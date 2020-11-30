Cyber Monday 2020 in Australia: the best deals from the final day

Cyber Monday is in full swing and the deals are already flowing in. This year Cyber Monday 2020 is still just about going on, drawing an end to the Aussies' four-day-long weekend to carry on shopping and pocketing savings.

We've seen a huge glut of savings across Australia as the Cyber Monday event starts to dwindle to a close, with things like gaming showing to be particularly strong. It's more of a continuation of the sales that began last Friday, and we've been finding anything that is still looking like a good deal.

TechRadar's Australian team is scouring the internet for all the best Cyber Monday offers from every major retailer in the country. We're listing them right here, making it easy for you to find the deepest discounts on the hottest tech.

Cyber Monday: category sales

Standout savings

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller | AU$94 (RRP AU$109.95, save AU$15.95)

If you managed to pick up a PlayStation 5 but need more controllers, you can snag them on the cheap with this Amazon discount, saving you nearly AU$16 Sony's next-gen gamepad. PC gamers might also want to consider this one, with Steam having recently added full support for this brand-new controller.View Deal

[Lightning Deal] Zelda: Breath of the Wild | AU$49 (usually AU$89.95; save AU$40.95) [All claimed as at 6:30pm Monday, but you can join the waitlist in case someone doesn't check out.] While this iconic Zelda title has been out since the Nintendo Switch system launched, its price has very rarely reduced, and for good reason – it's arguably the best game available on the console. In this Lightning deal on Amazon, you can score the game for the best price we've seen to date, so order now and get to exploring Hyrule in no time. View Deal

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD card | AU$69 at Amazon (RRP AU$163.90, save AU$94.90) With free shipping too. Despite the high RRP, the card is still 20% - 30% off compared major retailers. The 400GB SanDisk Ultra is rated for 100MB/s (Class 10) transfer speeds, and is great for recording loads of HD video. There's other sizes available too, from 16GB up to 512GB, and notably the 200GB is just $38.49. While not super discounted, the popular 128GB model has free shipping. View Deal

[eBay Plus exclusive] Apple AirPods Pro | AU$249 (RRP AU$399; save AU$150) UPDATE: 100 units dropping every two hours at 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm AEDT, so hit up the link and try your luck. These ever-popular true wireless 'buds are back on eBay for less, but this offer is only for eBay Plus members. 600 units of Apple's superb AirPods Pro 'buds are available on Cyber Monday for just AU$249 a set, so get in quick or you may miss out.View Deal

Today's best Cyber Monday 2020 deals

Gaming

Cheapest price ever Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) | AU$83 (was AU$124.95, save AU$41.95) Need a post-Covid kick in the bum to help you get back in shape? Ring Fit Adventure could be perfect. It's exceedingly rare to find this popular Switch fitness game – which includes a new physical 'ring-con' controller and a foot strap for tracking movement – for much less than it's RRP, and this AU$83 price is Amazon's lowest ever, and the cheapest we've seen it going for in Australia. View Deal

Great for VR beginners Oculus Quest 2 256GB | AU$569 on Amazon (was AU$639, save AU$70)

The Oculus Quest 2 is undeniably the best VR headset for any VR newcomers, as it can work standalone or plugged into a gaming PC. Amazon is knocking AU$70 off the 256GB model's price for Cyber Monday and the 64GB version is also discounted down to AU$479. For the extra AU$90, we think it's worth grabbing the 256GB because you'll have lots more room for games.View Deal

Oculus Rift S VR headset | AU$549 on Amazon (save AU$100) This incredibly popular VR headset is our top recommendation for Australian PC gamers, given the Valve Index isn't locally available. Amazon has knocked AU$100 off the asking price, or about 15%. The headset includes two Oculus Touch Controllers and has everything you need to get started with VR on your PC... barring a gaming PC, of course!View Deal

PlayStation VR Starter Pack | AU$249 at Amazon PlayStation VR on the cheap. While you can find it under $300 elsewhere, this deal is even better and includes free standard delivery, or expedited for Prime members. Keep in mind you need move controllers if you don't already have them. But this bundle sets you up with the camera and VR headset, plus a code for downloading PlayStation VR Worlds. View Deal

The Last of Us Part 2 | AU$35 on Amazon (save AU$64.95) This is a gut-wrenching journey across a post-apocalyptic United States, and it cuts extremely close to the bone. It's one of the most powerful video games of the generation, and now you can have it for just AU$35. Available from Amazon.View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima | AU$49.97 on Amazon (save AU$49) While slightly overshadowed by The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima is a grand adventure set in the midst of the Mongolian invasion of Japan. The combat is a highlight in this gorgeous open world adventure – and if you were lucky enough to nab a PS5, there's a nice performance boost, too.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$283 on Amazon (save AU$46) For those not as interested in docking their Switch and are more keen on playing it in portable mode, the Switch Lite is your perfect console. It's discounted AU$40 at Amazon at the moment, in a range of colours including the excellent Coral, so grab it while it's hot.View Deal

Xbox games | up to 50% off on the Microsoft Store There's a huge number of big titles discounted in Microsoft's Black Friday sale, with up to 50% off on games like Red Dead Redemption II, Resident Evil III, Overwatch Legendary Edition, Borderlands 3, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and so many more. Take a gander if you're keen on expanding your gaming library.View Deal

Alienware 510K RGB Mechanical Keyboard | AU$258.30 at Amazon (was AU$369, save AU$110.70) Low profile Cherry RED MX switches for great feel, plus customisable RGB lighting 30% off with free shipping. Yes please! Or save a massive 57% off the the Alienware 310K keyboard (AU$117, was AU$269, save AU$152), which uses standard Cherry Red switches, and doesn't have the RGB lighting. Both are available in dark grey, or white. (Be aware the pic used for the 310K is actually the 510K.)View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse | AU$90 at Amazon (RRP AU$139, save AU$49) Spoilers from our review, but the Razer Deathadder V2 is a great gaming mouse. Even better at $90, which is a solid 25% off the usual AU$120 price tag. Plus free shipping. 20,000 DPI sensor, RGB LEDs, optical switches and more. Yes please!View Deal

EPOS Sennheiser GAME ZERO Headset | AU$129 at Mwave (save AU$170) You are reading that right – a huge 57% off the excellent Sennheiser GAME ZERO headset, which is a fantastic deal. It's a closed back headset though, so if you want open back for slightly better sound quality, the also top notch EPOS Sennheiser GAME ONE headset is AU$199 – that's 33% off, down from AU$299.View Deal

