The best Cyber Monday deals still live in 2019

The Cyber Monday deals are quickly going out of stock all over town - so TechRadar has been fiendishly trying to find the great options still in stock.

Even when the clock tolls 12 and we move into Tuesday, many deals will likely remain live, at least for a short while, but you can expect a drop off in availability pretty sharply - the list below is the best that we can find, and the good news is: loads are still in stock at attractive savings.

There's some great deals on Samsung smartphones (with headphone bundles), options on Fitbits and some smart toy savings that are perfect for Christmas gifts (and we urge you to look at the Instant Pot savings too).

We've pored through Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more to bring you this list, as well as heading directly to manufacturers to see which wares they're still selling.

Want the latest bargains we've found? How about a Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop, down from $2,499.99 to just $1,999.99 on Amazon – that's a powerful gaming laptop heavily discounted there. A Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB, with the great AKG N700NC headphones is just $798.99 at Amazon too - if you've been waiting for a new phone that's a Cyber Monday deal to check out.

Enough of that chat though - let's check out the best of the remaining Cyber Monday deals below.

The best Cyber Monday deals

Google Store

Our very best Cyber Monday deal picks

🤐 SECRET DEAL: iPad Pro 11: $799.99 just $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a special discount for My Best Buy members. While everyone else will see the full price for the iPad Pro, members can save a massive $150 off of Apple's tablet.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB with AKG N700NC: $1,349 $798.99 at Amazon

Get yourself the best smartphone available right now, with some great Bluetooth headphones, for a super low price. Seriously, this version of the phone launched for $999 earlier in 2019, so this is a bargain.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario and Rabbids and Starlink: Battle for Atlas: $299.99 at Best Buy

Get the improved battery model of the Switch with two decent games for under $300. The inclusion of the games is subtle. Add them to your cart, check your basket and you'll see the games included. View Deal

Disney Plus annual subscription: $69.99 $59.99

For today only, save $10 on Disney Plus. This is the first ever deal we've seen for Disney's new streaming service, and this deal only works for customers in the US and Puerto Rico. It expires at 11.59PM ET, so act fast. View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop 2019: $2,499.99 $1,999.99 on Amazon

With 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce 2060 RTX and 16GB of RAM, you can't go wrong with this gaming laptop. But, it's also thin enough to be portable, so you can squeeze in a bit of gaming at cafes and on trains/planes. This is one of the best gaming laptops around.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 2 15-inch: $2,499.00 $1,999.00 at Best Buy

Among the best laptops 2019 has on offer, the Surface Book 2 boasts powerful components in a svelte and stunning package. This laptop will get you through pretty much most of your day-to-day needs, and will last you awhile on a single charge. This 15-inch configuration has an Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB of Memory and 256GB of storage.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: $1,199 $749.99 at Amazon

We're big fans of Microsoft's Surface Pro 6. Offering an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it's way faster than your traditional 2-in-1 and it's perfect for the budding creative type in your home. It's $450 off its regular price this week.View Deal

MacBook Air 2017: $999 $649.99 at Amazon

The 2017 MacBook Air remains the most affordable way to break into the macOS ecosystem, and with this steep Cyber Monday discount, it's cheaper than ever. Sure, it has an older design, but at $300 off, it's an easy choice. View Deal

LG C9 OLED (55OLEDC9): $2,499 $1,496.99 at Amazon

The LG C9 OLED is TechRadar's favorite TV of the year. It offers beautiful black levels, great upscaling and superb colors in addition to one of the world's best smart TV platforms, webOS. Usually this TV sells for well over $2,000 but this week it's on sale for $1,000 off the regular price.View Deal

LG 32-inch LED HDTV: $169.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic budget option, you can get the LG 32-inch LED TV on sale for just $90 at Best Buy. While the HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include HDMI and USB ports which allows you to connect a wide variety of devices.

View Deal

Sharp 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $449 $199.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 5K TV, you can get the Sharp 55-inch smart TV on sale for $199.99. The Sharp TV has the Roku experience built-in and features a sharp picture, HDR, and easy access to your favorite streaming content.

View Deal

Toshiba 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD Fire TV: $599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

This deal will go fast! Best Buy has a $250 price cut on the Toshiba 65-inch 4K TV. The big-screen TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

View Deal

iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop: $1,299.99 $999.99 at BestBuy

Packing a 9th-generation Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory, and most importantly, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics card, this iBUYPOWER gaming desktop has everything you need for smooth 1440p gaming. View Deal

Fitbit Versa Special Edition: $199 $109.95 at Best Buy

If you want a smartwatch that can track a ton of physical activities, monitor your heart rate, and make touch payments through NFC, then the Fitbit Versa Special Edition is a great option. It's currently down to just $109.95 at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: $169.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

With $80 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under $100. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design make them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad L340: $399 $339 at Best Buy

This Lenovo laptop is an affordable, last-minute option for Cyber Monday. It an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for basic computing performance along with 8GB of RAM for decent multi-tasking. A 1TB hard drive offers plenty of storage for programs and files.

View Deal

Acer Spin 11 2-in-1 Chromebook: $329 $199 at Best Buy

The Acer Spin 11 is a handy 2-in-1 with the ability to flip over and function as a tablet. It has an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, a built-in keyboard, and runs on Chrome OS.

View Deal

HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1: $1399 $799 at Best Buy

The HP Spectre Folio is a classy 2-in-1 that combines the shape of a laptop you're used to with leather for a business-savvy style. This model has a heavy discount but features an efficient Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB or RAM to handle most basic workloads with ease.

View Deal

Asus FX705DT gaming laptop: $999 $649 at Best Buy

This deal on the Asus FX705DT delivers a capable Ryzen 7-powered gaming laptop at an affordable price. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor is powerful enough to run the 17.3-inch Full HD display, and the 512GB PCIe SSD will offer quick boot and loading speeds.

