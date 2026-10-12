Essex man Rafal Gorfal used ChatGPT to help him win a legal dispute over a parking ticket fine

He fed the AI the letters he received from debt collectors, and it told him what to say and where to go

The fine was dropped just weeks before his scheduled court appearance

People use AI chatbots like ChatGPT for all manner of things, but have you ever used AI to evade a parking ticket fine before? This man did, and he went on to win a three-year-long legal battle.

Rafal Gorfal, who’s originally from Essex, was fined back in August 2023 for not paying fast enough in a Newquay pay-and-display car park. Gorfal said that when he arrived at the payment machine he had to wait in a long queue, only to learn that the machine was cash-only, to which he had no choice but to download the RingGo and pay with his phone — delaying his payment further.

Two weeks later, he was presented with a £100 fine that said he didn’t pay for a ticket until 16 minutes after entering the car park, which was delayed due to the long queue and the time it took Gorfal to set up an online account to pay.

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A long three years

Gorfal submitted his first appeal a month after receiving the PCN from Smart Parking Limited, but didn’t hear anything until January 2024 when he was sent another debt collection letter, this time with an increased fine of £170. "I appealed straight away and heard nothing from them," Gorfal told The Independent, adding "They were trying to make me scared. You have to give people the time. I told them exactly what my problems were. They could see on the cameras that I was trying to sort it out".

After appealing back and forth with debt collectors for four months, the case was put on hold, and Gorfal heard nothing for the best part of a year and a half. This period of silence was broken when he was sent a new letter stating that the case would be going to court in October 2026. This is when he sought help from ChatGPT.

Over the course of his legal dispute, Gorfal kept records of every letter he was sent, which he says he entered into the AI chatbot and asked for advice. "From start to finish I was asking ChatGPT every time I got a letter what to do. It was telling me what to say, where to go, and everything," he shared. "I did it all with the help of AI. They even prepared my defense which I sent to the court". He also contacted the Citizens Advice helpline, but he says the help wasn’t as effective as ChatGPT.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / P.Cartwright)

David defeats Goliath

Gorfal’s initial £100 fine had sky-rocketed to roughly £300 by the time he was issued the court order but on September 25, just weeks before he was due to make the appearance, he received an email informing him that the case and fine had been dropped — resulting in a win for Gorfal after a long three years.

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That said, it wasn’t money that fueled Gorfal’s persistence, there was a big morality factor. "From start to finish it was not about the money, I could pay it, but it is about the principle. If you know you are right then you shouldn’t be paying any money to them," he said. "This is kind of a David and Goliath battle. They have lawyers and they are a big company and they just gave up in the end".

Since his case and fine were dropped, Smart Parking Limited hasn't provided comment on the dispute.

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