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset | AU$99 at Mwave (save AU$50) Under a hundred bucks for a Sennheiser gaming headset is hard to beat, especially when it is the oversize and comfy GSP 300. If you really want to keep the budget under control, or just need a spare headset, then the on ear open back EPOS Sennheiser GSP 107 is 50% off, which brings it down to just AU$34.95.View Deal

Laptops & PCs

FURTHER REDUCED Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (2020) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 Super | AU$3,002 on Amazon (save AU$1,897) This brilliant gaming laptop has a tough yet elegant build, great specs and impressive battery life. Its 1080p screen boasts a whopping 300Hz refresh rate. This discount offers AU$1,300 off one of the best laptops on the market – still pricey, but you'll have enough left over for nearly two next-gen consoles. Available at Amazon.View Deal

Asus VivoBook 14 Flip (TP401MA) 2-in-1 | Celeron N4000 / 4GB RAM / 64GB eMMC SSD | AU$379 from Amazon (was AU$499, save AU$120) Want a super basic but very affordable little laptop? The VivoBook 14 flip is the modern version of a netbook, but with a 14" 1366 x 768 touchscreen display that can fold around into tablet mode. The CPU, RAM and storage are on the low end, but hey, it's portable and cheap, and runs for up to 8 hours. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook C340 | Celeron N4000 / 4GB RAM / 64GB SSD | AU$328 at Amazon (RRP AU$599, save AU$271) While more typically found under $500 mark, the C340 is still a good 30% off. The little 11.6" Chromebook uses a N4000 Celeon CPU that can hit 2.6 GHz, backed up with 4GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC SSD. Battery life is a solid 10 hours. The touch screen has a 1366 x 768 resolution and can fold back for use as a laptop. Not bad for a very affordable Chromebook. View Deal

Huawei Matebook D 15 | R5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$799 at Amazon (was AU$1,199, save AU$400) While there are a number of great deals right now on 15.6" laptops, none have the pizzazz of the Matebook D 15. It has super slim bezels, which allows them squeeze a 15.6" screen into a body closer to 14". It also weighs in at 1.5KG, and has a super compact charger. None too shabby for 33% off! View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15G | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2060| AU$2,099 from Mwave (save AU$800) Not only are you saving 27% on the powerful gaming laptop, it is equipped with a top notch 144Hz 1080P screen. That means buttery smooth gaming no matter where you are. It even has an RGB backlit mechanical keyboard, yet is only 25mm thick.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T590 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$1,599 (save AU$1,109) This Lenovo ThinkPad T590 is a 2019 model and has an 8th-gen Intel Core processor, but that doesn't make it any less of a beast – i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, an awesome 1TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display. Available from eBay Australia, just use the code PRESS20 to get the full discount.View Deal

Acer Aspire 3 | i3 / 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD | AU$549 from Amazon (save AU$550) For a daily use laptop, the Acer Aspire 3 range is pretty good. This higher spec model with the Intel i3-1005G1 is worth it, especially considering it's 20% off. The big 15.6" screen has a 1080P resolution, and you get an expansive keyboard and touchpad. The laptop is also decently thin at 19.95 mm, has 802.11ac spec Wi-Fi, USB 3.0, Bluetooth and a webcam.View Deal

Asus VivoBook 14 Flip (TM420) 2-in-1 | Ryzen 3 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD | AU$769 from Amazon (save AU$297) This affordable 2-in-1 packs a similar sleek design to Asus's ZenBook 14 below, but has a touchscreen that rotates almost 360° around the back to let you use it as a tablet, or prop it up in 'tent' mode to watch videos. The specs here are decidedly entry-level, but everything else about this unit is respectable quality, including a 14-inch 1080p IPS display, 1.5kg carry weight and up to 12 hours battery life.View Deal

Asus VivoBook S15 (S533) laptop | i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD| AU$1,299 from Computer Alliance (save AU$199) This 15.6-inch laptop's Core i5 CPU, IPS display and 512GB SSD all combine to make this a great all-rounder, and while the discount isn't huge, Aussie retailer Computer Alliance is throwing in a free Asus 23.6-inch monitor worth AU$169, which combined make this a solid deal on a classy laptop.View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14 UX425 laptop | i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,039 from Bing Lee (save AU$260) At just 13.9mm thick and 1.13kg, the UX425 is one of the thinnest and lightest Ultrabooks ever made, making this sleek and affordable (even more so now) 14-inch laptop perfect for getting stuff done anywhere you need. With a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM it'll blast through day-to-day tasks at home or the office, and for Black Friday you can score AU$260 off the RRP in your choice of Pine Grey or Lilac Mist at Bing Lee.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G15 (G512) gaming laptop | i7 / GTX 1650 Ti / 15.6in 144Hz IPS display / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,709 from Wireless1 (save AU$190) This impressively equipped entry-level gaming laptop offers some great features for its comparatively low cost, including a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p IPS display, 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD – all punching well about this kind of price bracket. The GPU is Nvidia's GTX 1650 Ti, which is good enough to run modern games at 1080p/Medium, making this a solid option for those who want to save some dosh on an Asus-quality gaming laptop, but don't necessarily need all the eye-candy.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2060 | AU$2,959 at Dell (save AU$740) This 15-inch, 1080p gaming monitor boasts a 144Hz refresh rate in addition to the powerful GPU listed above, a 10th-gen i7 CPU, plenty of memory and storage to boot. These Alienware m15 gaming laptops have a pretty stylish look (if you're into lunar blue) and are pretty light, as far as high spec lappies go. If you'd prefer the RTX 2070 Super model, that's currently discounted too at AU$3,519 (usually AU$4,399).View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 5 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2060 | AU$1,999 at Mwave (save AU$400) This 15.6-inch gaming laptop boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and all those brilliant specs you see above. There's AU$400 to be saved if you're keen on getting a foot in the door of ray tracing games.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (9500) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 Ti | AU$2,789 at Dell (save AU$710) The Dell XPS 15 is a beautiful machine with plenty of power under the hood. There are barely any bezels to speak of here, which make its bright 15-inch display really pop. This model is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti, delivering great graphics and excellent performance all round. Now discounted by 20%, directly from Dell.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (7390) | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,399 at Dell (save AU$350) Dell rarely discounts its XPS line by more than 15%, so we’re thrilled to see that it’s knocked 20% off this svelte machine in the lead up to Black Friday. It features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, so performance is excellent. It’s slim and compact, so you shouldn’t have a problem taking this laptop with you wherever you go.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9310) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,399 at Dell (save AU$600) This laptop brings the looks and power of the XPS line to a convertible 2-in-1 chassis. The design makes it easily portable, though it does make the keyboard a little shallow. This configuration will set you up with an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of system memory and 512GB of solid-state drive. That’s enough power to deliver both productivity and some casual gaming or design work. Discounted by 20% from Dell.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 3) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 Ti | AU$2,399 at Lenovo (save AU$1,700) Need more power in your 'puter? This bad boy packs in a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti Max-Q GPU with 4GB of graphics RAM. This beast of a machine has a real solid discount at the moment, saving you AU$1,420 on the configuration directly from Lenovo. But add the code CYBER at checkout and snag an extra AU$320 off.View Deal

