST. That makes it an 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT start in the US, and 1.30am AEST on Sunday morning for Aussie football fans. Don't miss a second of the action wherever you are - try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

While most pundits will be expecting more of the same from Jurgen Klopp's Reds this term, this match does give an early insight into whether Arsenal's aims of becoming genuine top-four contenders once again is coming to fruition.

Unlike Liverpool, the Gunners have made a significant dip into the transfer market during the brief close-season, having signed William Saliba from Saint-Etienne and Willian from London rivals Chelsea, with Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares also joining permanently following their loan spells.

The two sides last met back in July, with Mikel Arteta’s side coming from behind to record an unexpected 2-1 win against Liverpool, who had already been crowned champions.

Will Liverpool or Arsenal lift the trophy today? Below we're going to talk you through the best ways to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool today and get a 2020 Community Shielf live stream stream no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool from outside your country

Further down the page we have details of catching the Community Shield in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. All require some kind of subscription.

But if you've paid for that subscription but are outside the country this weekend, then you'll soon find your access geo-blocked when you try to watch. To stop feeling like you've wasted your money (and assuming it's within the services Ts&Cs), you could use a VPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the bunch.View Deal

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool: get a Community Shield live stream in the UK

BT Sport once again has exclusive rights to show the Community Shield live. And don't fret if you don't have a subscription - BT now has a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. Coverage starts at 4pm on BT Sports 1, with the game also set to be broadcast on the BT Sport Ultimate channel, which will show the game in glorious HDR and 4K, along with Dolby Atmos sound. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.



How to watch the 2020 Community Shield: live stream Arsenal vs Liverpool in the US

Streaming subscription service ESPN+ will once again be providing US soccer fans coverage of the the FA Community Shield. ESPN+costs $4.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. The game kicks off in the US at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT.

Live stream Arsenal vs Liverpool and watch the 2020 Community Shield in Australia

ESPN is the channel you need to head to if you're looking to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live Down Under. To watch the subscription channel's broadcast on the go, you'll need the WatchESPN Australia iOS or Android app. Kick off is at 1.30am AEST on Sunday morning and Australians can also live stream the action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. We probably don't need to point this out, but if you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kayo is available on nearly all modern devices including Android and iOS mobiles, Macs, PC, Chromecast, select smart TVs and Android TVs, PCs and Macs, and Telstra TV boxes, with console support listed as "coming soon".

Arsenal vs Liverpool: live stream Community Shield soccer in Canada