View Deal

Easystore Portable Hard Drive: $149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

The Easystore Portable Hard Drive gets a $70 price cut at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. The hard drive features 4TB of storage capacity, perfect for storing documents, photos, music and more.

View Deal

Keurig K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker: $119.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal and gift idea, Best Buy has the Keurig K50 coffee maker on sale for $80. The single-serve coffee maker features a 48-ounce water reservoir and can brew a cup in minutes.

View Deal

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 $189 at Best Buy

Get the best selling Google Nest thermostat on sale for $189 at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.

View Deal

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Vacuum: $699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the Dyson V11 Torque vacuum. The powerful cord-free vacuum works on carpets and hard floors and can conveniently transform into a handheld vac.

View Deal

DJI Mavic Pro Platinum bundle: $1299 $949 at Best Buy

This bundle offers excellent value for serious drone pilots. You'll get the DJI Mavic Pro Platinum with a carrying case, an assortment of charging systems, a microSD card, a gimbal clamp, five pairs of propellers, a remote control, and three batteries to offer lengthy flight times.

View Deal

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera: $798 $448 on Amazon

If you need a new camera, check out this Sony Alpha a6000 deal that cuts 44% - or $350 - off Sony's mid-range mirrorless camera. This kit also comes with the 16-50mm lens that works in a number of conditions and is absolutely great for beginners.View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399 $199 at Walmart

This is one of the most affordable 4K TV deals we've ever seen, with the 50-inch model for under $200. One way you're saving this much is by skipping smart TV features, so if you want to stream content easily, you'll want to pair it with an external device like a Chromecast, Fire TV, or Apple TV.

View Deal

JLab Audio - JBuds: $49 $29 at Best Buy

True wireless earbuds can get expensive quickly, just take a look at the AirPods. However, this pair of JBuds from JLab Audio brings that freedom from wires into a package that's a fraction of the cost.View Deal

Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush $49 $29.94 on Amazon

If you're keen to upgrade your oral hygiene, this Oral-B Black Pro 1000 toothbrush is $20 off in anticipation of Cyber Monday, or 40% off. Oscillate, pulsate, and get clean!View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $299.95 $129 at Amazon

You can save a whopping $170 on the best-selling Beats Solo3 headphones at Amazon. That's the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that come in three different color choices.

View Deal

Hulu for $1.99/month: $5.99 now just $1.99/month at Hulu

Note: you won't be able to get this deal when Cyber Monday begins, as it's set to end this wieekend. It's the best deal for streaming, too, costing $2 a month instead of the usual $6 for almost all of 2020.

Expires December 2 at 11:59 PSTView Deal

2-month Sling TV subscription | Free Amazon Fire TV Stick: $30-$50 at Sling

The Fire TV Stick from Amazon normally costs about $40, but Sling is offering it for free to new customers who pre-pay for two months of service. Sling's service costs just $15-$25 a month, so this is you getting a nice discount all around.

View Deal

Save over $3,000 on Samsung QLED TVs at Walmart

A huge range of Samsung QLED TVs are on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday. The discounts apply to TVs big and small, with 4K and even 8K sets on discount. Most of the deals will save you a few hundred dollars, but some premium TVs have thousands of dollars off.

View Deal

Insignia 8-quart pressure cooker: $119 $39 at Best Buy

This pressure cooker just got incredibly affordable from Best Buy's own brand after this price cut. It can fit up to eight quarts of food, and has 12 preset cooking functions to simply the cooking process.

View Deal

Lego sets: Up to 40% off Lego at Amazon

A variety of Lego sets have been discounted for Cyber Monday on Amazon. It includes Star Wars and Nasa themed sets, but our particular favorite is the Marvel Avengers Thanos: Ultimate Battle box.

View Deal

Withings Body+ Composition Wi-Fi Scale: $99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Our top-rated smart scale didn't simple get a price cut, it's half off for Cyber Monday. This is the one to buy if you want to track your weight in 2020 and keep tabs on your fitness goals. View Deal

HP Laptop 15z, AMD A9, 8GB, 128GB: $519.99 $269.99 at HP

This is quite possibly the best cheap Windows laptop you'll find on Cyber Monday, and for a few hours only, HP is offering this device for just $249.99. That's an incredible deal for a laptop that's pretty well specced, considering the ultra-low price.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15z Touch laptop: $1,299.99 $449.99 at HP

This is an incredible deal on a decent everyday laptop, knocking $800 off the original asking price. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, 16GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 15.6in touch display. Note that this display is just 1366 x 768, though.

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $ 749 $199 (with trade-in) on Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is the budget version of the S10 line, but it doesn't sacrifice much for its lower cost. It lacks the telephoto lens and a bit of RAM, but otherwise, it's nearly as fast and capable as its bigger siblings with a 5.8-inch screen that's perfect for smaller hands. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2017): $279.99 $149.99 at Amazon

The last-gen Oasis has never been cheaper than this. This is the brightest and clearest screen in Amazon's ereader lineup. The newer version comes with a warm light option (less blue light and easier on the eyes), but that's the only difference really as the gorgeous physical lightweight design hasn't been changed.

View Deal

Sega Genesis Mini | $79.99 $49 at Walmart

The Sega Genesis Mini is almost half price this Cyber Monday at Walmart. Featuring all your favorite Genesis titles, this nifty little plug and play is the perfect addition to a retro gaming collection. The retro console stays faithful to the original, complete with 42 unmissable games but adds multiple save file functionality and widescreen display.

