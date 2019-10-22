The best Cyber Monday deals from last year – and what to expect in 2019

Cyber Monday 2019 is fast approaching; this year it falls on December 2, the first Monday after Black Friday, which will kick off on November 29.

While Cyber Monday is later than usual, dipping into December, it’s never too early to start thinking about the kind of deals you’ll be on the hunt for during the online sales event.

Cyber Monday, when combined with Black Friday, gives retailers across the world the chance of a one-two promotional punch – and gives us the chance to find the fantastic tech deals we might have missed out on during Black Friday.

As both sales events tend to merge into each other these days, it can be tricky to discern a real difference between the two; in short, Black Friday deals can be found online and in physical stores, whereas Cyber Monday is purely dedicated to online discounts.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday: what's the difference?

It’s the perfect time to find site-wide sales, so if you like a particular retailer, it’s well worth checking out our dedicated deals pages, which we’ll be updating throughout the sales period.

Amazon is always a great place for Cyber Monday deals. If you’re in the US, Walmart and Best Buy go all out over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while UK buyers should keep a watchful eye on the likes of Currys, Argos, and John Lewis.

Cyber Monday 2019 saw some brilliant TV, laptop, gaming, and smartphone deals, as well as discounts across smart home and audio gadgets. Here are some of our favorite Cyber Monday deals from last year to give you an idea of what to expect in 2019 – US readers will find last year's deals directly below, while UK viewers will need to scroll down to find the best UK Cyber Monday deals from 2018.

(Image credit: Shutterstock.com)

The best deals from last year’s Cyber Monday sales (US)

Toshiba 50-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV (Fire TV Edition): $399 $299 at Amazon

This was the cheapest big-screen 4K HDR smart television we found on sale during Cyber Monday, with a lovely $100 discount.View Deal

Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K HDR Elite Smart TV $2,199 $1,497.99 at Newegg

Don't pay dumb prices for Smart TVs. Case in point, you could save $700 on this 4K HDR QLED from Samsung during Cyber Monday 2018.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 256GB) $1,469 $1,099 at Office Depot

The latest version of Dell's flagship, souped up with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, was available at Office Depot with $370 off the list price.View Deal

MacBook Pro (Mid 2018) up to $150 off at B&H Photo

This was a great deal for a brand new MacBook Pro. Whether you're looking for a 15-inch or a 13-inch MacBook, Cyber Monday is a great time to buy an Apple laptop.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch $329 $259 on Jet

Our favorite watch of 2018 got a 20% discount on Cyber Monday, which was a saving of $70.View Deal

iPhone XR / XS / XS Max / X $100 to $300 off from Verizon

Last year, Verizon offered $100 off new iPhone models and the iPhone X for upgrading customers, or $300 off for new lines with a trade in. Here's hoping that Verizon do a similar promotion on Cyber Monday 2019.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones $198 $134 at Walmart

This was a great Cyber Monday 2018 deal. If you want quality audio during your workouts, try the Beats Powerbeats3 on for size. Connect to your device over Bluetooth and never worry about cords tangling up your exercise routine ever again.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones $349 $299 on Jet

If you're on the hunt for noise-cancelling headphones for the home or office, Jet could be the place to go – last year it had pairs of Bose QuietComfort 35 II with a decent $50-off discount. View Deal

Echo Dot (2nd Gen) + Element by Sengled 2 Bulb Kit $79.98 $34.99 on Amazon

A perfect kick starter to a smart home, complete with an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker and lights to control using your voice through a smart plug and smart bulbs – Cyber Monday is a great time to invest in smart home bundles and starter kits.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum $499 $349 at Home Depot

Last year, Home Depot offered $150 off the iRobot Roomba 890. That was the lowest price we'd seen on this popular robot vacuum cleaner. You can use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.View Deal

ExpressVPN $12.95 $6.67 per month

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Cyber Monday isn't just about hardware, it's about software too – last year saw a massive 49% discount off the suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12.

