These iPhone 12 deals are the cheapest around and come with free AirPods

iPhone 12 deals have fallen a lot in price lately but the biggest price cut comes from BT. If you don't mind going for a refurbished model, you can get the UK's cheapest iPhone 12.



With BT, you'll only be paying £679 for this popular Apple handset. That is £120 less than the handset's original RRP and £20 below the next nearest price available. The only issue is that this deal is on a refurbished phone.



However, BT has labelled this a Grade A refurbished device. That means it was likely returned within the first month and will be in pretty much perfect condition - it's just not a brand new, untouched device. BT does include a 1-year warranty though if anything goes wrong.



What makes this offer even better is that Apple is also throwing in either AirPods or a HomePod Mini for free. You simply need to add it to your bundle. Can't dedicate yourself to refurbished? Apple's iPhone 12 can be bought from Amazon instead for £699

BT's market-leading iPhone 12 deal + Airpods

iPhone 12: at BT Shop | Grade A refurbished | SIM-free | £679 + free AirPods or HomePod Mini

If you don't mind going for a refurbished phone, this offer from BT is going to be the best price available for the iPhone 12. You're paying the UK's lowest price of £679 and you don't just get the handset. BT will also throw in either a free pair of AirPods or a HomePod Mini. To claim these added extras, select bundle deals at the bottom of the BT link.

What's the iPhone 12 like?

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does harp back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.