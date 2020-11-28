The definitive top 5 best iPhone 12 deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020

As Black Friday lingers in the rear-view mirror and the internet begins buzzing with Cyber Monday deals, you haven't yet missed your chance to bag the best iPhone 12 deals to appear since the new Apple handset was launched.

Only a month into its lifespan, it was obvious that eyes would be keenly tracked on iPhone 12 deals this week. And, while prices haven't crashed quite as hard as on its predecessor last year, there are still some tempting prices to be had.

Coming from an array of retailers, all tastes are catered for. If you're somebody who hates the idea of parting with any cash whatsoever when you buy a mobile, there's a free-upfront option for you. We also have news on lower bills, huge data plans and a super affordable tariff if you can commit a bit longer.

Enough of the chat, on with the Black Friday phone deals focussing on the shiny new iPhone 12.

Black Friday iPhone deals: what are the best prices this weekend?

1. iPhone 12 deal: Best value overall

BEST IPHONE 12 DEAL in the uk iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49.99 £19.99 upfront with code TR30 | £44/pm

Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Black Friday, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting. Total 2 year cost: £1,075.99

View Deal

2. iPhone 12 deal: Slash the bills

3. iPhone 12 deal: Pay absolutely nothing upfront

iPhone 12 64GB: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £47pm

Considering just how new the iPhone 12 is to the market, this deal is unheard of, allowing you to walk away with this smartphone without dropping any cash initially. Loaded with a 100GB plan, all for under £50 a month - and on the UK's fastest 4G network, too. Total 2 year cost: £1,128

View Deal

4. iPhone 12 deals: For non-commitment-phobes

5. iPhone 12 deals: Go Pro

iPhone 12 Pro: at Affordable Mobiles | Three | FREE upfront (with code TR30) | unlimited data, calls and texts | £55 per month

This offer on Three is easily the best option for those who need a lot of data. The retailer Affordable Mobiles can supply you with a completely unlimited data cap while only charging £55 a month and nothing upfront when you apply the code TR30. Overall, that brings it far below a lot of the competing deals out there. Total 2 year cost: £1,320

View Deal

(Image credit: Apple)

What's the new Apple iPhone 12 actually like?

Compared to the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, there is a far bigger leap in terms of differences and upgrades from the 11 to the shiny new iPhone 12. Some of these are, aesthetically, far more obvious than what sits under the hood. In short, though, the iPhone 12 is certainly deserving of the excitement that surrounded it in the lead up to its unveiling.

In a design that we haven't seen since Apple's first iteration of the iPhone SE, the iPhone 12 ditches the curves and returns to squared-off edges. This allows the Super Retina XDR display to sit more flush beneath the protective Ceramic Shield. Of course, as an OLED panel, this is something to truly marvel at, especially as this is the first time Apple has offered its most premium display across all devices, with the XR and 11's far less vivid LCD panel well and truly ditched.

Under the hood there is plenty to be excited about, too. Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, Apple continues to hurtle ahead in terms of providing a fast, powerful processor. Of course, this is also Apple's first line-up of 5G-equipped handsets, meaning you'll be benefit from faster download speeds and more reliable bandwidth, too.

The camera performance has been increased in both low light photography and HDR 4K video, with the same dual set-up seen on the iPhone 11.

Apple has also come up with a new concept - Magsafe, snapping your phone into place on a wireless charger and allowing for magnetic attachments for your phone.