Using old Creative Cloud apps? Adobe says you risk copyright infringement

If you've been slack about updating your Adobe Creative Cloud software (including Photoshop, Lightroom and Illustrator, it's time to do something about that. Adobe is warning subscribers that if they haven't kept their apps up to date, they "at risk of potential claims of infringement by third parties".

If you're using an outdated app that's been discontinued, you should receive an email from Adobe warning you that you're no longer licensed to use it, and instructions on how to upgrade it.

The company says it can't comment on what the third-party copyright infringement involves, exactly, because the litigation is currently ongoing.

However, AppleInsider suggests that the issue might involve Dolby, which filed a legal complaint against Adobe earlier this year claiming that the software company "refused to comply with its legal obligations" when selling apps that use Dolby's audio processing tech.

Adobe says that from now on, users will only be able to download the two most recent versions of Creative Cloud apps.

Via Engadget