Xbox Series X restock: Argos has stock, depending on your area

Argos has Xbox Series X stock right now, but delivery and collection will vary depending on your area. You can pick up the console for the list price of £449.99 without any accessories.

Stock isn't likely to last long, as Argos' website notes that only "Limited stock" is available.

Argos hasn't been the most consistent when it comes to Xbox Series X restocks, so it's encouraging to see Argos getting units in at last. It's also good to see the console being offered on its own, instead of an expensive bundle which might contain add-ons you don't want.

Microsoft’s flagship console is extremely popular at the moment, with Xbox Series X stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

