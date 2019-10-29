Pre-Black Friday deal: save on the all-new Blink XT2 security camera at Amazon

While we anxiously await the Amazon Black Friday sale, the retail giant is giving us a sneak peek with a limited-time offer on Blink home security cameras. You can get the all-new Blink XT2 security camera system on sale for $79.99. That's a $20 discount and the best price we've found for the indoor/outdoor camera. You can also get the Blink indoor home security camera system on sale for $63.99.



The Blink XT2 camera system provides security to your whole home with both indoor and outdoor use. Unlike the previous version, the Blink XT2 now features two-way audio, customizable motion detection, and live view recording. The Blink camera also works with Amazon Alexa and has a compatible app that alerts you when motion is detected. The Blink smart camera is battery powered and includes two AA lithium batteries that provide an impressive two-year battery life.

Discounts on the 2019 Blink XT2 camera are rare, and we don't know how long Amazon will have the security system on sale. This might be your last chance before Black Friday to score a deal, so you should take advantage while you can.

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

You can save 20% on the best-selling Blink indoor home security camera system. The one-camera kit features a built-in motion sensor alarm that sends alerts to your smartphone when motion is triggered.

