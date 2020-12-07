These Razer accessory deals on Amazon would be the perfect Christmas gaming gift.

If you missed the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events this year and you're still looking to upgrade your setup with some gaming deals before Christmas, look no further than today's excellent savings across a range of Razer gaming mice, keyboard, headsets and accessories.

Packed full of RGB lighting and industry-leading components, Razer gaming peripherals are highly sought after accessories for Pc and console players alike. What's more, depending on the product there are savings of up to 50% currently on gaming deals in today's Amazon sale.

Always popular, Razer peripherals offer slick designs, tons of excellent features for the money, and of course, they're built for performance - by gamers, for gamers. Mice, keyboard, headsets, mousepads and even streaming microphones are on sale right now, so if you've been thinking about upgrading or completing your ultimate gaming setup, or buying a gift for the gamer in your life, now's your last chance before Christmas.



Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best Razer deals in your region.

These are the best PC games you should play in 2020

Today's Razer gaming deals from Amazon

Amazon UK Razer Gaming deals

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition aren't just worthy of professional gamers, they're also more than capable for those casual long sessions thanks to their comfortable over-ear fit. With a retractable noise-cancelling mic and THX Spatial Audio, you'll be sure to enjoy this highly regarded headset from Razer.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: £79.99 £41.99 at Amazon

This luminous green gaming headset is the iconic Razer gaming peripheral, but don't fret if green isn't your style - It comes in other colours too. With 50mm audio drivers and a retractable microphone, this is the perfect gift for any gamer this Christmas.

View Deal

Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset: £39.99 £31.99 at Amazon

This USB headset is a fantastic entry-level product from one of the world's best peripheral brands. Experience 7.1 surround sound for accurate positional audio across any game environment, and at just 275g, this lightweight headset is perfect for lengthy gaming sessions.

View Deal

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless: £99.99 £58.99 at Amazon

If you're not keen on the chunky feeling of most gaming headsets then these wireless earbuds from Razer are a blessing. Plus, you're not limited to gaming on these bad boys: the Bluetooth connection works as a regular set of earbuds with 13mm drivers and water resistance for those rainy days.

View Deal

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edn Controller: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

This wired controller from Razer is suitable for both Xbox and PC gaming, with Razer Chroma lighting, a hair-trigger mode, and four remappable buttons. This is available for a steal right now, and it'll be a great addition to your setup.

View Deal

Razer Raiju ultimate Controller: £199.99 £123.99 at Amazon

This wireless Razer controller is perfect for the PS4 and comes in a variety of colours. The Raiju Ultimate features RazerTM Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons that provide a unique combination of a soft cushioned touch with crisp, tactile feedback for a professional gaming experience.View Deal

Razer Cynosa Lite keyboard: £44.99 £29.99 at Amazon

We all love a mechanical keyboard, but let's face it, some of us are just more accident-prone than others. Enter the Razer Cynosa, a fantastic spill-resistant membrane option that still carries all those classic Razer hallmarks and design appointments, but in a rugged, more economical package.

View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse: £129.99 £74.99 at Amazon

The Viper range has always been a fantastic option for those who prefer a more traditional mouse shape from Razer, and now you can get a fantastic price on the wireless version today.

View Deal

Amazon US Razer Gaming deals

Razer Turret keyboard: $59.99 $45.99 at Amazon

If you own an Xbox console and prefer to use a mouse and keyboard when you game, then the Razer Turret is exactly what you've been looking for. Specifically designed for use with Xbox One consoles, this Keyboard with mousepad sits comfortably on your lap for gaming in a comfortable couch environment.

View Deal

Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The Razer Mamba is the latest in the long-line of well-regarded mice from the tech peripheral giant. The rubberized side-grips, ergonomic design and full Chrome RGB lighting are classic Razer hallmarks here, plus this wired Elite version all carriers a 16,000 DPI optical sensor.

View Deal

Razer DeathAdder v2 gaming mouse: $69.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Now an absolute classic, the Razer DeathAdder features one the most recognizable, and unique, ergonomic mouse designs ever. This refined version contains Razer's very best 20k DPI sensor, rubberized side grips and the Chroma RGB lighting that Razer does so well.

View Deal

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edn Controller: $120 $89.99 at Amazon

This wired controller from Razer is suitable for both Xbox and PC gaming, with Razer Chroma lighting, a hair-trigger mode, and four remappable buttons. This is the cheapest we've seen it this Cyber Monday, and it'll be a great addition to your setup.

View Deal

Razer Seiren Emote streaming microphone: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Up your streaming game with a rare $80 saving on this Razer Seiren Emote microphone. The built-in noise reduction is fantastic, and of course, the main attraction here is the awesome 8-bit display that can react to your audience's emotes.

View Deal

Razer Firefly Hard V2 RGB mousepad: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

If you want a gaming surface that's consistent, smooth and balanced, check out the Razer FireFly - a hard mousepad that also features some neat programmable RGB lighting.



View Deal

If you're really ahead of the game, you can check out our predictions for the best Boxing Day and January sales or take a look at the latest Amazon Boxing Day sales rumors.