Smartphones & tablets

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (256GB) | AU$999 from JB Hi-Fi (save AU$1,000) Samsung's revolutionary Galaxy Z Flip device is a partial return to the flip phones we once held dear, except with a fully folding 6.7-inch HDR10+ display, there's nothing quite as futuristic. This modern marvel usually comes with a sky-high asking price, but now's your chance to buy as both the Black and Purple colours are half price at JB right now.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | from AU$974 on the Microsoft Store (save up to AU$825) The seventh Pro tablet in the Surface line wasn't a huge physical improvement over its predecessor, but it definitely is a far superior performer than the Surface Pro 6. So if you're after a brand-new premium tablet for work, then there's 22% that can be saved right now. The cheapest configuration has an Intel i3 CPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, but the biggest savings are on the i7/16GB/1TB flavour. There are options in between so you pick what suits you best.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus | from AU$1,196 on Amazon (save AU$303) Need a new phone right now? There's a 19% discount to be had on Samsung's Galaxy S20 flagship. But if you're after something bigger and more powerful than the S20, then you can even pick up a Galaxy S20 Plus in Cosmic Grey for less – 20% less than RRP to be precise, saving you a decent AU$300 on the 128GB model.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB | AU$1,405 on Amazon (save AU$594) If the above handset isn't the Samsung flagship you're after, then take a gander at this one. The S20 Ultra is 5G-ready, and boasts a darn good camera array as well. And you can currently knock a solid half-grand off the asking price on Amazon right now.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) | AU$999 on Amazon (save AU$500) Like the idea of a phone that's better at productivity than anything else out there? That's what Samsung's Note series is for and there are none better than the latest Note 20. And you're in luck as Amazon has dropped the price by a pretty decent 33%, saving you AU$500 in the bargain.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi 32GB | AU$298 at Amazon (was AU$379, save AU$81) A big 10.4" screen, a big 7,040mAh battery and quad Dolby Atmos speakers make this a great tablet for streaming. Depending on exactly what you are doing, expect up to 13 hours on a charge. The screen has a 2000 x 1200 resolution, the tablet has 802.11ac WiFi, and runs Android 9 Pie. 21% off with free delivery just sweetens the deal. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (Wi-Fi, 128GB) | AU$1,138 on Amazon (save AU$411) Sporting a massive 12.4-inch OLED display, this is Samsung's most premium tablet yet. And it also boasts one of the fastest processors under the hood. So if you're after an Android tablet that's good for work and play, then it doesn't get better than this. It is expensive, however, even with this AU$411 discount on Amazon, but it's definitely worth every penny of that premium price tag.View Deal

Amazon Kindle | AU$99 on Amazon (save AU$40) It might be a basic, no-frills ereader, but with AU$40 off the RRP, this is the best ebook reader for book lovers on a really tight budget. The 6-inch display is plenty sharp and this latest iteration even has an adjustable front light so you can read – for days at a stretch if you wish – any time and anywhere. The Kindle is available in a black chassis, or in a white body if you're tired of seeing the darker colour.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis | from AU$319 on Amazon (save up to AU$110) It's the best ereader money can buy, with a sleek metallic finish and an asymmetrical design that's great for single-hand use. Quality, though, comes at a steep cost with the 8GB base model of the Kindle Oasis retailing for AU$399. However, Amazon's Black Friday offer sees 20% slashed off the price of all three models.View Deal

Wacom Intuos Drawing Tablet 7.9" x 6.3" | AU$81.50 at Amazon (RRP AU$129, save AU$47.50) Want to dry your hand at digital drawing, painting or maybe just photo editing? This affordable 7.9" device has a 4k pressure sensitive pen and is a great starter tablet. You also can choose some free trial software to download. Not bad for 37% off. View Deal

Mobile & NBN plans

Quick links: SIM-only and handset-included deals

Quick links: Broadband & NBN deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G | Woolworths Mobile | from AU$96.11p/m + plan fees Woolworths Mobile has discounted the futuristic Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 by AU$500 when you sign up for either a 24- or 36- month contract. Available plans to match it with come with either 18GB, 35GB or 55GB worth of data, and the lowest you’ll pay is AU$96.11p/m. The total cost of the handset will come to AU$2,559, down significantly from the eye-watering AU$3,059. If you have the cash to buy the phone outright, it’s also down to an even lower AU$2,499 on Amazon – though being sold by a third party. View Deal

Audio

Lowest price Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$299 on Amazon (save AU$200) The QC 35IIs were already discounted for Black Friday, but Amazon's knocked an extra AU$50 for this Lightning deal. These have long been Bose's most popular cans in Australia, and although the headphone-maker has a new pair of flagship ANC over-ears, that doesn't mean the QC 35 IIs aren't great in their own right. And especially not at this price!View Deal