View Deal

(SELLING FAST) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4 | $69 $59.99 at Walmart

Discover a new Star Wars story set in the aftermath of Episode III's Jedi Purge, when an outcast Jedi rises from hiding to take on the new Empire. The game includes bonus in-game items exclusive to Walmart, and the $10 off discount lasts until December 6.View Deal

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $299 $199 at Walmart

For just $50 more than the deal above you can get an Xbox One S that supports physical games and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand new release worth $60 by itself. This is an amazing Cyber Monday Xbox One deal that also comes with a month of EA Access. If you want to take advantage of the cheap Xbox One games of 2020 you'll want to invest in this slightly more expensive model.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: $49 $22 at Amazon

All of the Amazon devices are on sale at the moment, and the Echo Dot remains a favorite for us at just $22. It's the easiest way to get Alexa into your home and get a fairly good sound out of such a small speaker.View Deal

Sonos One: $199 $149 at Amazon

A simply superb connected smart speaker, the Sonos One not only sounds fantastic, but is one of the most feature-rich voice-activated speakers out. Working with Amazon Alexa, it also can be the center of a multi-room setup, and taps into all major streaming services – and with a $50 discount, this is the cheapest it's ever been.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones | $249 $199.95 at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro are available for $50 off this weekend at Amazon, and offer up to nine hours of the high quality audio you'd expect from Beats. Perfect for fitness fanatics, the Powerbeats Pro offer an adjustable ear hook design that keeps your buds firmly in place. You're also getting the Apple H1 chip, so using your earbuds with your Apple devices is smooth and simple.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

These headphones from Sony are the best in the world (according to us), with excellent comfort, high-quality sound, and superb noise cancelling making them an easy buy.

View Deal

(Only one left!) Apple Watch 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $229 at Walmart

You can save over $150 on the Apple Watch 3 with cellular connectivity at Walmart. The smartwatch comes in a silver aluminum case and a white sport band and includes LTE connectivity which allows you to stay connected even when your iPhone isn't nearby.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2019 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save a very tempting $200 off the price of this year's MacBook Air. If you want the latest version of Apple's thin and light laptop, this is a top choice that knocks the price down to just $900.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 mirrorless camera: $899 $579 at B&H Photo

This camera is at such a good price now ahead of Cyber Monday, we're actually buying it. It's cheaper and lightweight, yet comes with the bells and whistles we need, like a fully articulating screen and an EVF.View Deal

Swagtron T1 Hoverboard Pro: $280 $249 at Swagtron

This hoverboard from Swagtron gets a little bit cheaper with this early Cyber Monday deal. It features a 250-watt motor that can hit 8mph and travel 11 miles on a charge. It can support riders up to 220 pounds.

View Deal

Razor EcoSmart Metro electric scooter $579 $320 on Amazon

If you're looking for easy, seated motorized travel, the Razor EcoSmart Metro is for you - and this $259 off deal is an incredible bargain. The sit-down scooter is a step up from the regular standing scooters in a few ways, including a bigger 500-watt motor, 16-inch pneumatic tires and a detachable luggage rack behind the seat.View Deal

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit: $75 $49 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated MyHeritage DNA test kit on sale for $49. You can discover your ancestry and a detailed ethnicity breakdown from 42 regions.

View Deal

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Looking to buy from the biggest online retailer? Here's our selection of the best deals on offer - or you can shop Amazon's entire Cyber Monday deals section.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Sandstone): $49 $22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is already an extremely affordable smart device, but this Cyber Monday deal cuts it even further, making it just $22. If you're looking for an easy solution to your smart speaker needs, this is a great option.View Deal

Sonos (save 20% on select speakers):$299 – $599 at Amazon

Premium connected speakers at attainable prices for Cyber Monday, Amazon is knocking as much as 20% off the Sonos range for the holiday sale.

View Deal

Sony WH1000XM3 NC headphones: $349 $278 at Amazon

The best headphones in the world? We think so. Sony's incredible noise-cancelling over ears are 21% off their usual RRP price for Cyber Monday at Amazon.View Deal

Samsung QLED 4K TVs (save 47%): $798 - $1998 at Amazon

Samsung QLED 4K TVs (save 47%): $798 - $1998 at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: $1,199 $749.99 at Amazon

We're big fans of Microsoft's Surface Pro 6. Offering an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it's way faster than your traditional 2-in-1 and it's perfect for the budding creative type in your home. It's $450 off its regular price this week.View Deal

MacBook Air 2017: $999 $649 at Amazon

The 2017 MacBook Air remains the most affordable way to break into the macOS ecosystem, and with this steep Cyber Monday discount, it's cheaper than ever. Sure, it has an older design, but at $300 off, it's an easy choice. View Deal

WD My Passport Go 1TB SSD: $229 $129.99 on Amazon

If you want storage on the go, Western Digital's My Passport Go 1TB is on sale for $100 off or 43% savings.





View Deal

Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe 500GB SSD: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

If you're after a high-performance NVMe drive but don't want to break the bank, consider this 500GB option. You can also save $100 on the 2TB version at Amazon right now. View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+: $59.99 $29 at Amazon

It's not exactly a TV, but the Roku Streaming Stick+ makes most TVs better by offering 4K HDR streaming from the most popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, Vudu and more. This version comes with the voice remote and external antenna that offers 4x the range of the original Roku Streaming Stick.

View Deal

TCL 5-Series 65-inch 4K TV (65S525): $1,199 $549 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision, this is your ticket. It's TCL's 5-Series TV that offers Dolby Vision HDR plus comes with Roku TV built-in. It's great for gamers living in dorms, folks look for a second screen, or anyone with a smaller home entertainment center. It's $650 off the regular price at Amazon.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q60 QLED TV (QN65Q60R): $1,797 $997 on Amazon

One of the best TV deals happening right now is this one for a 65-inch Samsung Q60 QLED TV. Usually this TV sells for nearly $1,800 but it's on sale this week for just under a grand.View Deal

LG C9 OLED (55OLEDC9): $2,499 $1,496 at Amazon

The LG C9 OLED is TechRadar's favorite TV of the year. It offers beautiful black levels, great upscaling and superb colors in addition to one of the world's best smart TV platforms, webOS. Usually this TV sells for well over $2,000 but this week it's on sale for $1,000 off the regular price.View Deal

