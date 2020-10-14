Amazon Prime Day 2020 in Australia: all the best tech deals still available on Day 3

Coming, coming, gone – that's what Amazon Prime Day 2020 felt like this year. It arrived late, then ended real quick... well, almost.

How to shop during Prime Day 2020 The only way to maximise your savings during the Prime Day sale is to become a Prime member. Click on the link below to sign up now and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to a lot of other Amazon services, including Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (previously called Twitch)

Sign up for Amazon Prime now

There's still more offers available today. Most of local Prime Day deals have now ended, but until 6pm AEDT tonight (October 15) you'll find offers in the global section of Amazon Australia. These are Prime Day deals still live in the UK or the US and shipping to Australia.

You won't find any of Amazon's devices discounted any more, but there are still some excellent bargains to be had on tech. So don't look away just yet. You can still snag a camera, some audio gear and much more besides.

As always, we're here to help dig through the mountain of discounts, and we're still listing all the best tech deals right here. If you can't find a specific deal you're after, head to Amazon's dedicated Prime Day deals page and shop the entire sale.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals

Gaming

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue & Red) | AU$399 (save AU$70) The Minecraft + Switch deal above is arguably the better overall buy, but if you don't want the game then this fantastic AU$399 price saves you an extra AU$10, for a solid AU$70 off the RRP. This is the lowest we've seen a Switch for since February.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless | AU$119.76 (save AU$44) This SteelSeries USB wireless headset uses lossless 2.4GHz wireless technology and supports a wide range of gaming devices including PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Android phones. It even comes with a USB-C adapter for the latter two. It also supports wired use via standard USB or 3.5mm audio jack.

[Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero SE gaming mouse | AU$56.63 (save AU$35) The wireless version of Logitech's G502 mouse is considered one of the best of its kind, but with a pricetag of AU$200 you'd be forgiven for instead opting for this wired version, which is physically almost identical and down to a tiny AU$56.63 for Prime Day. That's close to 40% off Amazon's usual price of AU$92. This Special Edition comes with white colour highlights throughout the body.View Deal

Razer Viper | AU$82 (save AU$53) This wired mouse might look unassuming, but it's an excellent choice for the esports pro (or up-and-comer). It's lightweight with an ambidextrous design, plus a 16,000 DPI sensor and an advertised 70 million clicks per life cycle.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Chroma | AU$108 (save AU$93) You can score a hefty discount on this green switch mechanical keyboard from Razer, which has onboard memory and cloud storage for your various profile customisations, as well as a promised 80 million keystroke lifespan.

[Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

The Last of Us Part II | AU$48 (save AU$51.95) The much-anticipated sequel to The Last of Us is now 50% off its launch price this Prime Day. It’s a gut-wrenching journey through a post-apocalyptic United States, and while the game divided fans, we’d argue it’s worth deciding for yourself.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$38 (save AU$31.95) Saddle up for an epic quest in the Wild West, and one of the most technically impressive games this console generation. The story will keep you going for around 80 hours, so pick it up now for just AU$38.View Deal

Borderlands Legendary Collection | AU$58 (save AU$31.95)

You get three epic shooter-RPGs for one great (reduced) price with this Borderlands deal. If you've played any of the series, this pack is a bit of a no-brainer, with potentially hundreds of hours of replayability. You're also getting some you-beaut Aussie accents in the locally made Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, which much just be the most ocker game every made.View Deal

BioShock: The Collection | AU$58 (save AU$31.95)

Possibly the most influential and highly regarded first-person shooter series ever made has landed on the Nintendo Switch, with this three-pack including the BioShock 1 and 2 plus BioShock Infinite. The fact that Infinite can run on the Switch hardware is something of a miracle, and these games are great to play on the go.View Deal

Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection | AU$39 (save AU$40.95) This packages two ye olde Assassin's Creed games: the brilliant Black Flag, which is something of a fan favourite, and the forgotten-but-underrated Rogue. Both feature naval combat, which is why they're so good (naval combat is good). View Deal

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield | AU$47 (save AU$32.95) This is the next-gen Pokemon game everyone has waited for for years. And considering how rarely Nintendo offers a discount on its games, this is a great opportunity to pick it up for less. Whether you're a newcomer to the series or a veteran, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this.View Deal

Laptops & computing

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020) |15.6-inch 300Hz FHD / i7 / RTX 2070 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$3,487 (save AU$1,016) One of the best Prime Day laptop deals we've seen so far comes from Amazon US, offering up over a grand off this award-winning 15-inch Razer Blade. This is the latest 2020 model, which in this spec usually costs over AU$4,500. With a 300Hz FHD display driven by an RTX 2070, it'll handle anything you can throw at it, and its CNC aluminium chassis makes it one tough and sleek unit.

[Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Razer Seiren X USB microphone | AU$90.62 (save AU$32) This high-quality condenser mic from Razer has garnered good reviews across the web, and it's a great way to give your voice recording an upgrade if you want to start live-streaming... or (like most of us) just want to sound clearer in Zoom calls and in-game chat. If the Seiren X's usual AU$123 price was a bit steep for you, you can snag almost AU$32 in this UK-based deal. That's around AU$70 cheaper than most local online stores.

[Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Samsung T5 2TB portable SSD | AU$363.66 (save about AU$250) Samsung's T5 is the current standard for quality, reliable external SSD drives, but the prices for storage capacities over 500GB start to get pretty hairy. In fact, it's hard to find a 2TB version of the T5 in Australia at all, and they will set you back well over AU$600 when you do. This offer from Amazon US sees the 2TB T5 portable SSD drop to just over AU$363, so if you're after a really fast backup drive, this one is worth your consideration.

[Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Memory cards | Save on Lexar and Samsung SD and microSD cards No matter what hobbies you have or daily tech you use, memory cards have likely entered your life at some point – drones, game consoles, cameras, and phones. A handful from both Lexar and Samsung are now available for less than their Aussie street price, thanks to this Amazon US offer. So whether you want an SD or a microSD, a portable SSD or an internal hard drive, there's something there.

[Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook C340 | 11.6-inches/Celeron N4000/4GB RAM/64GB storage | AU$319 (save AU$280) Need a basic laptop for surfing the web, email and watching the odd streaming video? This compact 11.6-inch model from Lenovo runs Google's ChromeOS and will do all that, and you absolutely cannot argue with that AU$309 price. Commonly found for around AU$470, Amazon's claim of AU$280 off is perhaps a bit inflated, but this offer is still a huge 30% saving compared to other Aussie retailers. A solid option for kids or less-demanding users.View Deal

Logitech K400 Plus wireless livingroom keyboard | AU$29.11 (save AU$21) Widely considered to be one of the best and most-affordable couch keyboards around, the K400 Plus is a veritable steal at this AU$29.11 price, with other Aussie retailers generally asking AU$50+ for it. If you want a wireless keyboard for typing on your smart TV, games console or home-theatre PC, this one comes highly recommended.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD / GTX 1660 Ti | AU$2,471 (save AU$928) This 15-inch Razer laptop is equipped with an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, it'll still run games brilliantly on its 1080p resolution screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. If you're looking for something a little smaller, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is currently going for AU$2,471, down from AU$3,399.View Deal

Smartphones & tablets

Oppo Reno 2 | AU$435.38 (save AU$263.62) The Oppo Reno 2 is one of the best mid-range handsets of 2019, with this Prime Day discount bringing it closer to a budget-handset price. It has four impressive cameras on the rear, as well as a quirky pop-up front-facing camera for selfies. This snappy smartphone currently has an asking price of AU$699 on Oppo’s official Amazon AU store, but if you buy from Amazon UK, you’ll pocket a big saving.

[Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) | AU$1,139 (save AU$360) Samsung’s Note 20 has been out for a hot minute, and it’s already discounted on Amazon, making this rather expensive smartphone much more appealing. It comes with a lovely OLED screen, a triple-camera array and the signature S-Pen stylus. If you’re considering buying, please note that this is the non-5G version of the phone.View Deal

Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G | AU$598 (save AU$151) Thanks to a Snapdragon 765 chip in the chassis, this is a rather powerful phone with a mid-range price tag. And it doesn't skimp on features either – you get a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB of RAM and a whopping 4,025mAh battery. And there's a 48MP camera to boot, not to mention a price drop to just AU$599 a pop exclusively available to Prime members.View Deal

AV & personal audio

Sennheiser PXC 550-II noise-cancelling headphones | AU$399 (save AU$150) If you're looking for an alternative to the Bose and Sony noise-cancelling headphones on the market, here's your chance! For Amazon Prime members, Sennheiser's latest PXC-550 II cans are reduced by almost half price. They feature up to 30 hours battery life, touch pad controls, smart pause when removing from your head, and (of course) the Sennheiser sound that the brand is known for.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$329 (save AU$170) While the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the flagship offering from Bose, you’d be foolish to write off the QuietComfort 35 II. Not only are the QC 35 II's cheaper, they still have class-leading noise cancellation and are incredibly comfortable to wear. The popular cans are discounted in black and rose gold.View Deal

UE Megaboom | AU$121.37 (save AU$59) You're going to be hard pressed to find this original Megaboom in Australia, with the third iteration flooding the market. While the Megaboom 3 is definitely a significant upgrade but if you're on a budget then this rugged Bluetooth speaker is definitely worth every penny, especially at about half the price of the current third-gen model. In fact, our audiophile colleagues at What Hi-Fi? still think very highly of it. Big sound, waterproofing and a 20-hour battery life for just over AU$120 – that's a great bargain.

[Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Nuraphone personalised wireless headphones | AU$411 (was AU$549; save AU$138) Melbourne-based company Nura's first set of over/in-ear headphones (the Nuraphone) provide personalised audio unique to each listener and the way their ears hear sound. This unique experience, along with active noise-cancelling, bass-boosting immersion mode, touch controls, and a 20-hour battery life make them a great pair for everyday wear and audiophiles alike.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$482 (save AU$117.95) Not quite the whopping AU$200 discount from the last couple of days, but if you're a Bose fan and still lusting after these beautifully designed noise cancelling cans, then they're still 20% off. And it's the same price for all three colours – the Black, the Silver Luxe or the newer Soapstone.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus | AU$178 (save AU$121) These are the new and improved Galaxy Buds, but if you need noise cancellation, you really ought to look elsewhere. If that's not a deal breaker, then you can save a pretty cool 40% on the listed price in both colour options of black and white.View Deal

Smart home

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$99 (save AU$30) While this tiny smart display had a pretty impressive AU$50 off since October 12, there's now only AU$30 off. That's still a decent 23% discount, if you missed out on it earlier and keen to dip your toes in the smart home market.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$159 (save AU$70) This smart display now came with a 44% discount for Prime Day, but it's discounted by 31% instead. It has an 8-inch display, so you can control your compatible smart home devices through the touchscreen or with your voice. Even if the Echo Show 8 is your first smart home gadget, you can use it to stream movies and TV shows from Prime Video, chill out with tunes or manage your day. Now discounted in both Charcoal and Sandstone.View Deal

Cameras

DJI Mavic 2 Pro | AU$2,199 (save AU$300) Unlike the Mavic Air, the Mavic 2 Pro has a larger 1-inch sensor, which is actually a lot better than the one on the original Mavic Pro. There's 10-bit Dlog-M colour profile support, and you plug the drone to a 4K TV to view footage directly. Any surprise this costs a pretty penny? But thanks to Prime Day, you can save AU$300 on this flying phenomenon.View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo | AU$614.20 (save AU$184.80) DJI's smallest ever drone is a fun little unit to fly and, because it weighs just under 250g, you won't need to register it with CASA. It can 2.7K resolution video and 12MP stills. This Fly More Combo usually sells for AU$799 locally, with this ace deal shipping from Amazon US. Perfect for anyone who wants to get a high-quality drone for photograph... or just for fun.

[Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Polaroid OneStep+ instant camera | AU$166 (save AU$133) Polaroid's a brand that's got nostalgia down pat, with its instant cameras having made a surprising comeback in recent years. The OneStep+ apes the look of the original Polaroid cameras and produces the 'instant' polaroids you'd expect. It's claimed to have a 60-day battery life, and there's a built-in flash, a self-timer mode and more. Usually selling for AU$299, this Amazon UK offer could make it an excellent Christmas gift idea.

[Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | AU$308 (save AU$191) GoPro is likely what springs to mind when it comes to action cameras, but don’t dismiss DJI. The Osmo Action has a front-facing colour screen, which GoPro has only just added to its new Hero 9 Black (which would cost you a handsome AU$599). This discounted price will go easier on the wallet compared to GoPro’s premium prices too. [Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II (body only) | AU$1,788 (save AU$211) We're into the Mark III generation of this very proficient MFT snapper but the previous generation is still pretty darn good. It's one of those cameras that's capable of tempting photographers to move to a micro four thirds system. And it's cheaper coming in from the US than buying locally right now. [Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Fujifilm X-T200 + 15-45mm kit lens | from AU$1,083.58 (save AU$295.52) This is a fantastic little entry-level snapper, with a plethora of mid-level features not usually found at this price. The image quality is outstanding and shooting performance is likewise top notch. The kit lens here isn't quite as sharp as some of Fujifilm's other X-series lenses, but it still produces good results. At AU$295 off, this is a great option for those looking for a new enthusiast camera.View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket | AU$386.83 (save AU$212.17) The Osmo Pocket is a pint-sized camera gimbal that will record stabilised footage buttery smooth. It usually comes with the hefty asking price of AU$599 in Australia, which makes this Amazon UK offer available locally a darn good bargain, saving you over AU$200. [Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III | AU$1,286.10 (save AU$342.90) When the G1 X Mark III launched in 2017, it was revolutionary. It was the first APS-C format compact to feature a zoom lens. Despite its age, its 24MP sensor still performs beautifully and it won't disappoint. Unfortunately the previous AU$530 discount isn't available anymore, but you can still get 21% off if you're keen.View Deal

Wearables

Fitbit Versa 2 | AU$198 (save AU$101) The Versa 2 is a great fitness tracker that includes a selection of smartwatch features, but without the 'smartwatch' price tag. That's particularly the case with this 34% discount off Amazon's regular price, which makes it competitive with Fitbits more feature-limited fitness bands. Now discounted in black, grey and pink.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | AU$176 (save AU$73.95) The updated Charge 4 may look similar to its predecessor on the surface, but big changes have been made inside. Most importantly, it now has GPS built-in, which helps bridge the gap between this fitness tracker and a fully-fledged sport watch. It’s still made for the everyday user interested in fitness and health, and won’t bog you down in performance data. Multiple colour options are available.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | AU$248 (save AU$89) The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has seen a decent price cut, making this a much more affordable smartwatch. It’s fitness-focused, and is packed with features to monitor your heart rate, sleep and stress levels, as well as auto-track a range of workouts. There’s GPS onboard too. An updated Active 2 is now on the market, but this is a very nice price on the slightly older version, available in black, silver and rose gold.View Deal

Appliances

De'Longhi Eletta Cappuccino coffee machine | AU$851.25 (save $283.75) This De'Longhi coffee machine usually has an eye-watering asking price of around AU$1,150, but you can now nab this appliance for 25% off on Amazon Prime Day. That makes its a much more affordable AU$851. A cuppa, anyone?View Deal

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day began in the US in 2015 as a celebration of the company’s 20th anniversary, with more deals on offer than Black Friday back then. Prime Day then quickly transformed into Amazon’s mid-year sales event where members of Amazon Prime get exclusive discounts on a wide range of items. While it began as a one-day sale, 2018 saw the offers last for 36 hours, while 2019 saw a recording-breaking 65-hour event for shoppers in Australia.

