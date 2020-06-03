Triple your data with these cheap iPhone SE deals from just £22 a month

iPhone SE deals are all about saving money on your next iPhone. Most of the cheapest offers on this device don't exactly have great data caps - but that's where a recent promotion comes in.

Mobiles.co.uk is tripling the data it gives out across a collection of iPhone SE contracts on Vodafone, with prices starting from just £22 a month. And while none of these data caps will appease non-stop streamers who need a giant data plan, they are ideal for the average person.

The cheapest plan offers up to 6GB (increased from 2GB). Or, if you go all out and invest in the most expensive plan of just £30 a month, you'll get 18GB (up from 6GB). Even on the cheapest plan, that's plenty of data for most people.

We've listed these iPhone deals below for you to compare. Alternatively, if you find you'd rather go for a device with higher specs, you can consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see what else is currently available.

iPhone SE: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | 24 months | £85 upfront | 2GB 6GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £22 per month

The cheapest of the three data-boosted offers, here you're getting 6GB of data for just £22 a month and £85 upfront. Considering this plan would normally come with just 2GB, this is an excellent upgrade for anyone looking for straight-up cheap bills.View Deal

iPhone SE: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | 24 months | £50 upfront | 6GB 18GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £26 per month

Step up in cost and you'll be rewarded with a large leap in data to 18GB. To get that data jump, your bills only go up to £26 a month and your upfront payment goes down to £50. Overall, this is an excellent iPhone SE offer.View Deal

iPhone SE: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | 24 months | FREE upfront | 6GB 18GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £30 per month

Finally, for those who don't like to pay anything upfront, or anyone who just wants the most data for their money, here you're paying just £30 a month to land 18GB of data - not bad at all, especially considering it's up from 6GB.View Deal

What's the new Apple iPhone SE actually like?

Finally...a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset, but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 11 while offering some solid 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's super-powered A13 Bionic, wireless charging, increased battery size and an IP67 rating feature are amongst the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has out, coming way under its more recent devices in price, while still offering some impressive specs to out-do the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.