Sonos Move | AU$495 on Amazon (save AU$154) A few retailers are currently discounting the Sonos Move portable Bluetooth speaker to AU$499, but Amazon has beaten them to it and offering a slightly better price of AU$495 on the white colour option (the black is out of stock). So if you've been lusting after this premium speaker, then this is the best price you're going to get at the moment.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones | AU$291.20 on eBay (save AU$108) While the M4 iteration of Sony's much-lauded noise-cancelling cans are on the market now, their predecessors are still every bit worth the asking price, and even moreso with a decent discount. They offer some of the best noise-cancelling in the industry thanks to a dedicated processor, as well as a pleasant warm sound signature and 30 hours of battery life. Use the code PRESS20 at checkout to get the full discount on eBay, available in black or silver.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t | AU$199 from Amazon (save AU$100) While Jabra's just released a successor to this excellent pair earbuds (the Jabra Elite 85t), this pair is only a little over a year old and is still one of our favourite true-wireless sets, with great battery life, customisable equalizer and even the ability to tune audio to your hearing profile. Score 33% off in this Amazon Black Friday deal.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds | AU$175 on Amazon (save AU$125) With a new true wireless set available from Bose, we were expecting the older SoundSport Free to drop in price. And Amazon has not disappointed in offering a pretty decent discount on these popular 'buds. Despite being a couple of years old, they're still a great choice, especially at this price.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$409 on Amazon (save AU$100.95) Ranked at #3 on our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones in 2020, Bose's NCH 700s are arguably more stylish than the Sony pairs that beat them – and they're an amazing pair of headphones any way you split it, and the best Bose headphones we've ever reviewed. Their noise-cancelling tech also help to filter out background audio coming through the mic, so they're fantastic for making calls with too. And they're down to their lowest price yet in all colour options.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$318 on Catch (save AU$81) This is a pretty good deal on the always-popular true wireless earbuds. Other retailers have discounted this set a little further on Black Friday, but if they've sold out quick. If you don't want to risk losing out, this is a good lower-than-average price.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 | AU$239 on Amazon (save AU$40) These are Sony’s true wireless ‘buds and they’re just as exceptional as their over-ear siblings. Sony managed to squeeze active noise cancellation and a great battery into these earbuds – no small feat. If you’re ready to cut the cord, the silver and black sets are slightly cheaper on Amazon than over at Sony's online store.View Deal

TicPods ANC | AU$97.30 at Mobvoi (save AU$40) Even without a discount, Mobvoi's TicPods ANC are the most affordable AirPods Pro alternatives. Getting yourself active noise cancellation at this price point is unheard of, yet you can save 30% on the RRP in this updated Black Friday deal.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 | AU$114 at Kogan (save AU$145) Great sound, a comfortable fit and a batter life of up to 12 hours – these are great for the gym and for everyday use. Kogan currently has one of the best prices on the Powerbeats 3 at the moment, but note that these are imported and not Aussie stock. So please buy if you're comfortable with the purchase.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t | AU$129 at Kogan (save AU$70) There might be a newer version of these excellent true wireless 'buds, but that means you can get the slightly older model for a really affordable price. They're supremely comfortable to wear, boast good sound quality and come with different sized ear tips for a good fit. And with a pretty good amount of passive noise cancellation, you can enjoy the music to your heart's content.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$368 on Amazon (save AU$131) [Update: This specific deal has finished, but we'll update this listing if Amazon returns with another BF discount on these popular cans.] The latest iteration of Sony’s most popular and best noise-cancelling headphones are already discounted at Amazon – the price was at its lowest yet earlier in the week, but it's since gone slightly up again. If you’re willing to wait, there’s a good chance you’ll save a little more when Black Friday kicks off on November 27, but this AU$131 discount is already excellent. Available in silver and in black from Amazon. View Deal

Home entertainment

OLED FOR LESS LG CX 55-inch OLED (OLED55CXPTA) | AU$2,685 at Appliance Central (save AU$610) LG has truly outdone itself with the CX OLED. The picture quality is stellar, so if you’re a movie buff who loves to dim the lights and recreate the cinematic experience at home, it’s unlikely you’ll be disappointed here. Gaming features are pretty darn solid too. To get a solid AU$610 discount on our new favourite OLED TV, head to Appliance Central, which also has free shipping to many areas.View Deal

Best buy Hisense 65S8 65-inch 4K smart TV | AU$995 at Bing Lee (save AU$400) Hisense is known to make budget TVs. And while there may be a few missing streaming apps from the interface, there's no compromise when it comes to quality. So if you're on a budget but keen on a new TV, then this 65-inch UHD smart TV is under a grand at Bing Lee right now.View Deal

Hisense 65-inch 65Q8 4K ULED smart TV | AU$1,835 at Bing Lee (save AU$460) Hisense TVs are well worth considering, especially when you can save 20%. The Q8 series is a step up in quality from the more budget Hisense offerings, and has a lot of features to show off, plus a long three year warranty.View Deal

TCL 75-inch 75C815 QLED TV | AU$1,850 at Appliance Central (save AU$845) Have the space but not the money for a whopper 75-inch QLED TV? Then consider a telly from TCL and you'll be able to save plenty without burning a massive hole in your pocket. There's no compromise on picture quality or sound, and considering it runs Android, you've got apps from the Google Play Store right where you want them. A 75-inch QLED for less than two grand? Yeah, why not?View Deal

TCL 75-inch 75C815 4K QLED Android TV | AU$1,995 at Bing Lee (save AU$700) A big brand in the USA, but still making a name for itself locally, TCL has a lot to offer. The 75" C815 is a lot of TV for the money, especially when it's AU$700 (25%) off. It sports TCL's 4K QLED panel, offering HDR10+, and even has an Onkyo soundbar built in for excellent audio. But our favourite feature is Android TV, with Alexa and Google support.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Q60T QLED TV | AU$1,888 from JB Hi-Fi (save AU$1,007) The Q60T is one of the more affordable QLED TVs from Samsung this year, but it's still head and shoulders above many other manufacturers' sets. Colour is wonderfully vivid, and contrast has increased thanks to Quantum Dot technology. The 75-inch version is currently discounted by over a grand at JB HI-Fi, and if you add the Samsung Q60T 360W 5.1 Ch Soundbar to your cart, you'll get it for half price at checkout.View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar | AU$440 on Amazon (save AU$159) The Sonos Beam offers all the multi-room capabilities and wireless connectivity options that we love Sonos for, while also offering powerful and cinematic sound. We'd consider it to be one of the best soundbars available for the price – it can not only expand your TV's audio profile, but also set your house up with a central smart speaker. Stock is only currently available in White from Amazon.View Deal

Hisense 70-inch S5 4K smart TV | AU$1,040 on eBay (save AU$655) If your lounge room has the space for this huge 70-inch panel, there’s now a great price on this Hisense TV. It’s a 4K telly that’s compatible with the major streaming apps, and you’ll also be getting Dolby Atmos support, so movies will sound as good as they look. Use the code PTGG5 to get the full saving.View Deal

