Three just launched one of the best SIM only deals ever - 100GB for only £12/pm

When Black Friday rolls around each year, Three adopts a 'go big or go home' attitude with its deals and this year seems to be no different. Three has just launched a Black Friday SIM plan that we struggle to see getting beat.

This SIM plan in question is a 100GB of data plan for a somewhat ridiculously cheap £12 a month. Most other plans in this price range will limit you to around 30-50GB, so this pretty much doubles your data.

With 100GB of data, you'll be able to watch roughly 200 hours of video, stream around 20,000 songs or, browse the internet for about 1200 hours. In other words, it's a lot of data!

Alternatively, Three is also offering a 30GB for £10 a month SIM plan for those wanting something slightly cheaper. That's also a fantastic price and one that always proves popular when Three offers it.

Both of these SIM only deals are 5G-enabled and realistically, are going to be some of the best prices we'll see from Black Friday this year.

Three's incredible Black Friday SIM only deals:

Three SIM only SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 a month

Well, Three has done it again! It has just launched one of the best SIM plans on the market as part of its Black Friday sale. With this plan, you'll only spend £12 a month but you'll get an incredible 100GB of data for that price. If you need a big data SIM, this seems like the way to go.

View Deal

Three SIM only SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 a month

Alternatively, if you want to get your bills slightly cheaper, this Black Friday SIM from Three is also pretty fantastic. It only costs £10 a month but gets you 30GB of data. That will be perfect for people wanting to do the occasional bit of streaming, downloading on the go or gaming. View Deal

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three, then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks, or increased roaming, you can see all of the best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at any time, even halfway through a month.