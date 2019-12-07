Top Christmas gifts for PC gamers

If you have a PC gamer in your life and you're looking to get them the perfect Holiday gift, it can be hard to find something that they actually want. However, here at TechRadar, we're not only big PC gamers, but we're tech experts that get to play with all the new hotness as it hits the streets.

So, now that the Holidays are rapidly approaching, we thought it would be the perfect time to gather up all the best PC gaming toys that will light up a PC gamer's little RGB heart.

We covered the entire PC gaming landscape, including everything from gaming keyboards and mice to graphics cards and even gaming laptops. So, no matter the scale of your holidays this year, we can help you find the perfect gift for the PC gamer in your life.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed

A wireless gaming mouse that doesn't suck

DPI: 16,000 | Features: 6 programmable buttons, 83 grams (w/o battery), 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth (LE)

Wireless and wired

Long lasting battery

No DPI indicator

Over the years, there's been a bit of a stigma when it comes to wireless mice in the PC gaming space. There's always been a bit of latency, let alone the higher asking prices. However, the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed does away with all the negatives, providing an excellent wireless gaming mouse with no compromises. Battery life is there, low latency is there and the price tag is there – if you're going to get the PC gamer in your life a new mouse, this is probably the one to go for.

Read our full review: Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed

(Image credit: Future)

Roccat Vulcan 122 Aimo

A gorgeous gaming keyboard

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

That aesthetic

Titan switches are comfy

Expensive

Here at TechRadar, we go through dozens of keyboards a year – maybe even hundreds. So, when we say that the Roccat Vulcan 122 Aimo is one of the only ones to really stand out, it's worth taking note. This is hands-down one of the most comfortable keyboards we've ever typed on, to the point where we basically refuse to play games or even write without it. Now, the custom Titan switches and brushed aluminum are all well and good, but just be aware that it is an expensive keyboard. But, trust us when we say that its totally worth it.

Read the full review: Roccat Vulcan 122 Aimo

(Image credit: Future)

AMD Radeon RX 5700

The best graphics card for most people

Stream Processors: 2,304 | Core Clock: 1,465 MHz (1,725 MHz boost) | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin and 1 x 6-pin | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, 1 x HDMI with 4K60 Support

1440p powerhouse

Affordable

No ray tracing

You simply can't have PC gaming without a graphics card, and that's why a great GPU makes for an excellent Christmas gift for PC gamers. However, if you're not well-versed in the PC components, it's hard to find the best one. But, we can just tell you that for most people, it's going to be the AMD Radeon RX 5700. Not only is this graphics card affordable, but it will have no problem tackling pretty much any PC game at 1440p max settings. If the PC gamer in your life has been waiting for a graphics card upgrade, this is the perfect one to go for.

Read the full review: AMD Radeon RX 5700

(Image credit: Future)

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition

Finally, a good gaming headset

Interface: Wired (USB) **Features:** RGB cat ears, Twitch integration, Cooling-gel air cushions, THX Spatial Audio

Incredible Aesthetic

Excellent sound quality

A bit expensive

For years gaming headsets have been super masculine, with these dark and edgy designs that were simply off putting to anyone whose favorite movie isn't the Matrix. However, gaming peripherals have been evolving, and we've found the Razer Kraken Kitty edition. Initially, we were simply taken with the aesthetic, but after using it for a while, we've found that it's one of the best-performing gaming headsets we've used. And, while it's priced a bit on the high-end for a wired gaming headset, the aesthetic, comfort and performance make it a perfect Christmas gift for any PC gamer on your list.

Read the full review: Razer Kraken Kitty Edition

(Image credit: Future)

SecretLab Omega 2020

Gaming in comfort

Dimensions: 27 x 27.5 x 53.5 inches (W x D x H) | Seat height: 18 - 21.5 inches (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 240 pounds

Extremely plush neck and lumbar pillows

Reasonably priced

Pillows move

Anyone that spends a lot of time sitting and playing the best PC games is going to need a comfy gaming chair to sit in, and if you ask us, there isn't one that's more comfortable than the SecretLab Omega. This chair was already excellent, but it's been improved even further for 2020, and now it's one of the most durable chairs on the market. It's a bit expensive, but it's still within the realm of reason, and it will last forever.

(Image credit: Future)

Razer Blade 15

One luxurious gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti - RTX 2080 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz panel | Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD

Beautiful, subtle design

Excellent performance

Underside gets very hot

If you want to get the most luxurious PC gaming Christmas gift out there, we saved the best for last. The latest Razer Blade not only is a powerful gaming laptop, but it's a stylish one at that. This is the kind of laptop you'll feel absolutely no shame in carrying around to coffee shops, but will still be able to play the latest and greatest PC games. The way we here at TechRadar like to think of this laptop is "a MacBook for gaming," and that's never been more true than with this model.

Read our full review: Razer Blade