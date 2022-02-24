Euphoria Season 3 - everything we know so far

The second season of Euphoria has been a huge success, both critically and in terms of its audience, which is becoming gigantic. The show is both exhilarating and terrifying to watch, especially if you’re a parent of a young child and have to square the fact that your kid will one day become a teenager.

Arriving two years after its 2019 debut, the season 2 premiere drew in 14 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max - more than double the show’s average audience of 6.6 million in season 1. On top of that, the second season’s premiere gave HBO the most social premium cable episode since the finale of Game of Thrones underwhelmed the entire internet.

Naturally then, without even waiting for the show’s second season to come to an end, HBO has ordered a third run of Euphoria.

Speaking about the decision, HBO's Executive Vice President of programming, Francesca Orsi, said: "Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."

#EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3. pic.twitter.com/vGnmps7OQCFebruary 4, 2022 See more

The show, which is run by Sam Levinson, is based on the Israeli series of the same name and follows a group of high school students as they try to navigate their messy lives, battling with identity, trauma, drugs, friendships, love, and sex along the way.

Largely, we follow Zendaya’s Rue, who we first met in season 1 when she was days out of rehab and struggling to readjust to her life and friendships. We’re slowly introduced to her circle of friends and the intertwining of their lives, which is constantly played out in a state of high drama.

Along the way, we meet Maude Apatow's Lexi Howard, Rue's childhood best friend and budding playwright, Angus Cloud's Fezco, a strangely kind-hearted drug dealer who has a complex relationship with Rue and Hunter Schafer's Jules Vaughn, a transgender girl who enters an up and down relationship with Rue after moving into their high school.

Naturally, as in any high school, there's a constant swirl of turmoil to propel us along.

With the second season’s finale not due to hit HBO Max until Sunday (February 27), there are sure to be plenty of updates on what you can expect from the show’s third season in the coming weeks. Ahead of that, we've compiled every piece of information we could find to bring you the full lowdown on what you can expect from Euphoria’s third season…

(Image credit: HBO)

Will Euphoria Season 3 be its last?

As is the nature of a show like Euphoria, which is built around a group of high-schoolers growing up and making the mistakes that high schoolers do, things can’t go on forever, certainly not with the same cast.

Speaking about that possibility to TVLine, Casey Bloys, HBO’s Chief Content Officer had previously admitted that the show had a very definite shelf-life, saying: “Well, [the characters] are in high school, so there are only so many seasons it can go. There’s a time limit.”

Bloys was quick to point out that he was happy for Levinson to figure out the show’s natural end, adding: “We’ll follow [Sam’s] lead on that. There is no set plan. But I don’t think you want 30-year-olds playing [high school students].”

Those quotes date back to HBO greenlighting to the show’s second season, back when the show wasn’t quite the TV juggernaut it is now.

However, interviewed recently, again by TVLine, Bloys stuck to his word when asked about the show’s planned third season, saying: “I will let Sam and Zendaya talk about that. I’m very excited about what they’ve got planned [for Season 3]. So I will leave that to them. I will say, generally speaking, we trust where they want to take these characters. So we’ll let the creative team lead the way.”

Everyone, HBO included, seems to accept that the show can’t run for seven or eight seasons, but there’s no end date just yet.

(Image credit: HBO)

It took a lot longer than producers and HBO had planned for the show’s second season to make it to air. After a successful first season, the show was confirmed for a second run in mid-2019, but endless Covid delays meant that the two ‘bridge’ episodes ended up being put in place.

If you’ve watched them, you can feel Covid’s influence in every frame, one is set entirely in a single location with Rue unloading on Colman Domingo’s Ali, her sponsor as she tries to recover from addiction, the other a long conversation between Schafer's Jules and her therapist.

Now, with real momentum from the show’s second season behind them, you’d expect Levinson to have HBO’s backing to get things moving very quickly on a third season. The only barrier will be an increasingly-in-demand cast’s schedules. Zendaya is booked to play a significant role in the Dune sequel, as well as star in Luca Guadagnino's new drama, Challengers, and the rest of the key cast are sure to be in demand too.

Zendaya as Chani in Dune (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Euphoria season 3: which cast members will be back?

You’d expect most of the key cast, including Apatow, Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike, to be back, but that’s not locked in as yet.

The only definite return is Zendaya, who Bloys confirmed will return when he was questioned if the show could survive without her. Asked about a possibility of Euphoria without Zendaya, who is also an executive producer, Bloys said: “She’s going to be in Season 3.”

He conceded that HBO has considered the possibility of Zendaya departing, but stopped short of saying it would mean the end of Euphoria, adding: “It’s hard to imagine doing the show without her, But, again, that would be something for her and Sam to discuss.”

(Image credit: HBO)

Euphoria season three trailer: is there one?

Not yet. Don’t expect one to drop until much closer to season 3’s release date. Whenever that is…

The final episode of Euphoria’s second season airs on HBO Max on Sunday (February 27) at 9 p.m. EST and on NOW TV in the UK at 2am on Monday (February 28).

Find out how to watch it here.