Smart home

Today's best smart home deal Google Nest Hub | AU$75.05 on eBay (save AU$50) If you’re looking for an excellent smart display, the Nest Hub is now much cheaper than the Echo Show 8. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, so it’s slightly smaller than Amazon’s closest equivalent, but it’s got a few perks over its rival as Google Assistant is compatible with more connected devices in Australia than Alexa. Pick it up from The Good Guys on eBay with the code PTGG5, and take your pick from chalk or charcoal.View Deal

Nanoleaf Canvas | AU$271.05 on Amazon (save AU$78.94) Bring a boring wall to life with these smart lights. They stick on with double-sided tape, and can light up a wall better than any artwork. Each panel is touch-sensitive, making the colours change with a touch, and they can detect ambient sound to dance with the music. They're beautiful, a talking point, easy to set up and, most importantly, discounted on Amazon.View Deal

Nanoleaf Shapes (Hexagons) | from AU$178.43 on Amazon (save up to AU$78.94) Nanoleaf launched a brand new set of smart light panels recently, calling it Shapes. There are currently two Shapes in the range – hexagons and triangles of two different sizes – with Amazon discounting the Hexagons for Black Friday. You can pick up a 5-panel starter kit for just AU$178 or you can spend a touch more and get the 9-panel kit for AU$271.View Deal

Philips Hue smart lights | save up to 30% Indoors, outdoors and everything in between – you can have smart lights set up all throughout your home, and now you can do it for up to 30% less than their usual premium price. Amazon's Black Friday sale sees a decent chunk of change cut from the listed prices of a range of Hue lights – bulbs, strips, lamps and even the peripherals.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Display (7-inch) | AU$78 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$21) One of the cheapest options if you'd like to get a Google Assistant-enabled smart display at home, this 7-inch option from Lenovo is perfect for any space. It's been updated with all the new Google Home Hub features – like multi-room audio, Home View, Nest Hello Doorbell, and Live Albums – so grab this offer before it ends as chances are high it won't get any better during Black Friday.View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite | AU$49 on Amazon (save AU$10) It's already a very affordable device that can cast from your phone or laptop to your TV, and also add streaming apps on your not-so-smart television set. But Amazon is slashing AU$10 off its RRP this Black Friday, making it even more affordable.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$49 on Amazon (save AU$80) A dollar less than its Amazon Prime Day discount sees the diminutive Alexa smart display become a very affordable device indeed. It's a great stepping stone to setting up a smart home, or for just asking Alexa a few questions, follow recipes, listen to music and watch videos. Now just AU$49 a pop, it's a great Christmas gift too. You have a choice of the Charcoal version or the Sandstone colour, both at the same price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | AU$34 on Amazon (save AU$25) Available in four different colours, the third iteration of the tiny Alexa-powered Echo Dot fits into any space. It's also a great way to set up a smart home if you wish, but works wonderfully well as a little speaker too. And it's now a whopping 42% off this Black Friday.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | AU$49 on Amazon (save AU$30) Looking like it would fit right into a space-age setting, the all-new Echo Dot has had a complete redesign from its predecessor. But that's about all that's different about it. It's still a great little smart speaker with Alexa on board, and now getting its first discount since its launch a couple of months ago. Available in Charcoal, a new Glacier White colour option, and a rather pleasing Twilight Blue.View Deal

Philips Hue A60 White starter kit | AU$115 on Amazon (save AU$45) When it comes to smart lighting, Philips is among the best in the business. Whether you’re looking to get started or just want to expand your current setup, this discounted Philips Hue White starter kit is a good shout. It comes with two B22 cap smart light bulbs and the Hue Bridge, with almost AU$48 knocked off the asking price.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance starter kit | AU$152.32 on Amazon (save AU$136.77) Set the mood and save some dosh with this offer on the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance starter kit. You get three smart bulbs and the Hue bridge – everything you need to get started on a smart light setup at home. Available in both E27 Edison screw and B22 Bayonet cap, these packs usually retail for AU$289 in Australia, but Amazon has slashed it right down to just over AU$152 each. Be sure to check your light fittings before buying. [Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Lifx Mini Day & Dusk A19 smart bulbs (4 pack) | from AU$85 on Amazon (save up to AU$76.96) Smart lights are an expensive investment but, in the long run, you can recoup your costs in lower energy bills. And it's not just Philips Hue that does smart lights, you can even opt for Lifx. These are easy to set up and with a 4-pack of this little bulbs discounted to just under half price, they're a great buy. Just be sure to check if your light fittings are Edison screw or Bayonet before you buy.View Deal

Ring home security devices | from AU$75 on Amazon (save up to 50%) Whether it's the Ring Video Doorbell or you're after one of the many Ring security cameras, they're all discounted in this excellent offer from Amazon. There's up to 30% off, with the Ring Video Doorbells getting that big discount. All the Ring security devices have Alexa smarts, and can be controlled by voice commands, and you can watch the video feeds on your smartphone or on a smart display if you have one.View Deal

Arlo Pro 3 security camera system | AU$679 on Amazon (save AU$270) Your family's safety is priceless, but you don't need to pay the hefty price that Arlo's excellent security systems usually ask for. This 2-camera setup retails for a whopping AU$950 but Amazon is currently offering 28% off, bringing the price down to a slightly more tempting AU$679. With a wider 160-degree field of view, HDR colour image, built-in spotlight, weather resistance, and plenty more easy-to-use features, it's well worth considering.View Deal

Cameras

Best price Sony A7R IV (body only) | AU$3,999 at Camera House (save AU$1,000) Sony's latest megapixel monster is a photography beast, with a price tag to match. But its down its lowest price yet of AU$3,999 at Camera House, so you can grab this class-leading 61MP full-frame mirrorless marvel and save 20% on the RRP. This is definitely the kind of price cut we were hoping for during Black Friday.View Deal

Canon EOS 90D two-lens kit | AU$1,889.97 at Ryda.com (save AU$709.03) Shipping with an EF-S 18-55mm STM lens and an EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM telephoto lens, this EOS 90D package is a real steal. While most retailers will only offer a single lens for this price, you're covered for wide-angle and telephoto with this kit. You're also eligible for the AU$80 Canon cashback offer, so be sure to redeem that to maximise your savings on this APS-C format DSLR.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T4 (body) | AU$2,209 on eBay (save AU$690) It's one of our favourite cameras, and perhaps the top mirrorless recommendation we can make. With IBIS for the first time in an X-T camera and superfast AF performance, Fujifilm is taking its game to the next level. And you can get in on the action by snapping up the X-T4 from eBay for AU$690 less than its RRP.View Deal