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera: $798 $448 on Amazon

If you need a new camera, check out this Sony Alpha a6000 deal that cuts 44% - or $350 - off Sony's mid-range mirrorless camera. This kit also comes with the 16-50mm lens that works in a number of conditions and is absolutely great for beginners.View Deal

Sony Alpha A7IIK Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm lens: $1,730 $998 at Amazon

Another excellent deal on a big ticket item is this deal on the Sony Alpha A7IIK that shaves $800 off the regular price. This camera offers a 24.3MP resolution with fast hybrid AF with phase detection that's 30% faster than the a7. This is a dream camera at a dream price.View Deal

GoPro Hero5 Black: $250 $169.99 at Amazon

You don't really see them anymore, but this GoPro Hero5 Black deal is fairly good as it gets you a new 4K action sports camera plastic-wrapped and factory sealed. Not only does it take excellent 4K video but it also shoots 12MP photos in Single, Burst and Time Lapse modes. View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Black: $399 $299 at Amazon

If you want something a bit more modern, check out the GoPro Hero 7 that just launched a year and a half ago. The newer version of the camera often sells for $329 on a normal deal day, so getting it for $299 today is a great steal.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Just want a simple streaming stick? Amazon's 4K, voice-activated Fire TV Stick can also be bought at half-price at the moment, offering access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

At under $20, this is one of the cheapest ways to make a TV smart, with the ability to stream apps like Netflix, Hulu and, of course, Amazon Prime Video, and get Alexa to do the heavy lifting.View Deal

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Walmart has gone big on Cyber Monday, unleashing a wave of new deals that weren't there earlier in the sales period - these are the top deals, but you can see all of Walmart's choices listed on its site.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday shoppers can save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for a record low price of $129. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch + 128GB microSD card: $324 $299 at Walmart

Walmart wants to give you a boost for your gaming this Cyber Monday. It's including a 128GB microSD card and a bonus Ematic Wireless Controller with the Nintendo Switch, so you can start building up your game library with plenty of room to store different games right on your Switch.

View Deal

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Best Buy has been pumelling the Cyber Monday sales, and has some interesting offers in the mix - our top choices below, or head directly to the full listings yourself.

iPhone 11 64GB $699 $125 at Best Buy (after trade-in)

Pick up the new iPhone 11 for far less with this Best Buy deal: start with $150 off and trade in your older iPhone to snag up to an additional $425 off for a grand total of $575 in potential savings. You'll have to sign up with Sprint or AT&T for this deal.View Deal

Sharp 55-inch 4K Roku TV: $449 $199 at Best Buy

This Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy cuts $250 off a 4K TV with the Roku TV software built in. You'll get a sharp picture, HDR, and easy access to your favorite streaming content.

View Deal

Playstation VR | Blood & Truth/Everybody's Golf: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

This deal will get you a PlayStation VR setup, including the Move motion controllers. It'll also get you a copy of Everybody's Golf VR for some casual fun, and Blood & Truth for more intense VR gaming.

View Deal

LG OLED B9 65": $2,299.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

If you're itching to upgrade your TV to a 65-inch one, then LG's 65-inch 4K smart OLED TV is an excellent choice. It boasts a native 4K resolution for ultra-sharp viewing, as well as an intelligent processor to further improve image quality. Since it is a smart TV, you can also play shows and movies via voice commands.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: $549.99 $399.99 at BestBuy

Whether its carpet or hard floors, the Dyson Cylone V10 Animal does the job that only big machine vacuum cleaners can – minus that pesky cord. It boasts up to 60 minutes of runtime, and is great for cleaning dust, dirt and pet hair. When you're done, simply use its point and shoot hygienic dirt ejector to minimize spills and puffs of dust.View Deal

Headphones and audio deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $164 at Best Buy

These are the newest non-Pro AirPods, the updated version with a wirelessly charging case, and today's Cyber Monday discount offers a savings of $35. That's a rare Apple deal - and we don't see it getting cheaper.View Deal

(LIMITED STOCK) Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.99 at Amazon

The brand new AirPods Pro have been incredibly popular already and we're not surprised given how quickly America made the standard AirPods the most popular earphones in the country. These popular, new noise-cancelling headphones' have been going in and out of stock, so just keep an eye.

View Deal

The best Cyber Monday headphones deals

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless set of cans also boasts two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and 20 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II: $279 $179 on Amazon

Featuring Bose's incredible sound quality, the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II boasts multi-pairing ability, a dual microphone system and a flexible headband. These wireless headphones have up to 15 hours play time with rechargeable lithium ion battery.

View Deal

Powerbeats3 wireless headphones: $199.95 $89 at Walmart

You can save $110.95 on these Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones in this amazing Beats Cyber Monday deal. These earbuds have just gone below $100 at Walmart, so if you're looking for comfortable wireless earbuds with excellent fit, punchy bass, and all the benefits of Apple's W1 chip, you better snap up this deal quick.

View Deal

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones | $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro are available for $50 off this weekend at Amazon, and offer up to nine hours of the high quality audio you'd expect from Beats. Perfect for fitness fanatics, the Powerbeats Pro offer an adjustable ear hook design that keeps your buds firmly in place. You're also getting the Apple H1 chip, so using your earbuds with your Apple devices is smooth and simple.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

These headphones from Sony are the best in the world (according to us), with excellent comfort, high-quality sound, and superb noise cancelling making them an easy buy.

View Deal

Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds | $149 $99 at Walmart

The Bose sound quality you've come to rely on, plus the benefits of wireless earbuds and extra premium features thrown in at a fantastic price? That's a Cyber Monday deal to be proud of. Grab these Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds for just $99 at Walmart this week while stocks last.

