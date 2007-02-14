Panasonic Blu-ray sales in low 4 figures

Panasonic said this afternoon that sales of its DMP-BD10 Blu-ray player was in the low 4 figures for the whole of Europe. However the data isn't too surprising. The player only went on sale last October and the figures Panasonic has seen are only based on the three months to the end of December 2006.

The company confirmed however that sales were in line with expectations. It's launching an enhanced version of the DMP-BD10 today - the DMP-BD10A - which adds Viera Link and other functions.

When asked if Panasonic would soon introduce Blu-ray recorders to Europe - as it already has in Japan - the company was unforthcoming. It said that high definition TV was still in its infancy in Europe and that it was monitoring the situation to see where and when it could unleash the high-def recorders.