Why does Amazon have Prime Day? It's presented as a neat ‘thank you’ to its paying members, but one that involves giving Amazon more money and shifting a lot of stock at the same time.

Prime Day isn’t just about selling Amazon-branded products – many other brands and third-party sellers also save their best deals for Prime Day, completely aware that thousands of extra shoppers will be hitting the online store.

To make the most of Prime Day you’ll need to get yourself an Amazon Prime membership which, in Australia, will set you back just AU$6.99 a month or AU$59 a year – half the cost of the US subscription.

While you’re paying for the privilege of free, swift delivery, signing up for Prime means you’ll also have free access to Amazon’s streaming services, including Prime Video, Prime Music and Twitch. Members also get free access to Prime Reading and Prime Photos for all their ebook and storage needs.

If you'd like to know more about how a Prime membership can benefit you, head to our dedicated page on Amazon Prime in Australia where we explain it all.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon has finally confirmed the highly anticipated dates of Prime Day 2020. As mentioned earlier, this year the sale event kicks off at 12am AEDT on Tuesday, October 13 – a first as Prime Day is usually in July and always on a Monday.

In Australia, the sale will carry on for a massive 66 hours. Until 11:59pm on Wednesday, October 14, you'll be able to shop for all offers – those sold and shipping domestically and those shipping from abroad (like the UK and US). Once that ends there'll be 18 hours more of offers for Aussie shoppers, although these will be the US deals which, like last year, will carry on until they end in the US West Coast. That's 6pm AEDT on Thursday, October 15.

Last year's Prime Day was 65 hours, but thanks to daylight savings kicking in early October, we get an extra hour to shop this year.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Are Prime Day deals competitive?

Amazon has a plethora of offers on its site each day and those are usually some of the best prices you can find on consumer tech. Whether you’re after a Samsung Note 10 or a Philips Hue smart lighting system, chances are you’ll get them cheaper on Amazon than any other Aussie retailer. It’s even more the case with Prime Day deals.

Leading the raft of deals during Prime Day 2020 will be Amazon’s own products, including all the Echo and Kindle products, not to mention Ring security devices. Amazon is also one of the most convenient places to score a discount on the Oculus VR headsets and, now, lay your hands on official stock of Samsung devices, Xiaomi phones, Instant Pots and Nikon photography gear.

You can easily score about 35% off on Amazon’s own devices during Prime Day which, for the rest of the year probably don’t drop more than 28% or thereabouts. If you’ve managed to score a $500 discount on Samsung or Huawei devices during one of Amazon’s regular deals, then it’s highly likely that the discount will be much deeper come Prime Day. It’s the perfect time to snag a Nintendo Switch or find the lowest prices on the best premium headphones – cheaper than any other retailer who will likely be scrambling to price-match.

What were people searching for on Amazon Prime Day 2019?

According to analytics experts Hitwise, Amazon saw an increase in traffic across all major categories on the Australian site, with the Electronics & Computing showing a 359% growth in reach between 2018 and 2019, with Amazon-branded items being the most popular products on the site, followed closely by the Nintendo Switch. There were nearly 100,000 page views for all NIntendo-branded items, including consoles and games.

With Samsung now having partnered with Amazon to sell its products on the e-commerce platform in Australia, it was no surprise that the South Korean brand clocked up over 95,000 pageviews during Prime Day 2019.

The other big winners in Australia included Sony, Sandisk, Corsair and Philips.