View Deal

JLab Audio - JBuds: $49 $29 at Best Buy

True wireless earbuds can get expensive quickly, just take a look at the AirPods. However, this pair of JBuds from JLab Audio brings that freedom from wires into a package that's a fraction of the cost.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: $169.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

With $80 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under $100. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.View Deal

Apple HomePod | Space Gray $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

The smart speaker for Apple fans, the HomePod is a small but powerful speaker designed to hook into Apple Music and all the other Apple HomeKit enabled devices in your phone, enabling a broad spectrum of voice commands via Siri.View Deal

Sony SSCS8 Center Speaker: $148 $73 at Amazon

If you're in the process of making a nice surround sound system in your living room, you're going to need a good center speaker. And, right now at Amazon, you can get the Sony SSCS8 for just $73.

View Deal

Gaming deals

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario and Rabbids and Starlink: Battle for Atlas: $299.99 at Best Buy

Get the improved battery model of the Switch with two decent games for under $300. The inclusion of the games is subtle. Add them to your cart, check your basket and you'll see the games included. View Deal

Nintendo Switch + 128GB memory card + accessories pack: $392.97 $344 at Best Buy

The first item we'd advise buying with a Switch is a memory card, and this bundle has a 128GB microSD card. The accessories pack has a carry case, screen cleaner, USB power cable, and Joy-Con cases. Also available with the gray controller bundle.

View Deal

Pokémon Sword or Shield | Nintendo Switch | $59.99 $47.99 at eBay

Pick either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, and save $12 at eBay. Usually these newly released games would set you back roughly $60 but you can pick one up for less than $50 in this Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

PS4 Pro with Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and God of War: $466.96 $338.97 at Amazon

Three great games and the better version of Sony's PS4 console. This is a steal, considering $299 is one of the better prices we've seen for the PS4 Pro across the Cyber Monday period. And these three games are fantastic. View Deal

PS4 Slim 1TB Console: $299.99 $262 at Walmart

Walmart has a slight discount on the popular PS4 Slim 1TB console. The console includes a matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and comes with 1TB of storage, which is a must-buy compared to the standard 500GB version.

View Deal

PS4 Pro bundle | $399.99 $299 at Walmart

This is the one to get at the same price (and sans the game) if you can't find the CoD bundled version in stock. It's still an amazing deal.View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: $59.99 now $38.99 at Walmart

It's always handy to have a spare controller - whether it's as a battery back-up so you don't have to stop playing when the juice runs out, or for when you friends pop over - and saving yourself $21 is always good.

View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

12 months of PS Plus for under $45 is a rare sight to behold, but that's exactly the Cyber Monday deal today. It provides access to online play, as well as free monthly games to add to your Instant Game Collection on PS4.

View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 - PS4: $59 $25 at Walmart

This deal from Walmart takes over 50% off the price of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 this Cyber Monday. To get one of 2018's best games, you should also get ones of 2019's best deals.

View Deal

The best Xbox One Cyber Monday deals

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Cyber Monday Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure. That said, if you're on the fence about disc-less gaming, we'd recommend going with the Xbox One S bundle below for more value.

View Deal

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $299 $199 at Walmart

For just $50 more than the deal above you can get an Xbox One S that supports physical games and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand new release worth $60 by itself. This is an amazing Cyber Monday Xbox One deal that also comes with a month of EA Access. If you want to take advantage of the cheap Xbox One games of 2020 you'll want to invest in this slightly more expensive model.

View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Xbox One: $59 $25 at Walmart

This is one of the best prices we've seen on one of 2018's best games. You'll save more than 50% off Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox One for Cyber Monday.

View Deal

Xbox Live Gold - 1 month: $10 $1 at Microsoft

This discount cuts 90% off the usual price for one month of Xbox Live Gold. You can also save on 3-month and 12-month subscriptions to the service, but they don't have the same 90% discount.

View Deal

Gears 5: Bundle Pack | Xbox One | $153.39 $24.69 at CDKeys

CDKeys is offering 84% off this Gears bundle - saving you a staggering $129. In addition to Gears 5, it comes with full-game downloads of Gears of War Ultimate Edition and Gears 2, 3, and 4.View Deal

Smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $199 at B&H

B&H has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 down to $199 during its Cyber Monday sale. The 38mm smartwatch includes GPS technology and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

View Deal

Apple Watch 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $229 at Walmart

You can save over $150 on the Apple Watch 3 with cellular connectivity at Walmart. The smartwatch comes in a silver aluminum case and a white sport band and includes LTE connectivity which allows you to stay connected even when your iPhone isn't nearby.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm, Sport Loop: $529 $429 at Walmart

Walmart has slashed $100 off the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and Cellular. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

The best smartwatch Cyber Monday deals

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch: $159.95 $99 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa smartwatch: $199 $150 at Walmart

Get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $150. The swim-proof Versa tracks 15+ workouts, calories burned, and sleep and can store up to 300+ songs.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch: $199.95 $169 at Walmart

You can get the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 on sale at Walmart for $169. That's a $30 price cut for the smartwatch that includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring and features Fitbit pay, which allows you to make payments on your wrist.

View Deal

Garmin watches and GPS trackers: Save up to 20% at Amazon

Whether you're after a top running watch, like the Garmin Forerunner 945, or a satellite comms unit like the Garmin GPSMAP 661 GPS, Amazon's sale is knocking up to 20% off a wide range of Garmin product.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

Save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Walmart. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

View Deal

iPad and tablet deals

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329.99 $249.99 at Walmart

This is the absolute lowest price we've ever seen on a 2019 iPad, with the 32GB model coming in just under $230 this Cyber Monday weekend. You can pick it up in Gold or Space Grey and enjoy all the latest features for less.View Deal

The best tablet Cyber Monday deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet: $227.99 $149 at Walmart

A fantastic budget tablet option, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A on sale for $149. Perfect for watching movies and shows, the 10.1-inch tablet features 32GB of storage and provides 13 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet isn't quite as powerful or beautiful as the 8-inch Fire 8, but its low price makes it an easy choice for anyone that just wants an affordable tablet to read on. Plus, now that you can get it for just $29.99 it's an easy sell. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is billed as Amazon's premier media consumption device, with its 10-inch Full-HD display, 32GB of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. The best part? You can save $50 on Black Friday.View Deal

Kindle (2019) with $5 Credit: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon is helping out all the bibliophiles out there reach their 2020 reading goals with this deal on the All-New Kindle that not only reduces the sticker price of the eReader by $30, but also comes with a $5 credit as well. It's a win-win.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon

The Paperwhite's waterproof body, brighter screen and crisp resolution make it one of our favorite ereaders, especially given its reasonable price. So the $45 discount today makes it one of the best Cyber Monday deals around. A waterproof Kindle is ideal for reading poolside, in the bath or for protection against those sneaky drinks that leak in your bag.