Nikon Z50 + Nikkor DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR + Nikkor DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR | AU$1,654 on Amazon (save AU$445) This is Nikon's first APS-C format mirrorless camera – it's small, lightweight and full-featured, with a decently affordable price tag too. But don't spend top dollar, as Amazon has beat Ted's Cameras' Black Friday offer by about AU$50, getting you a twin lens kit for just AU$1,656.View Deal

Sony Alpha A7 III (body only) | AU$2,124.15 on Amazon (save AU$874.85) Retailing for AU$2,999 at every major camera store, this full-frame mirrorless camera is worth every penny despite being the 'basic' model in the company's camera range. With 24.2 million pixels on tap, a 693-point autofocus system, 10fps burst speed and an Amazon listing that's AU$874 lower than RRP, this is a great buy.View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III + M.Zuiko ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ pancake lens | AU$849.96 at Ted's Cameras (save AU$150) It's only a 15% discount but it's still a great bargain on what's been one our favourite cameras for a long time. Not only is it a very capable little snapper, it's also quite affordable. And this single-lens kit from Ted's is available at a real good price of AU$850.View Deal

Nikon D7500 + AF-S DX 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 VR lens | AU$1,499 + AU$300 bonus gift card at Digital Camera Warehouse (save AU$500) Nikon's popular D7500 is one of our favourite DSLRs which, thanks to its age, is not available for under two grand for a single lens kit. But just because it launched in 2017, doesn't make it any less capable three years on. It's a fantastic bit of kit and you can get a telephoto lens bundled in for under AU$1,500 at Digital Camera Warehouse – AU$500 less than its usual RRP, along with a bonus gift card.View Deal

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (body only) | AU$3,439.97 at Ryda.com (save AU$559) This DSLR is still the favourite of many professional photographers, and you can save over AU$550 on the body alone when you buy from Ryda.com. There's a AU$150 cashback offer from Canon that you should make use of as well, to get this great price on one of the best DSLRs money can buy.View Deal

Canon EOS 200D Mark II kit | AU$758.96 at Ted's Cameras (save AU$180.99) This entry-level DSLR will help any beginner learn how to shoot without compromising on image quality. A guided menu system, intuitive control layout and a lightweight body tick all the right boxes for a budding photographer. Ted's is selling the kit with an 18-55mm lens for a cheap price, and be sure to get the AU$40 cashback offer from Canon to save a smidge more.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T3 (body only, black) | AU$1,656.65 on Amazon (save AU$842.35) With a 26.1MP sensor, phase-detect autofocus and up to 20fps bursts, and not to mention dual SD card slots, the X-T3 is an absolutely brilliant stills camera. A new firmware that was available at the end of October has upped the AF performance of the X-T3 to be on par with that on the X-T4. So why spend over AU$3,000 on the new camera when the predecessor is around half that in this Black Friday deal?View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini | AU$509 at Amazon (was $599, save AU$90) That's 15% and free delivery on what we think is a cracker of a little drone. Yep, 5 Stars in our review. It weighs in at just 250 grams, records 2.7K video with a 3-Axis gimbal and has a flight time of 30 minutes. You can also grab the Mini Combo pack for AU$666 (including free delivery), which is AU$133, or 17% off. View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket | AU$399 on Amazon (save AU$200) Portable, lightweight, with built-in image stabilisation to boot, this tiny camera shoots 4K video at up to 60fps. It's one of the best compact cameras you can get, albeit not in the traditional sense, and is fun to use too. This is the original version of the Osmo Pocket, with a second generation now available to buy as well, but that's full price at the moment. View Deal

DJI Ronin-SC gimbal | from AU$394 on Amazon (save up to AU$315) Built to be lighter than the older Ronin gimbal, this three-axis stabiliser can handle payloads of up to 2kg, meaning you can only use mirrorless cameras with the Ronin-SC. It's one of the best money can buy and you can now save a pretty packet on Amazon, with both the Ronin-SC gimbal package and the Ronin-SC Pro Combo discounted significantly.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 + EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 kit | AU$750.88 on Amazon (save AU$194.12) [Update: This product is currently out of stock, but we'll keep an eye out for fresh stock.] It's admittedly getting on in age and Canon hasn't released the Mark II version in Australia sadly, but the M50 is still a very capable APS-C format mirrorless camera. It's also pretty affordable even at full price, but Amazon has dropped a 21% discount onto the listed price, saving you just under AU$200 on a single-lens kit. View Deal

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm, silver) | AU$274 on Amazon (save AU$275) It might be the original version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch, which makes it a couple of years old, but it's still a pretty darn good wearable, particularly for Android users. It's not only a feature-packed smartwatch, but it's also one of the best looking ones too, and you can have it for half the price! Thanks, Amazon!View Deal

Fitbit Sense | AU$420 on Amazon (save AU$79) It's Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date and it was only announed in September this year. So to find it discounted at all is a great, even if it's just by 16%. It's got advanced heart monitoring capabilities (although in Australia it's not been certified for ECGs), can check your skin temperature and much more. It does carry a premium price tag, but you can save AU$79 when shopping on Amazon right now. Available in Carbon/Graphite and Lunar White/Soft Gold colour options.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 | AU$301 on Amazon (save AU$99) Also announced in September 2020, this is the third iteration of Fitbit's popular Versa smartwatch. And it's finally got built-in GPS. That means you get all the benefits of a Fitbit device without needing to tote your phone around when you're out on your regular exercise routines. It looks great on the wrist too. And now available with 21% off the RRP on all three colour options – Pink Clay, the Midnight, and the Black.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | AU$148 on Amazon (save AU$101) Retailing for AU$249 at most major stores countrywide, this is the cheapest price on the Charge 4 you can get right now. At AU$100 off for the Rosewood and Black standard editions, it's a whopping 40% off for this excellent fitness tracker. Christmas gift, anyone? And if you'd like a bit more oomph, the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition is also discounted to AU$189 down from AU$289.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 | AU$374 on Amazon (save AU$375) Get a whopping 50% off the RRP of one of Garmin's popular multi-sport watches. Weighing just 49g, it's lightweight, sleek and offers premium features like built-in altimeter, barometer and compass. It usually carries a whopping price tag of AU$749, but Amazon has slashed it in half right now!View Deal