View Deal

Fujifilm X-T2 $1,599 $1,099 at Adorama

Fujifilm cameras have a cult following in the photography world and it's largely due to great cameras like the Fujifilm X-T2. This mirrorless camera boasts impressive burst shooting capability, excellent autofocus, 4K video recording and a fantastic 24MP sensor that produces incredibly colorful images. It was one of the best Cyber Monday deals from 2018, going for a huge $500 off. View Deal

The best deals from last year’s Cyber Monday sales (UK)

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar £2,289.97 £1699.97 at Laptops Direct

This was a brilliant deal on a MacBook Pro that knocks £590 off the original asking price. The 15-inch 2016 model comes with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and the Touch Bar as well. View Deal

Fujifilm X-T100 £619 £384 at Amazon

This was a fantastic deal for Fujifilm's beginner mirrorless camera. The build and handling are excellent, while you'll be impressed with the images it's capable of capturing – last year, you could pay £519 at the checkout and claim a further £135 cashback.

View Deal

Philips Hue E27 and Amazon Echo kit £224.98 £169.99 at Currys

This starter kit, with an Amazon Echo speaker, three Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs, a dimmer switch and a Hue Bridge was a real bargain last year.View Deal

LG 43UK6300PLB 43-inch 4K TV: £599 now £369 at Amazon

We had to double-check this was an LG model at this super-low price. Last Cyber Monday, you could save a massive £230 on this excellent 4K smart TV.View Deal

PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle £249 £219.99 at Very

One of the most hyped games of 2018 with a 500GB PS4 console - and for an additional £30 off the bundle price. If you wanted to sample Sony's current-gen console - or Rockstar's immense open-world game - Cyber Monday 2018 was the time to jump in.View Deal

Huawei P20 128GB £599 now £399 at AO.com

Last Cyber Monday, this Huawei P20 with 128GB of storage was a fantastic buy, saving £200. The P20 features a brilliant camera and battery life, while the large 5.8-inch display gives you plenty of screen space.View Deal

Samsung Sound+ all-in-one sound bar £699.99 £329 at Currys

This exceptional sound bar was less than half price at Currys. The Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 has nine built-in speakers, and features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so you can stream audio without the clutter of wires.

View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5 running watch £439.99 £309.99 at Amazon

Cyber Monday 2019 was the first time we saw this top level running watch this low, so you'll want to be quick out of the blocks to grab the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals this year.View Deal

Google Pixelbook £999 £699 at Currys

This Pixelbook comes loaded with 8GB of RAM, a 128GB hard drive, a quad HD display and an i5 processor. We were surprised to see such a big discount, as we thought the previous best price of £799 would be as good as it got for some time – just goes to show, Cyber Monday can have some fantastic and unexpected deals.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Getting this powerful little smart speaker for half price was a pretty good deal in our books – with the smarts of Amazon Alexa, far-field voice recognition, and the ability to control your smart home, the Echo Dot is mightier than it looks. Now that the Echo Dot with Clock has come on the scene, we're expecting this price to drop even lower this year.View Deal

Ring Pro Video Doorbell Kit with Chime £229 £149 at Amazon

You can see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door using your smartphone with this video doorbell kit, and it was reduced by £80 at Amazon last Cyber Monday.



Bose QuietComfort 25 wired headphones £233.99 £129.95 at Argos

These headphones are some of the best noise-cancelling options we’ve seen around, even if they are a little older than others. You couldn't get these wired headphones for cheaper anywhere else last Cyber Monday.View Deal

What can I expect on Cyber Monday 2019?

There's a lot of hype around Black Friday, which makes it easy to forget that many of the deals carry on into Cyber Monday, alongside a host of site-wide discounts and online promotions.

As we said, we're expecting to see the best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Currys, Argos, and John Lewis, this year – although, as you can see from the deals above, outlets like Jet, Home Depot, AO.com, and LaptopsDirect, are worth keeping an eye on, too.

So what can you expect to buy? Cyber Monday PS4 deals and Xbox One offers are pretty much certain, as those consoles are at the end of their lifecycle, and the iPhone XR is no longer the latest cheap iPhone, but stores have inventory to get rid of.

TVs are usually discounted heavily over both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and 4K models should be cheaper than last year's sales as the technology is one year older.

We predict that AirPods on Cyber Monday will be heavily discounted, as they are several months old, and we could be getting the AirPods 3 very soon indeed, if rumors are to be believed.

Newer products like the iPhone 11, Nintendo Switch Lite and Amazon Echo Studio could see discounts on their original MSRP, but we'll be looking to older models for the best Cyber Monday deals.