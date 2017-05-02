Amazon gives away free Prime membership to promote Manchester by the Sea

To celebrate the Oscar-winning film Manchester by the Sea being released on Amazon Prime, Amazon is gifting every home in the real Manchester-by-the-Sea area a free year-long subscription to the streaming service and three packs of popcorn to enjoy with the film.

Each house in the area will be receiving a box containing a gift card and the three packs of Amazon's Wickedly Prime popcorn this week – so you don't have enough time to move to the area in order to get in on the deal unfortunately.

Amazon's amazing year at the movies

It was a good year for the producing arm of Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios, at the Academy Awards, with seven nominations and three wins. This marks the first time that a streaming service has won Best Actor, Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Film.

The Actor and Screenplay wins were both for Manchester by the Sea, with Casey Affleck taking home Best Actor and Kenneth Lonergan taking home Best Original Screenplay. The Best Foreign Film Oscar was taken home by Asghar Farhadi, writer and director of The Salesman.

These films, and the winner of Best Film, Moonlight, will all be added to the Amazon Prime roster during May.