View Deal

Kindle Oasis (2017): $279.99 $149.99 at Amazon

The last-gen Oasis has never been cheaper than this. This is the brightest and clearest screen in Amazon's ereader lineup. The newer version comes with a warm light option (less blue light and easier on the eyes), but that's the only difference really as the gorgeous physical lightweight design hasn't been changed. So $149.99 here instead of $269.99 for the 2019 model makes this stunning value for Amazon's best Kindle.

View Deal

Kindle Kids Edition: $109.99 $79.99 at Amazon

This is a standard Kindle with built-in safety features for children (which can be deactivated when you feel they can access the online features or browse the Kindle store further down the line). It also comes with a cover and access to learning features and a range of free ebooks - which goes someways to explaining why it costs more than the regular Kindle.View Deal

TV deals

Samsung 43-inch 6 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the UHD TV that delivers bold, bright colors thanks to the PurColor technology and offers smart capabilities.

View Deal

55-inch TVs

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $527.99 $327.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the ultra-slim Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $327.99. That's a $200 discount for the smart TV that includes PureColor technology for bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch NU6900 Series Smart 4K TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $329.99. A fantastic price for a mid-size feature-rich TV that also includes smart capabilities.

View Deal

LG 55-inch Nano 9 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

The feature-packed LG 55-inch 4K TV has dropped a further $50 to $899.99. The Nano 9 Series TV features bold, bright colors and includes ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub. View Deal

65-inch TVs

Philips 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV: $548 $488 at Walmart

Get the Philips 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $488 at Walmart. The Android smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in which allows you to control your TV and other compatible devices using your voice.

View Deal

75-inch TVs

Hisense 75-inch R7E 4K HDR Roku TV: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

If you can't get that TCL 75-inch deal today, grab this 75-inch Hisense screen instead. It has most of the same features including using Roku TV as its smart platform, and it's still available online.

View Deal

Smart home deals

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book: $49 $19 at Walmart

The perfect Christmas gift idea for Frozen fans, you can get the Google Home Mini and the Frozen 2 Book on sale for $19. The Google Mini on its own normally retails for $49, so with this deal, you're saving $30 and getting access to sound effects and music when you read the book out loud.

View Deal

Sonos One: $199 $149 at Amazon

A simply superb connected smart speaker, the Sonos One not only sounds fantastic, but is one of the most feature-rich voice-activated speakers out. Working with Amazon Alexa, it also can be the center of a multi-room setup, and taps into all major streaming services – and with a $50 discount, this is the cheapest it's ever been.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: $259 $199 at Amazon

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Google Home Smart Speaker: $129 $49 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Home smart speaker a Walmart. The powerful speaker delivers a rich, full sound and is powered by the Google Assistant and can play music from services YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Sub: $129 $109.99 at Amazon

For folks who want to add a little more oomph to their favorite music, the Amazon Echo Sub is a perfect addition to your AV setup. The Echo Sub is compatible with most new Echo speakers and features 100W deep bass sound through a 6" woofer. View Deal

Google Nest Hub: $149 $79 at Walmart

You can get the Google Nest Hub on sale for $99 and receive three months of free YouTube Music Premium to enjoy on the screen. The smart hub display can control smart home devices and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249 $149 at Amazon

If you've ever wondered what happens on your front porch while you're doing literally anything else, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro will let you do it. And, on Cyber Monday, you can get this smart home security system for just $149.View Deal

Appliances deals

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers can save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi: $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, the Roomba 960 vacuum gets a $250 price cut at Best Buy. The iRobot vacuum cleaner has a compatible app so you can clean and schedule from anywhere and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Robot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $197 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $197. That's a nice discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum.

View Deal

Bella Pro Series 6qt Digital Air Fryer: $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Prepare your tasty fried foods with less oil with the Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer that's currently 50% off at Best Buy. The six-quart air fryer features an easy touch digital touchscreen and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleanup.

View Deal

Computing deals

Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop 2019: $2,499.99 $1,999.99 on Amazon

With 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce 2060 RTX and 16GB of RAM, you can't go wrong with this gaming laptop. But, it's also thin enough to be portable, so you can squeeze in a bit of gaming at cafes and on trains/planes. This is one of the best gaming laptops around.View Deal

Dell XPS 13: $1,259.99 $999.00 on Amazon

One of the best laptops of 2019, the Dell XPS 13 is cheaper than ever. And, with a 4K Infinity Edge touch display, 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of memory, this laptop will see you through all your day-to-day work tasks and a bit of video streaming after every work day.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 2 15-inch: $2,499.00 $1,999.00 at Best Buy

Among the best laptops 2019 has on offer, the Surface Book 2 boasts powerful components in a svelte and stunning package. This laptop will get you through pretty much most of your day-to-day needs, and will last you awhile on a single charge. This 15-inch configuration has an Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB of Memory and 256GB of storage.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 2 13-inch: $1,999.00 $1,599.00 at BestBuy

Among the best laptops 2019 has on offer, the Surface Book 2 boasts powerful components in a svelte and stunning package. This laptop will get you through pretty much most of your day-to-day needs, and will last you awhile on a single charge. This 13-inch configuration packs an Intel Core i7 chip, 8GB of Memory and 256GB of storage.View Deal

CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop: $1,299.99 $1,049.99 at BestBuy

Look good while gaming and make your gaming experience more immersive with CyberPowerPC's signature tempered glass side panel and vibrant RGB lighting inside. This awesome deal gets you a killer configuration, touting an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processoer 16GB of memory and an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card.View Deal

iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop: $1,299.99 $999.99 at BestBuy

Packing a 9th-generation Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory, and most importantly, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics card, this iBUYPOWER gaming desktop has everything you need for smooth 1440p gaming. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R9 Gaming Desktop: $1,899.99 $1,579.99 at BestBuy

Alienware's latest Aurora gaming desktop isn't all looks. It's also backed up with the most powerful components for smooth and immersive gaming. This configuration boasts an Intel Core i7-9700, 16GB of memory and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: $1,200 $849 at Walmart

This 15-inch budget gaming laptop is targeting 1080p gaming with these specs, packing a GTX 1660 Ti and 16GB of RAM. You've also got a 256GB SSD in there, along with a 1TB HDD for storage. View Deal

Surface Go | 128GB: $599 $399 at Microsoft.com

Bigger specs mean bigger discounts, with a $200 saving on the 128GB model of the Surface Go tablet. Pen and Type Cover sold separately.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | i3 | 128GB: $879 $599 at Microsoft.com

This deal will let you get the new Surface Pro 7 at a big discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also includes a Surface Type Cover, so you'll get the complete laptop experience at this price.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | i5 | 256GB: $1,329 $999 at Microsoft.com

This deal will let you get the new Surface Pro 7 at a big discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also includes a Surface Type Cover, so you'll get the complete laptop experience at this price.

View Deal

MacBook Air 2017: $999 $649 at Amazon

The 2017 MacBook Air remains the most affordable way to break into the macOS ecosystem, and with this steep Cyber Monday discount, it's cheaper than ever. Originally it was $300 off, but Amazon has taken an extra $50 off, making it even more affordable.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2017): $999 $781.99 at Walmart

This deal on the original-design MacBook Air gets you the standard 5th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of memory and a 128GB solid-state drive behind a 900p display for $200 off list price.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 4K (2019): From $ 1799 $1699 at Dell

You can save $100 off, or more, on the new Dell XPS 13 with a 4K touch display. This model comes with a new, Intel Core i7-10710U six-core processor with 16GB of RAM for powerful work performance. The Dell XPS 13 is consistently one of our top-ranked ultrabooks, and $100 off helps make it more affordable.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560X: $2,799.99 $2,299.99 at Amazon

This deal has just got even better, with Amazon cutting $450 off the price of the MacBook Pro model that comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU. View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: $599 $369 at Walmart

Save $200 on the HP 14 laptop at Walmart. The powerful 14-inch laptop packs an Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

The best computing Cyber Monday deals

XPG Gammix D30 | 16GB 3,000MHz: $79 $49.99 at Newegg

This 16GB kit of DDR4 RAM might not be the most beautiful on the market, but at just $49 at Newegg ahead of Cyber Monday, it's absolutely worth it. And with that 3,000MHz clock speed, it's nice and speedy, too.View Deal

Samsung 32-inch curved monitor: $349 $149 at Walmart

Here's a rather sizable monitor with an 1800R screen curvature for extra immersion in your games and movies. Just know that it's a 1080p display running at 60Hz refresh rate, which is basic but not bad at all for a whopping $200 off list price.View Deal

Corsair K95 Platinum: $199 $129 at Best Buy

The Corsair K95 Platinum is frankly one of the best keyboards on the market today. With its excellent key switches, robust lighting and build quality and its extensive macro keys, this is one gaming keyboard you don't want to miss. The $70 discount doesn't hurt.View Deal

Phones deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB with AKG N700NC: $1,198.99 $698.99 at Amazon

This is one of the most affordable smartphones as part of the headphone bundle, and it'll save you loads of money if you're a fan of great music quality.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB with AKG N700NC: $1,349 $798.99 at Amazon

Get yourself the best smartphone available right now, with some great Bluetooth headphones, for a super low price. Seriously, this version of the phone launched for $999 earlier in 2019, so this is a bargain.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB with AKG N700NC: $1,248.99 $748.99 at Amazon

This deal gives you a lovely 40% off the individual costs of a Galaxy Note 10 with ample storage, and these decent headphones. The deal's even better if you get the silver headphones, which seem to retail for more normally.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 256GB with AKG N700NC: $1,398.99 $898.99 at Amazon

If you want to get a deal on the priciest Samsung Galaxy smartphone right now, the Note 10 Plus is the device for you. The 1TB version is on offer, but we've linked to the 256GB model, which we think more people will use.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $ 749 $189 (with trade-in) on Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is the budget version of the S10 line, but it doesn't sacrifice much for its lower cost. It lacks the telephoto lens and a bit of RAM, but otherwise, it's nearly as fast and capable as its bigger siblings with a 5.8-inch screen that's perfect for smaller hands. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up.View Deal

Camera deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9: $69 $49.95 at Amazon

This is simply a fun one at a more reasonable price: a color instant camera that comes in a ton of colors. Note: this is the bundle without a mini film pack, but remains a good value for beginners and for parties when you want instant photos.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 mirrorless camera: $899 $579 at B&H Photo

Here's our pick for the best mirrorless camera under $600. And for good reason: it launched at $900 when it came out a year-and-a-half ago. It takes 4K video and 24.1MP photos like a champ.View Deal

Nikon Z6: $1996.95 $1696.95 at B&H Photo Video

This is an excellent discount on our current favorite camera in the world. The bundle includes an FTZ adaptor, which lets you use your existing F-mount lenses with the Z6, plus a 32GB Sony XQD card and a water-repellant Ruggard Hunter 25 Holster Bag.

