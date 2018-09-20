The best browser extension VPN of 2018

Using a full-scale VPN has multiple benefits: Wi-Fi connections are encrypted, a new IP address hides your identity, and you may be able to access sites you can't normally reach.

There are downsides, too. A VPN typically slows down your internet connection, might conflict with some applications, and can sometimes be expensive.

VPN and proxy browser extensions are a simpler, more lightweight alternative to a full VPN client. They're not as secure and they only protect your browser traffic, but you can get some of the same benefits – an encrypted connection, plus a site unblocking new IP – and they're an easy way to explore what each VPN has to offer.

Below we've listed 10 of the most highly recommended VPN browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox (and Opera, in a couple of cases). They won't all work for everyone – it depends on where you are and what you're trying to do – but they all have some level of free access so it's easy to test them out for yourself.

1. ExpressVPN

Best all-round VPN

Number of servers: 2000+ | Server locations: 148 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 3

Chrome, Firefox, and Safari extensions

HTML geolocation spoofing

Can’t use extensions without the app

A tad more expensive than competition

ExpressVPN’s software is top-notch, and the firm’s extensions are no exception (they’re available for Firefox, Chrome and Safari). This provider’s extensions have some neat features which are worth noting, such as DNS leak prevention (as well as taking care of IPv6 leaks), and a kill switch. They are also easy-to-use.

Another strong point here is that ExpressVPN extensions are able to shield your true location from sites that use HTML5 geolocation. However, one thing to bear in mind here is that you cannot use the ExpressVPN browser extensions without having the appropriate ExpressVPN desktop app installed.

With this provider, users have the ability to connect to over 2000 servers in 94 countries. The VPN did well in our performance tests, with speeds only slightly slower than our normal (non-VPN) rates. ExpressVPN maintains a favourable privacy policy with no logging of the user’s online activity.

ExpressVPN doesn’t offer a free trial, sadly. There are three available subscriptions which come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It’s a bit more expensive than the average VPN provider, with the yearly plan (with three extra months) giving you the best value for money.

2. TunnelBear

A speedy VPN which is highly user-friendly

Number of servers: ~1,000 | Server locations: 20 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Easy-to-use

Excellent speeds

Base data allowance is a bit stingy

No Firefox add-on

TunnelBear is a likeable Canadian VPN offering great performance, a strong focus on simplicity, and a website filled with cartoon bears.

Install the Chrome or Opera extension, register with your email address and you're ready to go. Click the TunnelBear address icon at any time, choose your location from the 20 available (Europe, US, India, Hong Kong, Mexico, and more), and the browser updates instantly to use your new home.

Unusually, you can toggle on and off instantly with a hotkey (Ctrl+Shift+U); there’s no need to touch your mouse at all.

The biggest issue with TunnelBear's standard free plan is the 500MB per month data limit, which you could easily use up in a quick browsing session. This can be increased by tweeting about the service, which earns you an extra 1GB. Upgrading to the commercial version gets you unlimited data for a reasonable $5 (£4) a month paid annually, and there are often special deals available. Speaking of which, there’s an exclusive TechRadar deal available here which gives you 5GB of data.

Whether you're using the free or commercial plans, you'll have access to the same seriously speedy network. In our performance testing, UK to UK connections gave us 35Mbps or better download speeds, the US server managed 30 to 35Mbps, and even going long-distance to Australia still got us 10Mbps; that's way better than most of the competition.

3. Windscribe

Offers a free plan with a generous data allowance

Number of servers: 530+ | Server locations: 10 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited

Free plan gives you 10GB of monthly data

Some great additional features

Scarce plan selection

Long-distance performance can be flakier

Free browser-based VPN extensions are often disappointing, but Windscribe is refreshingly different: it has fewer limits, more features, and on balance is a quality VPN you might actually want to use.

One major convenience is the fact that you don't need to sign up – just choosing a username gets you 2GB of data allowance a month for free. Handing over an email address gets you an impressive 10GB a month, though, way better than some of the competition.

Windscribe's Cruise Control chooses the fastest server for you, and automatically changes it when you hit a blocked resource. You might bypass some geoblocks without ever knowing they were there.

Of course you can choose your own location, too. Options include US Central, US East, US West, Canada East, Canada West, France, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Norway, Romania and the UK.

Whatever you're using, you get the same fast performance as the commercial plans. In our tests that meant 30Mbps and higher download speeds from our local UK server, 25-30Mbps from Europe, and 15-20Mbps when connecting to our nearest US server.

