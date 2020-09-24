Cyber Monday deals 2020 UK: date, deals to expect and where to shop online

The Cyber Monday 2020 date is November 30, meaning it'll wrap up the month of November, and give you only 25 more days to shop online until Christmas.

Cyber Monday deals are poised to be the most important deals this year, as it'll be filled with price drops for Cyber Monday at Curry's, Amazon, Very and other UK retailers. That's why we're starting to predict what will be on sale so early.

It's easy to make early Cyber Monday deals predictions as, according to our team of deals experts, retailers in the United Kingdom put the same sort of tech on sale annually. There will be cheap 4KTVs, discounted AirPods, and iPads are their lowest price ever.

The new iPhone 12 hasn't been officially announced by Apple yet, but we can almost guarantee it'll see similar deals as last year's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Basically, every top piece of tech with a sequel should price match last year's version, except the brand new PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, considering most PS5 pre-orders and Xbox Series X pre-orders are out of stock already.

In fact, things may be cheaper than ever for Cyber Monday 2020, simply because a lot of UK consumers are looking to save money right now, and a majority of retailers have had their inventory waiting in warehouse shelves. In short, November 30 is primed for deals.

Cyber Monday is Monday, November 30, 2020, so it happens earlier than last year's date, which actually fell in December. It seems far from today, with Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals likely happening in early October, but it'll be here before you know it.

It's always a Monday, obviously, and always the Monday directly after the US holiday of Thanksgiving (which is always a Thursday) and Black Friday (which is always a Friday, the next day after Thanksgiving).

The the official Cyber Monday date is November 30, but retailers in the UK have routinely launched deals a few hours early on Sunday. So you'll want to keep your phone on and laptop open to scoop up the first round of Cyber Monday deals.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday dates back 15 years when it was coined by Shop.org and the National Retail Federation. It appeared in a press release promoting then-budding online retailers, which sought a pre-Christmas sales period of their own. Clearly it worked.

UK brick-and-mortar chains have been taken cues from American stores that make a bigger deal about Cyber Monday, cashing in on the online shopping frenzy. Amazon, Curry's and Very are always hot to promote their deals under the Cyber Monday banner. It has gone on to become the biggest online shopping day in US history annually.

(Image credit: Anastasiia Ostapovych/Unsplash)

Cyber Monday vs Black Friday: which has the best deals?

The Cyber Monday vs Black Friday comparison isn't new to us, as readers often ask "Should I wait until Cyber Monday?" when contemplating a purchase. The answer is a complicated, "Well, it depends." Cyber Monday 2020 won't be any different.

We've seen the best iPad deals on Cyber Monday, beating Black Friday prices by as much as £20 (so £100 off instead of £80 off). Waiting helped in that case. But stores often sell items on Black Friday and if they don't sell out, they continue to discount them for the same price on Cyber Monday. Sometimes they sell out beforehand, and that's too much of a gamble when the price typically doesn't budge.

Our advice? Buy into any good deal ahead of Cyber Monday because it can sell out. US retailers have fantastic return policies, so if you snag an item on Black Friday and you do in fact see it for less on Cyber Monday, you can just cancel or return your original order. What you can't do is go back in time and buy that Black Friday item on Cyber Monday if it's sold out.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What are the best Cyber Monday deals?

While we're far from the Cyber Monday date, we can lay our predictions as to what retailers will charge for electronics on November 30. It's a matter of looking at the historical record and picking up on price patterns, according to our deals editors.

The iPad 10.2 for £299 is among the most popular Cyber Monday deals every year, and we expect 2020 to be no different. Apple sells it for an MSRP of $329, but retailers rollback the price $100 for a limited amount of time. If you see that, buy it.

iPad Pro 11 (2018) for £649 was another Apple Cyber Monday discount from Best Buy last year. One caveat: it was a little over a year old at that time while the new iPad Pro 2020 will only be eight months by November 30. The good news is that it shouldn't cost the MSRP of £769, that's for sure.

4KTVs were as low as £199, which is an astonishing price, yes, but the brand wasn't top tier – it was from the cheap brands, but brands like TCL. Expect to pay double that for big-screen LG and Samsung 4KTVs on Cyber Monday. We like to suggest something in the middle, like the TCL Roku TV, which is close to the quality of Samsung, but with a better menu system and always a cheaper price.

GoPro for £139 is hard to pass up, and that's exactly what we got from the GoPro Hero 5 on Cyber Monday last year. Believe it or not, GoPro makes the top-selling camera in the world, and since there's a new one every year in August or September (it's up to the GoPro Hero 8) the older versions get deep discounts.

Smart speakers with a screen for £79 are the way to go if you want a little AI help from Alexa or Google Assistant. While the Google Nest Hub normally cost £149, it was down to just £79 on Cyber Monday, and this type of deal often forces Amazon to compete with its very comparable Echo Show.

DNA testing kits for £79 can tell you about your personal ancestry and traits, and we found 23andMe for this price among the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals. It's one of the non-techie gifts people love to give based on past Cyber Monday stats.

An Instapot for £49 is almost guaranteed to sell out before the end of Cyber Monday 2020, as people are now cooking at home more than ever. A 6ct pressure cooker had an RRP $99 before Cyber Monday, but was 50% off on the date on the day at just £49. Today's price? £79, so it went back up, but not to the original RRP. That means it may go ever lower in 2020.

(Image credit: RawPixel / Pexels)

Where to shop on Cyber Monday 2020

We've already mentioned their names in this article: Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, and there's reason to check these places first. They often have the steepest price cuts among UK retailers.

However, these major American stores aren't the only places to keep tabs on during Cyber Monday. We've personally snagged great deals from smaller outlets. You can also find deals directly from many retailers, including Apple, Samsung, and DJI, too.

That's a lot of stores, so we're going to amass a list of the best retail websites to check out shortly ahead of the Cyber Monday date of November 30.