There’s reportedly a new BioShock game in the works

A top secret studio is apparently working on a new addition to the BioShock series, according to a recent report from Kotaku.

Within an article on the current goings on at Mafia 3 development studio, Hangar 13, Kotaku reports that there’s a studio located right next door and the team within is working on the early stages of the next BioShock game, codenamed Parkside.

The team, the report says, has been “quietly recruiting from across the video game industry” and keeping things so quiet that even colleagues at Hangar 13 weren’t sure what they were working on.

Top secret

According to a source close to the project, the team is trying to keep things small at the moment: “they’re trying to be really smart about figuring out what the core thing is. They’re careful about not falling into the same problem every studio has, where they have too many people and nothing for them to do.“

It’s not entirely surprising that 2K would want to release another title in one of its most beloved and successful franchises. And given that it’s now been five years since the release of BioShock Infinite the time is arguably right for another title to be in the works.

Take-Two has previously said that “a highly anticipated new title from one of 2K’s biggest franchises” will be released before March 2019. However, it’s currently widely accepted that this title will be Borderlands 3.

Given that the team apparently working on BioShock is still so small and secretive we imagine that the game’s official announcement and release date will be much further away than that.

What will be interesting will be finding out just who’s working on the game now that Ken Levine has dropped Irrational Studios and is moving onto other projects with Ghost Story Games.