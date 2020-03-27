Warframe is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Warframe is the latest game to be confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In a recent earnings report (via Gamespot), Leyou Technology - parent company of Warframe developer Digital Extremes - revealed that the company is planning to "expand Warframe to more platforms, such as the next-generation consoles and other devices".

A release window has not been revealed for Warframe to arrive on next-gen consoles, however. In theory, though, both consoles should be backwards compatible with the current gen version at launch.

PS5 games: all the games rumored and confirmed for PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X games: all the games rumored and confirmed for the next Xbox

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: what we know so far

What is Warframe?

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

First released in 2013, Warframe is a free-to-play online sci-fi shooter, developed by Digital Extremes. While technically in open beta, Warframe is enormously successful, and currently available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch - so it's no surprise there are plans to bring the game to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Warframe sees players take on the role of a Tenno, an ancient race of warriors, who must various worlds in a fight against the capitalist machines which dominate the solar system. Tennos each have their own warframes - essential exosuits - that have you can customize with various abilities to suit your play-style. It sits in the Destiny sub-genre of live shooters.

Warframe remains a popular online game, particularly on Steam, despite a drop in revenue in the last year, according to the report mentioned above. So if you haven't tried it out yet then we suggest you do - after all, it's free to play.

Today's best Warframe deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon