These Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals are the best you'll see today

You haven't yet missed your chance to bag the best iPhone 12 deals to appear since the new Apple handset was launched. Cyber Monday deals are in full flow and we're here to help you navigate your way to the best possible price today.

Only a month into its lifespan, it was obvious that eyes would be keenly tracked on iPhone 12 deals this week. And, while prices haven't crashed quite as hard as on its predecessor last year, there are still some tempting prices to be had.

Coming from an array of retailers and carriers, these are the best Cyber Monday phone deals focussing on the shiny new iPhone 12.

Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals: Verizon

Apple iPhone 12: Buy-one get one free with new unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon switching offer: save $250 on your next iPhone when you switch to Verizon

Like the look of that iPhone Cyber Monday deal above? Before you jump you should be aware that if you're switching over from another carrier to Verizon you can get an additional $250 in gift cards on top of your trade-in deal. Why is that a big deal? Well, you can actually use those cards to pay off your monthly bill on top of the various trade-in and buy-one get-one free offers. A really nice little bonus.



Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals: AT&T

Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

But it's not just Verizon who is coming in hot with today's Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals. AT&T is offering a $700 trade-in discount right now on these new devices if you pick one up with a new unlimited line. Which do we recommend? We'd say go with the carrier you get the best coverage on.

Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals: Best Buy

Apple iPhone 12: save up to $800 with trade-in and activation at Best Buy

Another top option for carrier discounts this Cyber Monday isn't actually from the carriers themselves - it's from Best Buy. With a trade-in right now you can save up to $800 in the case of AT&T, and get similar discounts on Sprint and Verizon too. Not unlocked phones today though, sorry!

Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals: T-Mobile

Apple iPhone 12: free with new unlimited line when you switch at T-Mobile

Get the best coverage from T-Mobile? It's also got a Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deal on right now but you'll have to both trade-in and switch at the same time to get yourself a free iPhone 12. This is still a great, albeit slightly more inflexible option though.

Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals: iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at AT&T

Now we're getting into the really, really pricey stuff, but that $700 trade-in discount also applies to the iPhone 12 Pro right now at AT&T. This new flagship is the one to go for if you want one of the very best cameras available on a smartphone and some lovely stainless steel appointments.

Total cost: $299.99 | Monthly cost: $9.99

Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals: iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: buy-one get-one free with new unlimited data plan at Verizon

Verizon's iPhone Cyber Monday iPhone deals also apply to the brand new iPhone 12 Mini - one fantastic little device. If you're not interested in bagging a free additional device then you can still get $440 off with an upgrade right now - another great option this week.

Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals: iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: buy-one get-one free with new unlimited data plan at Verizon

And finally, that same buy-one get-one is also available, almost unbelievably, on the iPhone 12 Pro Max - the most expensive new iPhone by a significant margin. Simply buy with a new unlimited plan and voila - free iPhone worth $1,199.

What's the new Apple iPhone 12 actually like?

Compared to the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, there is a far bigger leap in terms of differences and upgrades from the 11 to the shiny new iPhone 12. Some of these are, aesthetically, far more obvious than what sits under the hood. In short, though, the iPhone 12 is certainly deserving of the excitement that surrounded it in the lead up to its unveiling.

In a design that we haven't seen since Apple's first iteration of the iPhone SE, the iPhone 12 ditches the curves and returns to squared-off edges. This allows the Super Retina XDR display to sit more flush beneath the protective Ceramic Shield. Of course, as an OLED panel, this is something to truly marvel at, especially as this is the first time Apple has offered its most premium display across all devices, with the XR and 11's far less vivid LCD panel well and truly ditched.

Under the hood there is plenty to be excited about, too. Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, Apple continues to hurtle ahead in terms of providing a fast, powerful processor. Of course, this is also Apple's first line-up of 5G-equipped handsets, meaning you'll be benefit from faster download speeds and more reliable bandwidth, too.

The camera performance has been increased in both low light photography and HDR 4K video, with the same dual set-up seen on the iPhone 11.

Apple has also come up with a new concept - Magsafe, snapping your phone into place on a wireless charger and allowing for magnetic attachments for your phone.