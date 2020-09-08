Xbox Series S price and design officially revealed, and it's the smallest Xbox ever

We have a price and an official image of the Xbox Series S.

That's right, just hours after images, a release date and pricing of both the rumored Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were leaked, Microsoft has decided that it's time to officially confirm the baby of the range - the Xbox Series S.

What's more, we now have an official Xbox Series S price - $299 / £249.99 (around AU$400).

Microsoft took to the official Xbox Twitter account to confirm the console - it's smallest ever, by the way - giving us the first price point of the next generation consoles.

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEqSeptember 8, 2020

So what do we know?

As well as the Xbox Series S price of $299 / £249.99, the image which has accompanied the tweet also gives us a good look at the slimmed-down console.

It appears to be exactly the same as the render we saw leaked by Brad Sams on YouTube and Thurrott - plus the pricing matches this leak. You can watch the video below, which gives us a slightly different angle of the Xbox Series S console.

While this render has not been officially confirmed by Microsoft, judging by the image it has tweeted, it looks pretty spot on.

And for an even better idea of just how small the Xbox Series S is, just four hours prior to the console being officially confirmed another video hit the web showing how it matches up to the Series X.

It appears that we may also know the Xbox Series S release date, after sources told Windows Central that the console, along with the Series X, will be available from November 10 - although Microsoft is yet to confirm this.

However, with accurate pricing and renders of the Series S leaking, it adds more credibility to the leaks suggesting the Xbox Series X price will be $499.

Sony, it's now over to you for the PS5.