TicWatch S2 | AU$159.32 at Mobvoi (save AU$79.67) You don't have to pay top dollar to get yourself a good smartwatch. Mobvoi's range has some very affordable alternatives, and each one is well worth every penny. Like this TicWatch S2 running Google's Wear OS, with a full suite of fitness tracking applications and it's swimproof too – all for 33% off the RRP.View Deal

TicWatch C2 | AU$224.25 at Mobvoi (save AU$74.75) With an elegant, classic design, this Wear OS smartwatch puts Google Assistant on your wrist, while also keeping tabs on your heart and fitness. You can use Google Pay for contactless payments, track your outdoor activities with in-built GPS, manage calls and notifications, and so so much more. And you get to save 25% on the smartwatch right now.View Deal

Appliances

THIS VAC DEAL DON'T SUCK Miele Complete C3 vacuum cleaner | AU$336.70 (was $549, save $212.30) Miele's Complete C3 is essentially the bagged version of the CX1, which we rate as one of the best vacuum cleaners in Australia, and at this deal price (which knocks almost 40% off the RRP) the C3 is a very easy recommendation too. This is a fantastic do-all vacuum cleaner with powerful suction and a great range of tools for tackling any cleaning job. Snap it up before Cyber Monday ends to secure this price.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI | AU$899 on Amazon (save AU$400) The smartest robot vacuum money can buy is pretty darn powerful. It's got a long battery life, three levels of suction power and is able to mop your floors too. It's down to its lowest price yet of AU$899. Make sure you check the box to apply the coupon to get the full discount.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 | AU$589 on Amazon (save AU$310) While not quite as smart as its T8 cousin, the Ozmo 920 is a pretty capable robot vacuum. This little gizmo is best suited to hard floors as it doesn't quite have the power to clean carpets, but it'll still do a good job on less messy homes. It'll also mop if you need it to. Available for AU$589 from Amazon. To get the full discount, be sure to check the box to apply the coupon.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$849 at Dyson (save AU$250) Shipping with two cleaner heads, and seven additional tools, this package is well worth every penny you pay for it. Particularly since it comes with a very respectable 60-minute runtime, a large bin and a lot of suction power. This vacuum was cheaper earlier in the week, but AU$250 off this V10 Absolute+ is still fantastic.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead | AU$799 at Dyson (save AU$100) AU$100 off on a premium Dyson handstick shouldn't be scoffed at. It makes the V10 Motorhead a touch more affordable – the same price as the older V8 Animal in fact. While Dyson will likely host its own Black Friday sale later this week, there's no guarantee every single model will be discounted. So if you don't want to miss out, then this handstick with 60-minutes runtime and 30% more suction than the V8 is down to AU$799.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$649 at Dyson (save AU$250) What we love about this handstick is that it comes with several additional tools, one of which is an angle attachment that lets you get under low-lying furniture. Admittedly the bin is a tad small (only 0.54L) but you get up to 40 minutes of fade-free power, and two suction settings to suit your needs.View Deal

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link | AU$549 at Dyson (save AU$250) Stay cool in summer, warm in winter and breathe easy all year round with one of the best appliances from Dyson. Three functions from the one device, and a AU$250 saving to boot – need we say more?View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Nova | from AU$99.90 (RRP from AU$189; save 47%) Fry, sauté, make rice, slow cook, steam or just make yoghurt – this multi-purpose pressure cooker is a must-have for anyone who loves to whip up a feast but doesn't have the time to potter around. And with 47% off the RRP, that's a whopper deal right there! Christmas gift perhaps?View Deal

PC hardware & accessories

ASUS ROG Rapture Tri-Band WiFi 6 Gaming Router (GT-AX11000) | AU$538 from Bing Lee eBay (was AU$759, save AU$221) eBay Plus members save another 3% (paying AU$521.86) and get free delivery. The ROG Rapture is a seriously well kitted out gaming router, with too many features to fit here. The TL;DR is that it's 802.11ax Wi-Fi spec, 11,000Mbps overall throughput and has 4 Gigabit LAN ports. View Deal

Dell S-Pro 27 Monitor (S2719HS) | AU$279 at Amazon (RRP AU$499, save AU$220) Monitor prices have been sky high through most of the year thanks to people working from home during Covid, so it's nice to see a hefty 44% saving on the Dell S-Pro. The 27" monitor has a 1080P resolution, and an IPS panel. But the real draw card is the excellent stand, which has height adjustment, tilt and can pivot around into portrait mode. There's also a 23" S-Pro monitor with a more basic stand for $AU199, which is 40% off RRP.View Deal

Acer 32" IPS Monitor (EB321HQ A) | AU$199 at Amazon (was AU$329, save AU$130) This big 32" monitor had been reduced to AU$245 for Black Friday, but is now down to AU$199 for the rest of Cyber Monday. It's an IPS panel with a 4ms GTG response time and sports a 1080P resolution. That's some large pixels all things considered, but still, at 40% it's a great HD gaming monitor or screen for streaming. View Deal

Epson Expression Home XP-5100 Multifunction Printer | AU$69 at Amazon (was AU$119, save AU$50) Need a cheap option for those occasional printer jobs that you can't quite seem to escape? The XP-5100 is 42% off (and has free delivery) for the rest of Cyber Monday. IThe printer has a 2.4" LCD, WiFi, can print on both sides of the paper, and scanor copy A4 pages at up to 1200 x 2400dpi. View Deal

Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD 250GB | AU$95 at Amazon (was AU$125, save AU$30) No more slow USB transfers thanks Sandisk, with read speeds that can hit 550MB/s. The portable SSD is also build rugged, and can handle 2 meter drops and a bit of water and dust (IP55 rating). There are also 500GB, 1TB and 2TB models, with savings from up to 30%. View Deal

Dell Alienware 25 244Hz G-Sync / FreeSync Gaming Monitor | AU$559 from Dell (was AU$699, save AU$140) That's a huge 36% off the awesome 24.5" IPS 1080P 244Hz AW2521HFL. The monitor has a 1ms GTG response time, height and pivot adjustable stand and comes with HDMI and DisplayPort cables. Dell already had the display at 20% off, and until the 3rd of December you can get another 20% off using the code MIRAHQ at the checkout. Even better the price includes delivery. View Deal