What to expect from Prime Day 2020

We’re not expecting shopping trends during Amazon Prime Day 2020 to change very much. The Nintendo Switch is still going to disappear within minutes of being discounted, and this could happen to the Switch Lite too if you aren’t quick enough. We're not expecting the next-gen game consoles from Sony and Microsoft to be discounted either, but you'll be able to save a packet on older models still in stock.

Of course, Amazon’s Echo devices will likely be flying off the shelves like before, and we’ll still see the Paperwhite beating out the other Kindles in terms of sales. You can even expect to pocket some decent savings on Ring’s range of security devices, including the Doorbells and the cameras.

Premium headphones have been very popular on Amazon over the last couple of years and 2020 will likely see that continue, particularly for Sony and Bose headphones. With the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 one of the more expensive ANC cans on the market, Prime Day will be a great time to get a set for less.

With more TVs available on Amazon Australia now, we think Prime Day 2020 would be an ideal time to upgrade your home entertainment system, especially if you’re in the market for a good 4K smart telly – we've already seen Sony's TVs discounted on the site on a regular basis.

It will also be a good time to get yourself a new fitness wearable, be it from Garmin’s very premium GPS sports watch range or more affordable options from Fitbit. Likewise, cameras and drones will see a price drop, too, so keep that credit card handy.

How to shop on Prime Day in 2020

1. Check out our deals predictions and, eventually our Prime Day deals list

There are also too many deals available on Prime Day. It's never a problem finding discounts, it's always an issue of figuring out what deals are worth your money. That's why we always set up a curated list during the sales marathon.

We spent some good time last Black Friday thinking about smart ways to shop on Amazon – they're still some great Prime Day tips and tricks.

2. Amazon Prime Day has historically required being a Prime member, so be sure to have a subscription on Prime Day

Amazon started Prime Day as a clever way to drive up its Prime subscription count, and this online shopping marathon – conveniently opposite Black Friday – accomplished just that.

You'll need to sign up for Prime (you can get a free 30-day trial), which comes with free shipping and Prime Video access, among other smaller perks.

3. Create a wish list to curate what you want, as there will be loads of deals

You're also going to want to create a wish list ahead of time, which will let you sort out what you want and how much everything costs. This will give you a head start. You'll be able to see which deals dropped in price and which did not.

4. Snap up the best Prime Day 2020 deals before they're gone

We often find the best deals to go in a matter of minutes, at which time Amazon rolls out a waitlist for those who were just behind the curve.

Prime Day: why does it matter more to Amazon?

There are some crucial differences between Prime Day and Black Friday. The first is that Prime Day is Amazon’s own day. It’s right there in the name which, of course, refers to Amazon’s Prime membership program and associated services. Amazon doesn’t own Black Friday, and that means ultimately it’s just another retailer shouting for attention – a massive retailer with a really loud voice. Black Friday is a sales event for the entire retail sector. With Prime Day as its own take on November sale period, it makes it much harder for rivals to muscle in on something that Amazon has effectively created from thin air.

The second and more important difference is that Black Friday doesn’t create new spending. It just moves it slightly. As we’ve discovered in recent years, the money people spend over the Black Friday period is money they were probably going to spend anyway: all Black Friday really does is concentrates pre-Christmas shopping in the last week of November.

Prime Day spending is different in two ways. First of all, people aren’t spending the money they’d already planned to spend on Christmas presents. And secondly, they’re buying mainly for themselves, not for others.

There’s another key benefit for Amazon. Its global bestsellers on Prime Day weren’t just Amazon devices; they were Amazon devices that connect to Amazon services. Fire TVs, Kindle Fires, Echo devices, Alexa remotes. Each one of them connecting to Amazon Prime, and each one of them requiring a Prime membership to buy in the first place. So when Black Friday rolls around, Amazon will have a whole bunch of Prime members for whom shopping on Prime is the default, and who might want to enhance their Amazon-powered smart homes with Amazon-branded Black Friday deals.

Prime Day means that, for Amazon, Christmas now comes twice a year.