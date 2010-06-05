Toshiba 26AV615D review

The Toshiba 26AV615D is one of the cheapest sets around and has the looks to match.

While it's not exactly ugly (in fact it's probably prettier than the unapologetically brutal Panasonic TX-L26X10B), the design seems a bit dated.

That relatively bulky chassis carries a respectable three HDMI inputs as well as most of the usual analogue selection, although there is no digital audio output, which is a surprising omission for a set with a Freeview tuner.

Neither is there a USB port, which rules out playback of material from your PC on the relevant removable media.

Other meaningful features, meanwhile, are sparse to the point of being non-existent.

The operating system is one of the most conservative around, with a plainly rendered, table-type system and a blocky, utilitarian remote control. That said, it's none the worse for the lack of graphical panache, and getting the set installed and tweaked couldn't be more straightforward.

Performance

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the price and spec, the pictures are hardly life-changing.

The set does a reasonable, workmanlike job with whatever you throw at it, but there is a fair amount of digital dirt compared to the virtually pristine Panasonic, black levels are inferior to the Philips 26PFL3404D and the Sony KDL-26EX302 easily trumps it on naturalism.

Still, it's no mean set for the money and that third HDMI is a bonus for a TV at this size.