Smart bonus features can remove ads, trackers and social media buttons, or randomly rotate your user agent to help stop sites recognising you. If any of these cause problems on a favorite site, add it to Windscribe's whitelist and normal service will be resumed. Nifty.

If you do opt for a commercial offering, there’s a limited selection. Signing up for the Pro plan gets you unlimited bandwidth and access to the full 100 locations. At the time of writing the price was $4.08 (£2.90) a month paid annually (or $3.70 a month paid biennially), but there are loads of apps and you can install it on as many devices as you need – another uncommon bonus there.

4. Hotspot Shield Free

VPNs don’t come any easier to use than this

Number of servers: N/A | Server locations: 4 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Foolproof interface

500MB daily data allowance

Performance can be hit-and-miss

No UK or US servers with free plan

One of the best-known names in the VPN business, Hotspot Shield is an easy-to-use VPN with apps for almost everything (yes, even Windows Mobile).

The Chrome and Firefox extensions can be downloaded and used for free. There's no need to hand over your email address or any other kind of personal information, which is obviously a welcome privacy plus.

Using this VPN really couldn't be any easier. Clicking a big button connects you to the best server for your location, and you can start browsing right away. Click the button again to disconnect. Who needs a manual?

You can switch to another location in a couple of clicks. US and UK servers aren't included with the free plan, but you do get access to Canada, Germany, Netherlands and Russian Federation.

The free version gives you 500MB of data per day, but performance is variable. We got up to 30Mbps at best, but usually it was a lot less, with most sites taking noticeably longer to load.

Still, Hotspot Shield's registration-free simplicity and range of locations is appealing, and overall it's well worth a try. If you'd like to upgrade, Hotspot Shield's Elite plan drops the ads, gets you more locations, coverage for multiple devices, unlimited data and cloud-based malware protection. Prices start at $2.99 (£2.25) a month (billed biennially).

5. ZenMate

A free VPN which doesn’t cap your data usage

Number of servers: N/A | Server locations: 4 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Unlimited data allowance with free plan

Very user-friendly browser extensions

Only four locations with free plan

Free plan is also ad-supported

ZenMate is a hugely popular VPN based in Germany which now claims to have more than 40 million users.

The company's Chrome, Firefox and Opera browser extensions give you basic access to the VPN for free. You must sign up with your email address to get started, and also bear in mind that the VPN may include ads and there are only four locations (Germany, Romania, US, Hong Kong). But there are no annoying data transfer limits, and you're able to use the service as much and as often as you like.

ZenMate's browser extensions are straightforward and user-friendly. Select locations from a list and you're connected almost immediately, toggle on or off when you need it, and ZenMate's address bar icon updates to show when you're connected.

Speeds were reasonable on our test Windows 10 system. The German server gave us up to 20Mbps, we got 10-12Mbps from the US, and even Hong Kong's 3-5Mbps was just about enough for basic browsing.

Opting for the full commercial VPN gets you much-improved performance, more than 30 locations and the ability to use it with other applications. Extras include malware and tracker blocking, and it's reasonably priced from $5.99 (£4.50) a month paid annually.

Also consider…

6. DotVPN

This freebie offering is packed with interesting features and loads of extras including a ‘bandwidth saver’. It’s also very simple to use, but we did find that there were a few sites that didn’t display correctly when the extension was running. Still, your mileage may well vary.

7. Strong Proxy

Simple to set up and use, Strong Proxy enables connecting to 14 locations, including seven across the US. Bandwidth is limited to 3GB a month, but speeds are good, and unlike many free competitors, the company won't collect and resell your data to third-parties.

Get the Strong Proxy Chrome extension here (at the time of writing, there is no extension on Google Chrome but the company didn't announce anything so it might just be temporarily)

8. SetupVPN

SetupVPN offers a ‘lifetime free’ plan with unlimited bandwidth, and access to 18 locations across the world: Europe, US, South America, South Africa, Japan, India and more. Speeds can be good over short distances, but tail off quickly and can be very inconsistent (our UK-US speeds ranged from 5-20Mbps).

9. Gom VPN

Gom VPN is all about unblocking restricted websites in the simplest way possible. It's incredibly easy-to-use, with no settings or even locations to select: just a single on/off button. The price isn't bad at $4 (£3.20) a month, paid annually, but you can get some full-scale VPNs for less.

10. Hola

Hola is a very different type of VPN which passes traffic through its users, rather than a network of servers. It works, and it's entirely free for non-commercial use, with no bandwidth limits. But Hola has some privacy issues, too, and overall we'd only recommend it for casual use.