View Deal

Other deals

EXCLUSIVE DEAL: Tile Sticker 4-Pack, Tile Premium, Google Nest Mini: $89.98 $74.98 at Tile

Get a four pack of Tile Stickers, plus a year of Tile Premium and a free Google Nest Mini with this exclusive deal. Perfect for anyone who is always misplacing their stuff.

View Deal

Get up to 55% off everything on Mixbook

Use the code CYBER19 to save on everything at Mixbook (just click the link above to apply the code), and get free shipping on orders over $49. From custom prints to calendars, or personalized cards, photo books and metal prints, all customers can take advantage of this offer. Offer ends 12/4.View Deal

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus | $59.99 $23.99 | 60% off

Great news! You can currently score a huge discount off our #1 rated antivirus. It's a special software treat for TechRadar readers. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.

View Deal

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 on the best-selling 23andME Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit at Walmart. The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1500+ geographic regions and includes an automatic family tree builder.

View Deal

23andMe DNA Test: $199 $99 at Walmart

A unique Christmas gift idea, you can save $100 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

View Deal

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit: $75 $49 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated MyHeritage DNA test kit on sale for $49. You can discover your ancestry and a detailed ethnicity breakdown from 42 regions.

View Deal

AIEX Sonic Electric Toothbrush $19.99 $13.99 on Amazon

If you want to up your oral hygiene at an affordable rate, pick up this AIEX Sonic Electric Toothbrush, which is $6 off or an 18% discount for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush $49 $29 on Amazon

If you're keen to upgrade your oral hygiene, this Oral-B Black Pro 1000 toothbrush is $20 off in anticipation of Cyber Monday, or 40% off. Oscillate, pulsate, and get clean!View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 $69 $39 on Amazon

If you're looking to improve your brushing, this Philips Sonicaire ProtectiveClean 4100 can be yours for $30 off or a 43% discount this Cyber Monday. The electric toothbrush claims to remove seven times more plaque than manually brushing and comes with a two-minute timer (the supposedly optimal brushing session length). View Deal

Philips Sonicare Essence $49 $19 on Amazon

This fantastic Cyber Monday deal knocks $30 off the Philips Sonicare Essence, an electric toothbrush that lasts two weeks between recharges and claims to remove twice the plaque of manual toothbrushing.

View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 $89 $69 on Amazon

If you're looking for a more luxe electric toothbrush, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 offers extras like a two-minute timer (for the supposedly ideal session time) and a pressure sensor that pulses when you're pressing too hard. Get it for $20 off or 22% off with this Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Onewheel Pint: $950 $875 at OneWheel

If you're looking to cruise, this deal on the Onewheel pint makes it a lot more affordable. This motor-powered board can go up to 16mph and travel up to 8 miles on a charge, and it can even handle hills.

View Deal

Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard Self-Balancing Smart Scooter: $298 $244 at Amazon

This deal makes it a bit easier to snag a hoverboard this winter. You'll save $53 on this model, which has a top speed of 6mph and can cruise for nearly two hours on a charge.

View Deal

Swagtron T1 Hoverboard Pro: $280 $249 at Swagtron

This hoverboard from Swagtron gets a little bit cheaper with this early Cyber Monday deal. It features a 250-watt motor that can hit 8mph and travel 11 miles on a charge. It can support riders up to 220 pounds.

View Deal

Fluxx FX3 LED Hoverboard: $199 $98 at Walmart

This deal cuts over 50% off on this Fluxx hoverboard, making it incredibly affordable if you want to score an early holiday gift. The board has enough power to hit 7mph, and has enough battery life to travel 4 miles.View Deal

Razor E100 Glow electric scooter $169 $129 on Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable kid-friendly electric scooter, the Razor E100 Glow is a good choice: a steel-framed scooter with pneumatic front tire and up to 40 minutes of cruising time, all for around $40 off (or a 24% discount).View Deal

Razor EcoSmart Metro electric scooter $579 $320 on Amazon

If you're looking for easy, seated motorized travel, the Razor EcoSmart Metro is for you - and this $259 off deal is an incredible bargain. The sit-down scooter is a step up from the regular standing scooters in a few ways, including a bigger 500-watt motor, 16-inch pneumatic tires and a detachable luggage rack behind the seat.View Deal

Macwheel electric scooter $399 $349 on Amazon

If you want a more robust stand-up scooter option, the Macwheel electric scooter is a good pick with this $50 off Cyber Monday deal. The 270Wh battery will last for 18.6 miles of travel and recharges in 4 hours - perfect for citygoing part-timers.View Deal

Toy deals

Lego Marvel Avengers Thanos: Ultimate Battle: $69.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Relive the climax of Avengers Endgame with this Lego set, discounted on Amazon by 40%. That's quite a big discount compared to the relatively minor discount we're seeing on other Lego sets this Cyber Monday.

View Deal

Lego Friends Heartlake City Resort: $99.99 $69.99 at Walmart

You can save a substantial $30 off this Lego Friends set, which is one of the biggest sets on sale. It comes with loads of figures, features and details, perfect for an engaging build.

View Deal

Snap Circuits Electronics Exploration Kit: $95.99 $65.99 at Amazon

If you want your kid to learn how electronics systems work (or just want to learn yourself), this kit will help, and at 30% off, you're teaching them about good finances too.

View Deal

Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit: $99.95 $89.99 at Amazon

If you want to teach someone coding, especially someone who likes Star Wars, this is the perfect kit for you. It lets you build an R2D2-like droid, then program it with basic functions and loops.

View Deal

Mini Orion Camera Drone: $79.99 $24.99 at Walmart

Drones can sometimes be rather expensive, but this price cut on a Mini Orion camera drone changes that. Sure, you're not going to get the image of something like the DJI Mavic, but thanks to Walmart's deal this is an affordable alternative.

View Deal

Building block toys for all ages: From $7.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a massive discount on construction sets from Lego, K'nex, Playmobil and more. Most discounts are at least 35% off, with plenty of even higher discounts, and there are sets of varying difficulty for children of all ages.

View Deal