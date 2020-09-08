Xbox Series S price and design officially revealed, and it's the smallest Xbox ever

We have a price and an official image of the Xbox Series S.

That's right, less than 24 hours after images and pricing of both the rumored Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were leaked, Microsoft has decided that it's time to officially confirm the baby of the range - the Xbox Series S.

What's more, we not have an official Xbox Series S price - $299 (around £230, AU$400).

Microsoft took to the official Xbox Twitter account to confirm the console - it's smallest ever, by the way - giving us the first price point of the next generation consoles.

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEqSeptember 8, 2020

So what do we know?

As well as the Xbox Series S price of $299, the image which has accompanied the tweet also gives us a good look at the slimmed-down console.

It appears to be exactly same as the render we saw leaked by Brad Sams on YouTube and in Thurrott on September 7. You can watch the video below, which gives us a slightly different angle of the Xbox Series S console.

While this render has not been officially confirmed by Microsoft, judging by the image it has tweeted, it looks pretty spot on.

Developing...