Intel Core i9-9900K 5GHz 8 Core Unlocked CPU | AU$505 at Amazon (was AU$649, save AU$144) 25% off a beefy Intel i9-9900K is exactly the sort of deal we love, and is the cheapest we have seen yet. This sucker will boost up to 5GHz, and a great deal for your next build. While not quite as discounted, $552.39 (was AU$649) for the 10 core Intel i9-10900F (no inbuilt GPU, boost to 5.2GHz) is also a solid deal. View Deal

Cooler Master MasterBox Q500L ATX Case | AU$56.50 from Amazon (was AU$83.61, save AU$27.11) This compact little case is a great option for your next computer build. It's 29% off, but considering most computer shops have it for $89 without Amazon's free delivery, this is a bargain. 20% off the larger Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L (AU$87.29) is also a bargain, but be quick as they are running low on stock. View Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING OC V2 6GB Video Card| AU$391.20 at Mwave (was AU$489, save AU$98) 20% off a shiny new GPU, AND Bonus Godfall and World of Warcraft Shadowlands via Redemption? Oh yeah, that's a solid buy for your new gaming PC. Or maybe just an early Christmas present.View Deal

MSI Mag Coreliquid 240R Liquid CPU Cooler | AU$149 at Mwave (was AU$199, save AU$50) Don't have room for air cooling, or need the extra capacity? Grab the funky RGB LED equipped MSI Mag Coreliquid for 25% off. It has some cool features such as putting the pump in the radiator, an having a rotatable blockhead. It's compatible with most recent CPUs (don't forget to double check!) and is just want your new PC build needs.View Deal

Corsair A500 Dual Fan CPU Cooler | AU$89 from Mwave (was AU$129, save AU$40) A powerful dual fan CPU cooler for 31% off is just what your PC needs coming into summer. It's compatible with most recent CPUs from AMD and Intel, and uses direct contact heat pipes. At a max of 36 dBA it's also nice and quiet. And don't forget, it's backed by a long 5 year warranty.View Deal

Logitech Z607 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System | AU$149 from Mwave (was AU$189, save AU$40) Need a sweet 5.1 surround sound upgrade for your TV or computer? 21% off the Logitech Z607 is as good as excuse as any for an upgrade. The speaker system is rated for 80 watts RMS (160 Watts peak) and has Bluetooth and an FM radio built in. As always, check out our review.View Deal

Logitech MK270R Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo | AU$39 from Mwave (was AU$55, save AU$16) Spilled your coffee in your keyboard one too many times? Or does your cat/dog/child keep chewing the cables? Either way, the affordable but reliable Logitech MK270R is the answer. It's 2.4GHz wireless for a 10m range, and will last over a year before you need to change the batteries. View Deal

Intel BOXNUC7i5BNH i5 Barebones kit | AU$339 at Mwave (RRP AU$629, save AU$290) While often available for under the RRP, this AU$339 is a solid deal. The NUC is a great middle of the road option, with a capable Dual Core i5 7260U CPU that can boost to 3.4GHz. Importantly it has an HDMI port and supports 4K output. You do of course need to add RAM and an SSD, but luckily there are plenty of bargains around with now. View Deal

Aerocool Bolt RGB ATX Mid-Tower Case | AU$45 from MWave (was AU$79, save AU$34) Building your self a gaming PC for Christmas? At 43% off, the Aercool Bolt saves enough cash for an upgrade to more RAM, or maybe even a better GPU. Plus it has some funky RGB lighting going on. View Deal

Netgear RAX20 AX1800 WiFi 6 Router | AU$199 from MWave (was AU$259, save AU$59) Do you need WiFi 6? Maybe. Do you want it? Most definitely. And 23% off means now is the time to upgrade. The RAX20 is 1.5x faster than a comparable AC router, and is designed to give high throughput for multiple devices at once. View Deal

Philips 272E1CA 27" Curved IPS FreeSync monitor | AU$199 from MWave (was AU$289, save AU$90) There's something special about a curved screen, even if not everyone loves it. But when it costs under 200 beans for 27 inches, has a 1080P resolution, IPS panel, who can say no? The monitor also has a 75Hz resfresh rate, 4ms response time and AMD FreeSync, so makes for decent gaming too. View Deal

Seagate BarraCuda 510 250GB NVMe M.2 SSD | $49 at MWave (was $68, save $19) 28% off and the deal includes free shipping! For those who need an NVMe M.2 SSD, look no further. The PCIe G3 SSD uses TLC memory and can hit 3,100 MB/s reading and 1.200 MB/s writing. Or for double your fun, the larger 500GB model is AU$99, which is a still decent 16% off. View Deal

STM Swift Laptop Bag for 15 to 16" Devices | $12 at MWave (was $25, save $13) Who doesn't love affordable laptop protection? The Swift takes your 15.6" laptop, is nicely padded and has a bunch of extra internal and external pockets. It also has a luggage pass through, and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. View Deal

Software & misc

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription | AU$58.29p/m (was AU$76.79p/m, save AU$18p/m) Adobe's 'All Apps' subscription for Creative Cloud gets you access to almost every program from the design giant's line up, including Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Acrobat, Dreamweaver... and most of their sister and companion apps. Plus, there's a huge library of royalty-free stock image and video assets you can use in your creations via Adobe Stock. For Singles Day, Adobe is knocking 24% off the regular subscription price.View Deal

Iolo System Mechanic | AU$39.96 per year (was AU$49.95, save AU$9.99) We recently reviewed the latest version of Iolo's long-serving PC optimisation suite for Windows and awarded it 4.5/5, finding its system scanning and cleanup tools worked well, and it even provided a slight performance boost on our test machine. You can currently save AU$10 on a 1-year subscription.View Deal

Echo Auto | AU$49 at Amazon (was AU$79, save AU$30) Yep, add Alexa for to your car. Not convinced, even at 38% off, with free delivery? Read our coverage here, but the gist is you get all that voice control Alexa goodness via Bluetooth in your car. View Deal

Seasonic Wowstick 0X Electric Screwdriver | AU$22 from MWave (was AU$39, save AU$17) Anyone who builds PCs, or just tinkers with precision electronics needs an electric screwdriver in their life. If you are on the fence, then 43% off the Seasonic Wowstick makes it worth a try. The Wowstick uses AAA batteries so is super slim in the hand and it comes with a range of driver tips. View Deal

